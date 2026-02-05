Hispanic ICE Agents and the Shootings That Sparked National Protests.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) On New Years Eve 2025 in Los Angeles Keith Porter Jr. was allegedly gunned down by Brian Palacios, a Hispanic ICE agent. Two weeks later, Alex Pretti was allegedly gunned down by two Hispanic ICE agents Border Patrol agents Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez.

These three of the four recent shootings by ICE agents, the other was Renee Good–are the most controversial, the highest profile, and have stirred the greatest anger and mass protests against ICE. The three deadly killings by Hispanic ICE agents raised many eyebrows. The alleged ICE shooters defied what is seemingly the usual pattern in dubious law enforcement killings of protesters or Blacks and Hispanics. The shooters almost always are or assumed by many to be white. These three killings defied that conventional thinking and the odds.

But did they really? ICE agents are a diverse lot. In fact, if anything, the diversity within the agency tilts heavily toward Hispanics. While Hispanics make up close to twenty percent of the overall federal workforce, they make up more than thirty percent of ICE agents.

A considerable number of these agents dutifully engage in the much disputed and opposed ICE sweeps, raids, have been subjected to accusations of racial profiling, and sexual and child abuse of immigrant detainees. And as evidenced by the agents that killed Porter and Pretti, the overuse of deadly force.

In the overwhelming majority of cases where agents are accused of abuses and violations the alleged victims are other Hispanics, both legal and illegal immigrants. Protesters and immigration reform activists have repeatedly finger pointed and taunted Hispanic agents at demonstrations for being sell outs and traitors.

Others repeatedly ask why they are working for an agency that is so loathed by many Hispanics. The answers vary. For most would be Hispanic ICE agents, it is a solid, good paying job that offers an excellent opportunity for personal and professional advancement. For the more idealistic, it’s a way they feel to better serve and protect their community.

A top Hispanic ICE official made that point. He did not assign agents to engage in sweeps. Instead, he assigned them strictly to border patrol duties.

But that was before Trump took charge. No matter how idealistic an agent, or how much they see themselves as being their community’s protectors, Trump sharply changed the rules of engagement. As one Hispanic ICE agent noted, the rules and policies are now written from the top. The top in this case being Homeland Security officials.

They piled hundreds of agents in mostly Democratic controlled cities, and in mostly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. It gave them an open license to use any and every measure no matter how harsh and extra-legal to crack down on immigrants.

In Trump’s first year back in office, its agents flooded L.A., Chicago, Washington D.C., Memphis, and of course Minneapolis. The gloves were off.

The killings of Pretti, Porter and Good were the most infuriating and outrageous. The two Hispanic agents accused of the Pretti killing were prime examples of the get tough Trumpian get tough directive. Both men were assigned to Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement dragnet that was launched in December 2025. It sent scores of armed and masked agents into the targeted cities. Almost certainly, an undisclosed number of these were Hispanic ICE agents.

Their identity, specific assignments, and actions both legal and extra-legal were deliberately hidden and unknown. ICE and Homeland Security officials have made it clear that no matter how many demands are made by local, state officials, and congressional reps, almost all Democrats, and legions of public interest groups, they will release no names of agents who use deadly force or are accused of abuses.

Pro Publica, a top public interest group, not Homeland Security, found and released the names of the ICE agents accused of the Pretti killing. It also found that one of the agents was a rabid gun collector who had been assigned to an ICE special response team that engaged in police SWAT like duties. Deescalation of potential confrontational situations was not in the cards for these agents. Violence is.

Porter and Pretti are ugly testaments to that. The official line from Homeland Security, ICE and Trump is that agents such as Palacios, Ochoa, and Gutierrez are just doing their jobs. A multitude of other Hispanic ICE agents that comprise ICE will likely say the same. And there are a lot of them there.

