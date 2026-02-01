Marxism vs American Individualism A 250 Year Warning.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com)

Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen. — Barack Hussein Obama “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.” — NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

This is the year that we celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. When one reads the Declaration of Independence, it cannot be debated that America, unlike any other Nation, was established on the premise of individual rights, freedoms, and liberties. But here we are two and a half centuries later, being told that America is not about the individual, their indomitable spirit, resolve, and entrepreneurship. America is, after all, as leftists would believe, centered around the manifestation of centralized government control. There is no such thing as an individual manifest destiny or equality of opportunity, just the equality of outcomes that is touted by the so-called progressives.

It is time that we understand that there is a political party called Democratic, but that label, other than the jackass symbol, has nothing to do with who they are. It is time we stop calling them Democrats and use references that align with their principles, values (or lack thereof) and political philosophy. Back when I was in Congress, some took aim at me because I asserted that there were some 75-80 communists on Capitol Hill. I was referring to the Congressional Progressive Caucus. If people were astute enough to read and comprehend where the reference “progressive” emanated, they would see that it was a rebranding by the European communists in order to dupe the West, meaning America, into accepting them and their philosophy. Perhaps I was just too early in calling them out, but intuitive leaders see the battlefield before it takes shape. Now, these same members of that caucus openly embrace and proclaim their leftist political philosophy.

We should also stop calling Democrats liberals; they are not. True classical liberalism is that of its founder, John Locke, and can be found in his Second Treatise of Government, circa 1689. It was Locke whom Thomas Jefferson studied to frame our Declaration of Independence based on Locke’s Natural Rights Theory. It affirms that it is only natural that individual rights derive from the Judeo-Christian faith heritage of the Creator God—life, liberty, and property. Sadly, we have fallen under the toxic spell of leftists believing that they decide who will live, when you will die, determine your freedoms, and, as Cea Weaver has claimed, must redefine the essence of property ownership, which is, after all, a weapon of white supremacy.

And if one doesn’t believe me, well, take the words of Obama and Mamdani to heart.

No, these are not Democrats; they are first Marxists, and fully embrace the Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto. Yes, right up front is the elimination of private property ownership. I reiterate, believe them. You can almost relate every one of these planks to the platform of the democratic party. And yeah, they are now calling themselves Democratic Socialists, meaning you vote for socialism.

There are two offshoots of Marxism. The first is the economic model, which is socialism. As Sir Winston Churchill stated, “socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” He further added that, “the inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent vice of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”

A socialist economic model centers upon wealth redistribution. Recall Obama telling Joe the Plumber that “We should spread the wealth around?” It is also about nationalizing economic production. The lessons from Venezuela in doing so to their oil and gas industry are evident. It also advocates for a system of economic dependency known as the welfare state. Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society has utterly failed in the “war on poverty.” The intent of the socialist economic model is to lead towards a communist societal model, the second offshoot.

When you hear these Marxists talk about equity, they are advancing the ideal of social egalitarianism, again, equality of outcomes, where they determine your state in life. The whole DEI nonsense was just cultural Marxism that promotes a communist ideal. To believe that the government can make it all equal in some aspect is ludicrous and delusional, but that is Marxism. As Mamdani asserted, we must replace rugged individualism with the so-called warmth of collectivism. This is not Star Trek Next Generation, and I have no desire to assimilate into the Borg collective.

These Marxists are also anarchists and insurrectionists who reject the rule of law and seek to replace it with their rule. It is also known as mobocracy. We can clearly see that in Minneapolis and in all aspects of the American Marxist left’s approach. They have created, financed, and supported organizations like Antifa (which they disavow exists), BLM (founded by avowed Marxists), and the John Brown Gun Club. And this is not some fringe; this is recognized and enabled by Marxist elected officials.

I have written on the issue before, and I remind you all of the Red-Green alliance of Marxists and Islamists; Obama and Mamdani are prime examples. We know that what is happening across America is supported by known Islamic terrorist organizations like the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR). We saw the alignment of Marxists and Islamists all across our college and university campuses. We are openly allowing deranged Islamo-fascists like Linda Sarsour to speak on the undermining of our Constitutional Republic. I recently wrote a piece titled “The Fall of Islam.” This threat is real. Why do we have elected officials like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who display the Islamic terrorist Hamas flag outside their US Congressional office?

Lastly, these Marxists are like Karl Marx, secular humanists, rejecting the ideals of faith and religion, even as the first liberty in our Bill of Rights is the freedom of religion and the free exercise thereof. And no, Islam is not a religion but rather a totalitarian theocratic-political system of domination. What we saw in Minneapolis with the Marxist insurrectionists storming and disrupting church services should be an alarm to us all. The Marxist belief that we are not made in the image of God, and that we can recreate ourselves into any image we desire, including the mutilation of our children, is absurd. The Marxist concept that they can create a gender all their own, and force us into submission (the meaning of Islam) at the expense of girls and women, is demonic. And for the life of me, why have we allowed the maniacal racist vision of one Margaret Sanger to become a “policy” in America, the dismembering of our unborn children in the womb, up until birth? That is infanticide, and in the Black community, it has been a genocide.

No, I will no longer refer to these people as Democrats; they are Marxists. That is far more reflective of their ideals, principles, policies, and philosophy. And the concepts of Karl Marx are just about as Anti-American as they come. As Vladimir Lenin quipped, useful idiots would enable communism to destroy the West. I do not think we should be voting for and dismissing these useful idiots anymore.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest