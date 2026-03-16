Blacks Continue to Vote For Their Own Demise.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) During the past couple of months, I have undertaken an informal experiment with many of my friends who are media appointed leaders of all the top Black civil entitlement organizations (some refer to them as civil rights organizations, but I digress).

These friends of mine work in leadership positions for radical liberal groups like the NAACP, The National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, The National Association of Black Journalists, etc.

I asked these radical Black liberals if they had to choose between voting for a Black Democrat versus a white Democrat, who would they choose.

Not one person asked me about any policy differences between the two candidates. Their default position was if “they were Black, they automatically had the best interest of the Black community at heart.”

Herein lies the problem permeating within the radical liberal quarters of the Black community, voting for skin color not for policies!!!

There are well over ten thousand Black elected officials across America, the most in the history of the U.S. This includes mayors, state representatives, state senators, city councilmen, etc. There is one Black governor in the U.S., Wes Moore, the radical liberal governor of the state of Maryland.

There are current and former Black mayors of St. Louis, Baltimore, New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, etc.

Many of these cities have not had a Republican mayor in almost one hundred hears—Baltimore, St. Louis comes to mind.

Yet whenever these radical liberal Black elected officials discuss all the negative indices in their communities among Blacks, the fault always lie with Donald Trump, white folks, racism and the legacy of slavery.

These radical liberal Blacks can never bring themselves to admit that it is their radical liberal policies that have destroyed the Black community!

Crime is out of control in these cities along with the unemployment rate, teenage pregnancy, welfare, and non-performing schools.

In many of these cities, radical liberal Blacks control all of the levers of power and they still blame their plight on “the man.” I have no idea who “the man is.” I would love for someone to introduce me to him.

You have a Black mayor, a majority Black city council, a Black state representative, a Black state senator, a Black police chief, a Black states attorney, and a Black U.S. Congressman; but yet the blame always comes down to white folks.

Make it make sense!!!

This debate is no longer about the goodness or badness of white folks. This debate is no longer about the legacy of slavery. This debate is no longer about whether Donald Trump is a racist or not.

The debate is about the failure of liberalism and Black elected officials promoting a radical liberal agenda that continues to destroy the Black community.

The War on Poverty should be renamed The War on Blacks. These policies have totally decimated the Black community and elected Black officials continue to ignore the devastation.

In former President Reagan’s 1988 State of the Union speech he stated, “We waged a war on poverty and poverty won.”

My corollary is, “Radical liberal white Democrats waged a war on poverty and Blacks lost!”

During the last fifty years radical liberals have spent well over $ 15 trillion on the War on Poverty with nothing to show but total devastation in the Black community.

For $ 15 trillion Blacks have high crime rates, low home ownership, out of control fatherless households, and non-performing schools.

According to the Libertarian Institute, “Data provided by every census between 1890 and 1954 shows that black Americans were just as active – and sometimes more – in the labor market than their white counterparts. In 1900, for example, black unemployment was 15 percent lower than white unemployment. In 2017, it was 30 percent higher…If the conventional narrative on black American poverty and general social dysfunction were correct – that this was caused by the legacy of slavery, Jim Crow, and private discrimination – wouldn’t we expect to see a decline in black unemployment rather than the opposite?”

Blacks must stop voting with their emotions and get back to voting for their interests like in the days of old.

We had a two-term bi-racial president, Obama, with nothing to show for it. We have sixty-two members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the largest voting block in Congress, with nothing to show for it.

Being a Black in the Democrat Party is like pissing on yourself in a dark blue suit; it gives you a warm feeling but no one ever notices.

Message to the Black community, stop letting radical liberal Democrats piss on you and then tell you it is raining!!!

To continue to vote with emotion and not policy that is based on our interests is like the sounding brass or the tingling cymbal full of sound and fury signifying nothing!

Radical liberalism has been totally discredited by the indices in the Black community and has been totally rejected by the rank and file within the Black community and in the marketplace of ideas.

If Republicans were to get serious about substantively engaging with the Black community, they could move more votes in their direction.

Unfortunately, when all is said and done, there is more said than done!!!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.