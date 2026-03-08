Atlanta Is Truly A Magic City.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Last night I had dinner with King Solomon and he told me in Proverbs 14:12 “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”

He then asked me if I had heard about the big announcement recently made by the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks?

I reached for my phone and was totally appalled by the Hawks’ announcement.

According to a press release by the Hawks, “Hawks to Celebrate Atlanta’s Iconic Cultural Institution ‘Magic City’ During the Team’s “Magic City Monday” Game Against the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16.”

Yes, you read that correctly. An NBA franchise is openly promoting an event tied to a strip club culture built on the sexual exploitation of women, many of them Black.

How the NBA’s corporate office is allowing this association with their brand should tell you all you need to know about their views on the Black community, especially Black women.

Just an FYI, seventy percent of the NBA is composed of Black players.

So my question for the owners of the Atlanta Hawks and the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver is very simple: “Who determined that a strip club, Magic City, was a “cultural institution” of the Black community?

This is the type of “soft bigotry” perpetuated by white liberals that always goes unchallenged by sycophantic liberal Black athletes and entertainers.

Am I the only one that is offended that a professional sports team, whose Black employees comprise seventy eight percent of the workforce, would unilaterally declare that part of the cultural identify of Atlanta’s Black community supports pornography and the sexual exploitation of Black women?

For the uninitiated, Magic City is a notorious strip club in Atlanta that attracts some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, along with drug dealers and various other criminal elements. It has been the scene of many murders and other criminal acts.

Why would the NBA associate its brand with such an establishment baffles many. They are one of the wokest leagues in professional sports. They “claim” to be for women empowerment, yet they are promoting a strip club that makes its money by sexually exploiting women, specifically Black women!!!

Atlanta has long been identified as a major hub for the trafficking of underage girls.

According to the state of Georgia, Atlanta has historically been a significant center for child sex trafficking in the United States due to its transportation infrastructure and high-profile events such as the NFL’s Super Bowl, MLB’s all-star game and the U.S. Olympics, etc.

Atlanta ranks second nationally in human trafficking prevalence, after Washington, D.C. It is estimated that the sex trade in Atlanta generates close to half a billion dollars in revenues annually.

Many of the children sex trafficked have been brought into the U.S. illegally by various drug cartels. Those who support open borders never want to address this issue.

Many sex trafficked girls end up working in strip clubs and the NBA is very aware of this feeder system.

Let us peel this onion back even further.

The Atlanta Hawks are owned by the husband and wife team of Jami Gertz and Tony Ressler. They both publicly “claim” to be practicing Jews. If they are, how does supporting pornography fit into their religious faith?

They are radically liberal when it comes to engaging with the Black community. As with most radical liberals, they never miss an opportunity to condescend and poison the Black community.

There is indeed a way that seems right to a radical white liberal and the end thereof are the ways of death to the Black community.

As radical white liberals are wont to do when they want to perpetuate anything negative in the Black community, they always find a Black person to be the face of their issue.

In this instance, the Hawks pushed out their token Black female, Melissa Proctor as the face of this idiotic idea. Proctor is the Executive Vice president & Chief Marketing Officer for the Atlanta Hawks.

If you have issues with what she has approved, please reach out to her on social media and include a link to my column. She needs to publicly address this issue.

As a Black female, she approved the Hawks endorsement of pornography night on next Monday.

Please make it make sense. A woke Black female co-signing on the sexual exploitation of young Black girls.

Where is radical loudmouth Stacy Abrahams on this issue? Her whole political career was based on “women empowerment” and Black girl magic, not Black girls at Magic City! Where is Georgia’s Black U.S. Senator and ordained minister, Raphael Warnock? Where is civil rights legend Andy Young or former Black female mayor, Keisha Bottoms? I guess she does not have a problem with Black women making money showing off their bottoms? Where is serial fornicator and self-identified preacher Jamal Bryant, who has dropped his fair share of money at strip clubs.

It is ironic that March is celebrated as Women’s History Month. It has been so designated since 1987. It began as a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society organized by the school district of Sonoma, California, in 1978.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. The U.S. Congress followed suit the next year, passing a resolution establishing a national celebration. Six years later, the National Women’s History Project successfully petitioned Congress to expand the event to the entire month of March.

Woke organizations like the Atlanta Hawks are very well aware of the significance of the month of March to women’s issues!

As if this were not ironic enough, the loudest voice in opposition to the event has not come from within the Black community, it has come from a white player from the San Antonio Spurs, Luke Kornet.

Here is a white kid from Kentucky that seems to be more bothered by this event than all of the woke Black players in the NBA.

And not one peep from the women of the WNBA. I should not be surprised at this because most of these woman are lesbian and the root word of lesbian is hypocrite.

Not a word out of Queen James, er, LeBron James from the Lakers or Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Just look at some of the ignorant statements uttered by prominent Blacks attempting to justify this exploitation of Black women. Click on this link.

The most ironic of all ironies is the video of club owner’s daughter. She is a stripper at her father’s club. How can any father promote the sexual exploitation of his own daughter?

Click on the above link. It is cringeworthy and disturbing.

Oh, and by the way, according to Magic City’s own website, in order to reserve a table at the club, “you must provide your government -issued photo ID and credit card.”

I thought Blacks did not have government issued photo IDs; and to require one is considered racist. Hmm

There is nothing magical about the city of Atlanta and the Hawks promotion of pornography and the sexual exploitation of Black women. But there is definitely something mystical that the owners of the Atlanta Hawks and the leadership of the NBA think this event is appropriate and endearing to the Black community.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.