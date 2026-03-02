State of the Union Sparks Debate Over Constitutional Duty and Immigration Law.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Last week in his State of the Union address, President Trump asked a question that truly should be pondered at a deeper level. When he asked the simple question, “Stand if you believe that the duty of the government is to protect American citizens over illegal aliens,” the response was telling. Not a single left-of-the-aisle member stood, of those who did attend the SOTU address. We obviously know that for those who did not attend, their answer was clear. The question that President Trump put to the gathered members of America’s legislative branch goes to the fundamental responsibility of the government.

In our Constitution, Article IV, Section 4 is known as the “Guarantee Clause,” and it affirms that the federal government is to guarantee to every state in the union a Republican form of government, America is a Constitutional Republic, and to protect them from invasion. As well, when one reads the essay by French economist Frederic Bastiat titled “The Law,” he asserts that the government exists for the sole purpose of protecting the life, liberty, and property of the citizens. Of course, those three unalienable rights emanate from the Natural Rights theory of classical liberal philosopher, John Locke. The same philosophy of governance studied by Thomas Jefferson and given reference in our Declaration of Independence, “the laws of nature and nature’s God.”

Our Declaration of Independence is unique in that no other Nation is established upon the premise that the individual is sovereign because their rights are endowed to them by a sovereign Judeo-Christian faith heritage God: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. As well, our Declaration of Independence states that the government exists by the consent of the governed.

So, what are we to do when elected representatives, lawmakers, explicitly tell us that the law means nothing to them?

That is exactly what every Marxist leftist member of Congress said to America last week. They told us that our life, liberty, property, safety and security are not their preeminent concern. That they are more than willing to put the interests of those who have broken our law, Title 18 US Code 1325, and entered our Country illegally above the interests of legal, law-abiding American citizens. Leftists love to project who they are onto others, and they often talk about a constitutional crisis.

This is a constitutional crisis.

When you have elected officials and so-called legislators who refuse to abide by the law and place their ideological agenda above the law, yes, we have a constitutional crisis. Leftists always say that no one is above the law; well, they just expressed to us that they do not believe that they must abide by the law.

In Maryland, they just passed legislation that was signed into law, which tells duly elected constitutional law enforcement officers that they cannot enforce immigration law.

The question is, why would anyone vote for people who do not care about your safety and security? The whole designation of sanctuary cities and states is unconstitutional, unlawful, and we see the violent reaction of these Marxist leftists when federal law enforcement endeavors to enforce the law. Leftists desire lawlessness and see themselves above the law if it is in conflict with their totalitarian, tyrannical ideological agenda.

It is pretty simple: if someone tells you who they are, you should believe them. Last week in the State of the Union address, the Marxist leftists who are in our House of Representatives and Senate told you, Americans, that you do not matter to them. Believe them.

And in believing them, then do not offer your electoral support to them. Yes, I know, there are some really stuck-on-stupid people who will support them. Sadly, we must protect those chuckleheads from themselves, lest America falls to the leftists and their Islamist allies.

Consider the abject disdain that leftists have for our law enforcement. You know, the men and women charged to enforce the law and keep us safe. We recently saw the ice ball attack against NYPD officers, some of whom had to be treated for lacerations. The NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, dismissed this assault as just a snowball fight by kids. The demonization and denigration by these leftists of our law enforcement officers who are seeking to remove criminal illegal immigrants from our streets and neighborhoods is the reflection of each leftist lawmaker who sat in response to President Trump’s question last week.

The left in America has no respect or regard for the law, meaning they have no concern for your safety and security. Heck, they do not even believe that only American citizens should vote, which is why they are so vehemently opposed to the SAVE Act. So, why grant these people who seek to undermine our sovereignty positions of elected office? Why should people who have a disdain for the law be “lawmakers?” That is truly oxymoronic in their case, with emphasis on the word moron.

The law has to mean something; if not, then we devolve into a lawless society of mob rule, and actually, leftists prefer a mobocracy where law-abiding citizens live in fear under threat of intimidation, coercion, and violence. Is it any wonder why these Marxists hate the Second Amendment? If they can cast the law aside, destroy law enforcement, and disarm Americans, then what stands in their way of totalitarian domination?

The Law matters, and to those for whom it doesn’t, they do not deserve to be elected.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest