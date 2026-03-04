Women’s History Month: The Economic Inequality Black Women Still Face.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every March, Women’s History Month brings a familiar rhythm of celebration—panels, proclamations, and tributes to pioneers who shattered glass ceilings. Those stories matter. But if we are honest, the story of women in America cannot be told without confronting another truth: this nation has been built, quite literally, on the backs of Black women.

From the earliest days of the republic, Black women’s labor has been both indispensable and invisible. Enslaved women worked fields, cooked meals, nursed children, and produced wealth they would never see. Their bodies were exploited for labor and reproduction alike. Even after emancipation, many were pushed into the lowest-paid work—domestic labor, laundry, caregiving—while their own families struggled to survive.

Economists often talk about productivity and growth as if they emerge from neutral markets. But the American economy was built on coerced labor and unequal pay structures whose echoes remain today. Black women remain among the most reliable workers in the labor force—and among the most underpaid.

Black women working full time are typically paid about 64 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. Over the course of a career, that gap can cost the average Black woman a million dollars or more in lost earnings and wealth. Because Social Security benefits are calculated from lifetime earnings, lower wages also translate into smaller retirement benefits, compounding inequality long after women leave the workforce.

The devaluation of Black women does not stop at wages. When a society treats a group’s labor as expendable, it often treats their lives the same way. The same systems that underpay Black women also too often criminalize and punish them.

Consider the case of Kemba Smith.

As a Hampton University student, Smith received a 24-year federal sentence because her abusive boyfriend was involved in drug trafficking. She had no prior record and was not accused of violence. Yet the system treated her as fully responsible for the actions of a man. After serving six years, she received clemency from Bill Clinton. Her case helped expose the cruelty of mandatory minimum sentencing and the ways Black women are often punished for proximity to men’s crimes.

Smith’s story is not an anomaly. Across American history, Black women have borne the consequences of policies and practices designed without them in mind.

More than a century ago, educator and activist Nannie Helen Burroughs warned that when society devalues Black women, the entire nation suffers. She understood that the progress of women could not be measured only by the advancement of the privileged. It had to be measured by the condition of those at the bottom.

That lesson remains painfully relevant.

Black women are still paid less than white men and white women. They carry disproportionate student debt. They are more likely to be primary breadwinners while also providing unpaid care to children, elders, and communities. In politics, they remain among the most loyal defenders of democratic participation, organizing, voting, and mobilizing communities even when the policies that follow rarely center their needs. In recent elections, Black women voters have been among the most decisive forces protecting democratic participation itself.

Yet Black women continue to organize, lead, and save this country from its worst instincts.

They did it in the civil rights movement. They did it in the labor movement. They did it in the fight for voting rights. And they continue to do it today.

Women’s History Month should celebrate achievement. But celebration alone is not enough.

If we are serious about equality, we must confront a reality that is both historical and contemporary: America’s wealth, its democracy, and much of its moral progress have been carried forward on the labor, loyalty, and sacrifice of Black women.

For centuries this nation has relied on their work, their votes, their organizing, and their resilience—while paying them less, protecting them less, and too often ignoring them altogether.

So this Women’s History Month, let’s move beyond the flowers, the panels, and the polite applause. Don’t just celebrate women. Pay them.

Written By Julianne Malveaux

Official website; http://www.juliannemalveaux.com/