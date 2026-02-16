Threats to the Constitutional Republic and the SAVE Act Debate.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) First of all, let me reiterate, America is a Constitutional Republic. That point is articulated in Article IV, Section 4 of our Constitution, known as the “Guarantee Clause.” It affirms that the federal government is to guarantee a Republican form of government to all States, not the Republican Party. When confronted by Mrs. Powell outside Constitution Hall on September 17, 1787, the day our Constitution was signed, Benjamin Franklin responded to Lady Powell’s inquiry, “It’s a Republic, if you can keep it.”

Well, the Marxist leftists are doing everything they can to undermine and fundamentally transform our Republic.

If there is one thing I do admire about the progressive left, they are adept at projecting who and what they are onto others. Remember all the incessant ranting about how Donald Trump and the “MAGA” Republicans were a “threat to our democracy?” Yes, we do possess a representative democracy, and we have a democratic process in our electoral system by which those representatives are selected. However, leftists are doing everything possible to undermine our electoral system's integrity, and it is all about the ascension to and maintaining of power.

There is no debate as to why the left has such a vehement rejection of the Save America Voting Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

The SAVE Act only seeks to implement voter ID for federal elections, which is not nationalizing elections, nor is it Jim Crow. What it means is that we want a safeguard of our precious electoral system to ensure that only American citizens are voting. What could be wrong with that? As a matter of fact, this is a 71 percent support issue with those identifying as Democratic voters. It is an 80 percent support issue with Black and Hispanic voters. And please, spare me the soft bigotry of low expectations to insinuate that Blacks are just too incompetent to get a picture ID. Been to the airport lately?

We should not forget that in the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris won all 12 states that did not have voter ID. Things that make you go hmm…no wonder why Marxist leftists do not want ICE out and about in their unconstitutional and unlawful self-declared “sanctuary” states and cities.

Allowing individuals who have violated Title 18 USC 1325 and have entered our Country without authorization to have access to our electoral system, the bedrock of our representative democracy, is a threat. As well, to count these same illegal immigrants as part of our census that determines our representative democracy is unconscionable and dangerous. There is only one reason for this: power.

Another example of how the Marxist leftists are threats to our democratic processes is found with the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). This is a conglomeration of leftist states, and the District of Columbia, who have stated that regardless of who wins their States’s popular vote, they will only support, with electors, the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. The NPVIC was introduced in 2006, and as of now, there are 17 states, along with the District of Columbia, that are signatories. The 17 States are Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Hawaii, Washington, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, New Mexico, Oregon, Minnesota, and Maine.

These 17 states, and the District of Columbia, are telling their voters that they will be disenfranchised. They don’t care how their state’s electorate votes; they will align their State with the popular will of the entire Nation. And when you consider the populations of these States, it is easy to ascertain exactly what they are seeking. Our Founding Fathers never intended for us to have a pure democracy; they desired a representative one, where everyone’s voice can matter and be represented. We already know that leftists want to shut down any opposing representation within their States, hence why they are angered by the redistricting in Texas. Yet, this is something leftists have been doing in these very same Blue states all along…talk about unrighteous indignation. What the NPVIC does is undermine the electoral sovereignty of States, a violation of Federalism. Then again, Marxist leftists do not care, since the ends justify their means, and the end is all about totalitarian domination and tyranny.

Now, this number of 17 states is on the verge of growing to 18 thanks to Lil’ Red Robbin Hood, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger. The Virginia Senate has passed SB 322, which would include them in the NPVIC. Funny thing about this whole endeavor, remember when Red States were seeking to disavow the unconstitutional open borders agenda of the Biden administration? Yes, Red States had every constitutional right under Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the Constitution, but they were denigrated and disparaged as invoking separatism and secession. It is amazing to me how Marxist leftists can project their unconstitutional ways upon others: states that follow the rule of law are demonized. And states that seek to undermine our rule of law are given a pass.

This is why the Marxist leftists are the real and true threat to our Republic, its representative democracy, and our democratic electoral process, and they don’t even try to hide it. They hate the Electoral College, and the NPVIC is their means to overtake it. Once they ascend to power, the Judicial Branch is next, as they will increase the Supreme Court to 15 or more justices, packing the court. Then they will make the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico States, gaining more representation in the House of Representatives and the Senate. After that, they will reopen the borders, eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and grant illegal immigrants voting rights.

Nothing that I have presented is hyperbole; it is what is happening, and what the Marxist leftists have said they will do. If we are dumb enough to allow them to. I say no, and it starts with this coming midterm election cycle in November 2026. Their plan is clear, indisputable. The question is, on our 250th anniversary of Independence for the longest running Constitutional Republic the world has ever known, shall we allow it to happen?

Shall we follow Alexander Fraser Tytler’s cycle of democracy? ”A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”

I ain’t exchanging rugged individualism for the so-called warmth of collectivism, dependency and bondage. Will you join me?

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest