Devout Christians: What Did David Mean by “What Is Man That Thou Art Mindful of Him?” (Psalm 8:4)

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sometimes a verse of scripture is so well known, so easily remembered and so often quoted, that it seems almost banal to focus on it, or examine it for study or meditation. Psalm 8:4 is one such verse; for who can misunderstand so simple and straightforward a scripture.

The verse says, “What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?” (Psalm 8:4) It is true that, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” (2 Timothy 3:16) and this beautiful Psalm 8:4 is no exception.

Various teachers, pastors, commentators, and the likes, seem to miss what David was asking, what David really wanted to find out.

Some pursue an explanation of this verse in a way that leaves much to be desired. They seem to regard David as someone with no acquaintance of God, as if he had no idea of the God’s magnificence and His purpose for humanity. They appear to assume that David was a new arrival on the scene, was now getting to know God, and so was asking these kinds of mundane questions.

They could not be more wrong, for David, at this time, was really familiar with God, and his dealings with humanity. Furthermore he had a deep and lasting relationship with God.

David was neither seeking information about man’s physical, mental or spiritual structure, nor was he going through some identity crisis. He did not wonder who he was, his place on earth, and where was his destiny, and the like. To me these are peripheral questions, and they are not worthy of the man we come to know and love called David.

It is true that many take this verse and launch off into some weird directions, venturing forth into philosophy, psychology, humanistic theories and engage their more vivid fantasies. Some apply this verse to Jesus Christ and his earthly ministry, especially to his death and resurrection, and indeed there is something here that has a passing relationship; but that is as best tenuous.

No, David was asking for something far more profound. He wanted to know something that essentially was puzzling him about God; and not something that was puzzling him about man.

David knew about man, he had full knowledge of Adam, how he was created, his fall and banishment from Eden. David knew about the antediluvian world, about the failures of man and how God rejected and drowned the lot except Noah and his family. David knew about Lot, and Sodom and Gomorrah, and how God dealt with them. David had up to date, essential knowledge of man, his deficiencies, and how God regarded man. These were not the things David was enquiring about.

David also had a deep personal relationship with God, and as the most outstanding poet of old, he wrote poetically, and effusively, about God and his ways with man.

Who can forget what David thought of God when he wrote, “This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles.” (Psalm 34:6) That was personal. And for the community at large, “The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The LORD is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.” (Psalm 145:8-9). No, David knew quite a lot about God. But he was still mystified.

Let me paraphrase what David was asking God.

God, I know you, how excellent you are, and your mercies, and goodness towards us. I know how you work, and I know your plans for all humanity. And I know man, how abominable he is, how rebellious and sinful, how wretched, with a penchant for the most gross inventions, I know how you even repented that you made us, and you are angry with us every day. Yes Lord, I know all that. But I can’t get it through my head why you would move heaven and earth for man, why you are planning to send your only son to die to save wretched man, why, when man deserves to be wiped off the face of the earth you still offer him limitless mercy and abundant grace. Lord, I am puzzled, please tell me, what is man to you?

David’s question to God can be distilled down to these five words, “what is man to you?”

Some of us have family heirlooms that have been handed down to us through the ages, from parent to child for generations. It might not be something of great cost, maybe worth just a few dollars, but you would not part with it if someone offered you millions. Because to you it has a value that is inestimable.

This was the territory that David had ventured in, and was puzzled. He could not, no matter how hard he tried, see the inestimable value God attached to man. Perhaps David, like many of us, thought why, just look at man, he is a failure, so what is the big deal; wipe him out and start over.

The truth is that many people, and governments, think just like David did in that moment in Psalm 8:4, i.e., that humans are of little or no worth.

Look around the world and see with what ease people are killing each other. Look back in history, especially the two world wars, and shiver at the cavalier and the unconscionable destruction of people. Look back and shudder at the slaughter of innocents as Europeans pushed beyond their borders to North America, Australia, New Zealand and Africa, and elsewhere, to enhance their economic wellbeing.

Everywhere you look, humans are being sacrificed on the altars of political expedience and economic greed, and often for the benefit of a few. It is as if humans have no value, no worth except as something for somebody to abuse or exploit.

Jesus gave the lie to this wretched kind of thinking when he said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36)

God who made us, put a value on us, yes, on every single human being regardless of colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion or any other defining characteristic. A value that nobody can erase, and one that stands perpetually as honourable and blessed in God’s sight.

For good reason God created everything thing that exists, brought them into being, by his spoken word, “By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth… For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast.” (Psalm 33:6,9)

But with us human beings, God eschewed the easy option of speaking us into creation, he did not speak and we came forth as did all other things, even the heavenly host. God reserved humans for his special touch, he condescended to do something unique and more compelling. The Bible puts it like this, “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” (Genesis 2:7)

Even David acknowledged that humans are a bit special, “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” (Psalm 139:14)

This is what gives humans the value that God attaches to everyone of us. God fashioned us by hand and created us spiritually in his own image, so that like God, we are capable of being holy, just, wise, good, and compassionate. Every unconverted soul is capable of being reformed and putting on divinity as Paul encourages, “And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” (Ephesians 4:24)

It is true that evil has dimmed the perception of man to see the value God has placed on each and every one of us, but that value remains firm in the counsels of the Almighty.

God says you are worth it, especially those redeemed and in Christ, that you are someone of immeasurable value, and the apple of his eye. If God says it, then it has to be true. And because you matter so much to God, He gives clear warning to those out there, those who are hell-bent on an orgy of destruction, those who think they can trample humans underfoot with impunity, with these words:

“Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come! It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” (Luke 17:2-3)

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.