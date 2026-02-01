Phyllis Hyman’s “You Know How to Love Me” Is an Upbeat Love Song That Gets It Right.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) When Phyllis Hyman sang “You Know How to Love Me,” it was more than just a declaration. Released at the dawn of a new decade, the 1979 track captured something rare: a fluency of feeling that was confident, vulnerable, and electric. The song peaked at number six on the Disco chart, becoming her biggest hit on that chart, and reached number twelve on the Hot Soul Singles chart.

More than forty years later, it remains a masterclass in how voice, music, and lyrics can come together to celebrate love and the beloved.

Some songs don’t just fill the airwaves. They stay with you. They become lasting expressions of emotion, capturing joy, heartbreak, longing, and everything in between. “You Know How to Love Me” is one of those rare tracks that continues to resonate with anyone who’s ever wanted to feel understood.

At the center of its lasting power is Phyllis Hyman’s voice. Rich, sultry, and soulful, she elevates every lyric, moving in harmony with each instrument with effortless grace, and delivering it all with a sincerity that lingers long after the music fades.

What makes this song stand out is how its emotional depth rides atop an irresistible groove.

The drums shimmer and drive with perfect precision, keeping the track buoyant and full of life. It’s the kind of record that pulls you onto the dance floor even as it tugs at your heart. That contrast lies at the core of its brilliance. The song sounds like a celebration but speaks like a confession.

Written by the legendary duo James Mtume and Reggie Lucas, the track showcases Hyman’s powerhouse vocals over lush arrangements that blend R&B, soul, and disco into a seamless emotional experience. Mtume and Lucas not only wrote and produced the song but also performed on it. Lucas played guitar, while Mtume handled percussion, keyboards, and synthesizers. Both contributed background vocals, adding warmth and texture that perfectly complement Hyman’s voice.

The synergy between Hyman, Lucas, and Mtume turns the track into something both vibrant in its grooves and deeply rooted in truth. This is R&B in its purest form.

At its core, “You Know How to Love Me” is an intimate love letter. It speaks to a connection grounded in trust, understanding, and emotional reciprocity.

Two lines in particular capture the heart of its message:

“You know how to love me / Right in a special way.”

In just eleven words, Hyman affirms a love that feels personal and profound. A love that meets her exactly where she is.

Then there’s this:

“You’re the real that I feel / Never go away.”

Here, the song reaches beyond romance toward something deeper: a grounding presence, a sense of emotional certainty. This is not about fantasy. It’s about a love that feels like home, consistent, comforting, and true.

Later, Hyman leans fully into that certainty:

“Seeing’s believin’ / Don’t you know you’re a dream come true / Ain’t nothin’ deceivin’ / ’Bout the way that I’m lovin’ you, yeah.”

These lines reveal a mature devotion, a love that doesn’t need convincing, only living.

In a world where love is often portrayed as fleeting or transactional, the song reminds us that love is a soul-to-soul journey, about being seen, heard, and held emotionally as much as physically.

That’s why “You Know How to Love Me” remains more than a hit record. It’s a lesson in melody and a lasting anthem for anyone who’s ever longed to be truly known and cherished.

Artist: Phyllis Hyman

Track: You Know How to Love Me

Album: You Know How to Love Me (1979)

Songwriters: James Mtume, Reggie Lucas

Producers: James Mtume, Reggie Lucas

Executive Producer: Larkin Arnold Lyrics from “You Know How to Love Me” performed by Phyllis Hyman.

Written by Reggie Lucas and James Mtume.

© 1979 Arista Records.

Rewind: Play That Back – Rediscovering Iconic Tracks – 1.

With this entry, we launch Rewind, revisiting iconic tracks that do more than move us. These are the songs that speak to the soul, mark moments, frame memories, and retrace the paths of our lives, the stories we’ve lived, and the ones still unfolding.

A collective thank you to the artists, songwriters, producers, musicians, engineers, and music professionals responsible for shaping the sound and soul of these recordings.

Staff Writer; Patricia “Trish” Brooks

This sister is an accomplished writer with decades of experience in the music industry. Originally from the Midwest and now based on the West Coast, Trish draws deeply from the rich legacy of African American history, crafting stories that inform, uplift, and resonate across generations.

She is a contributing writer for the LA Sentinel newspaper and a proud voice for platforms like ThyBlackMan and ThySistas. When she’s not writing, Trish embraces a wellness-focused lifestyle and curates soul-stirring playlists that feed both the spirit and the culture.

Above all, Trish is a devoted follower of the one true God and remains firmly grounded in her faith, which guides her work and daily life.

Follow her journey on Instagram: @trishwilloughbymusic.

Feel free to reach out to her directly at: PTBrooks@ThyBlackMan.com.