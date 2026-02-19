Jefferson McClellan’s Courage Reminds Us What Black History Month Is Truly About.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When initiating “Negro History Week” in 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson chose February for reasons of tradition and reform. It is commonly said that Woodson selected February to encompass the birthdays of two great Americans who played a prominent role in shaping Black history: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. After Lincoln’s assassination in 1856, the Black community celebrated the fallen President’s birthday.

In addition, since the late 1890s, Black communities across the nation celebrated the birthday of Frederick Douglass. Negro History Week kept the tradition of commemorating two great men while reforming the celebration to include the study of a great race. Though Woodson admired both men, he had never been fond of celebrations held in their honor. Woodson believed that history was made by the people, not simply by great men. He envisioned the study and celebration of the Negro as a race, not simply as the producers of a great man. Woodson wanted the Black community to focus on the countless Black men and women who had contributed to the advancement of human civilization. Negro History Week, with the goal of raising racial pride and consciousness, ultimately became Black History Month. A dedication to honor the struggles and central contributions of Black Americans to U.S. history and culture. One individual who deserves recognition for continuing the legacy of our Black ancestors is Jefferson McClellan.

Jefferson McClellan is not a famous person, nor does he have a familiar name, but the 13-year-old from Prince William County, Virginia, is an American hero. He is a middle school student who used his personal heartbreaking experience as a teaching moment and valuable lesson to those within his community. McClellan experienced something that no person should ever have to experience.

The pain of racism is real and is no respecter of age. The 8th-grader boldly confronted the racism he encountered by speaking truth to power, delivering an emotional speech publicly to members of his local school board. In his statement, he emphasized that racism was a serious problem in his school. He added that he had also been called a monkey and the N-word. McClellan stated, “These are racial slurs said directly to me by other students.” In his speech, he explained that he had previously reported the harassment, but nothing was done, and the abuse continued. Eventually, he took matters into his own hands and physically fought back after another student told him, “Shut up, N-word.” He was suspended for three days; the suspension was later reduced to one day.

In referencing the suspension, McClellan stated to the board members, “I’m here asking why when racism was directed at me, the response is slow or silent, but when I react to it, the response is immediate and clear.” He continued, “I’m not asking for special treatment, I’m asking you to stop allowing people to hurt me.” Unfortunately, Jefferson McClellan is a teenager who has experienced the same dark and ugly side of America experienced by his ancestors. The hurt, the pain, and the humiliation he describes as an 8th-grade student are the same as those that past leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson, and John Lewis fought against. They fought against this during their era, so that McClellan’s generation would not have to feel the pain and abuse as much. Racism persists when it is passed from generation to generation. The abuse McClellan is receiving comes at the hands of other 8th graders his age. McClellan’s story highlights how racism is embedded in certain households when passed down from the parent to the child. The child then becomes a terror to boys and girls like Jefferson McClellan.

McClellan turned what may have been intended as a typical school board meeting into a classroom for Black history. “It’s sad, it’s hurtful and disrespectful that I have to deal with this from middle school to grown-up age; it’s not going to stop,” McClellan said. “If it does stop, that’s a miracle. The world we live in is not going to stop because people can say and do whatever they want without consequences.” The source of racism, in the case of Jefferson McClellan, came from the schoolhouse. In the cases of Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland and former President Barack Obama, the racism came directly from the White House. Recently, President Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account that contained an image depicting President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. Gov. Moore was also the target of racism from the President, as he was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner. As the nation’s only sitting Black governor, he was singled out for exclusion, as was Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis. Polis is the first openly gay and first same-sex marriage governor in the U.S.

Jefferson McClellan said he was hurt but wanted to speak up so that no other student would have to experience what he did. For that reason, he is a changemaker worthy of recognition during Black History Month. Our nation needs more young people like him who are willing to take a stand and make a conscious and courageous decision to make the world a better place for everyone.

