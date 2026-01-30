When Will America Prioritize Children.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) America’s children are growing up in a landscape shaped by persistent educational inequities, the trauma of gun violence, and the psychological toll of civil unrest. For Black and minority children, these forces converge in ways that threaten not only their safety and well-being but also their ability to thrive and realize their full potential.

Education should be the great equalizer, yet for many minority children, it remains a source of profound inequality. Historical legacies of segregation, underfunded schools, and discriminatory policies have left Black and Hispanic students disproportionately attending schools with fewer resources, less experienced teachers, and limited access to advanced coursework. These disparities begin early, with gaps in school readiness and achievement evident from kindergarten and persisting through high school and beyond. With this being known, American voted in an Administration that would make an already strained situation more devastating for children.

The consequences are far-reaching: lower graduation rates, reduced college enrollment, and diminished economic opportunities. The “education disparity cycle” means that poverty and racial status are both causes and consequences of low academic achievement. For Black and minority children, the struggle for educational equity is compounded by the reality that their schools are often located in neighborhoods marked by poverty and social instability, further limiting their chances for success. To make matters worse, some students that beat the odds attaining academic success in school will still have trouble finding success because the disparity they encountered in school is waiting for them upon graduation with force.

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, with Black children disproportionately affected. Weak gun laws and easy access to firearms have created an environment where shootings—both in schools and communities—are tragically common. The trauma of gun violence extends far beyond those struck by bullets; millions of children witness shootings each year, and the psychological scars can last a lifetime. Some children that love learning hate school because they never know if or when they will face the school shooter. Furthermore, many of them are old enough to understand they are not a priority in their country when placed against the second amendment.

Research shows that exposure to gun violence leads to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among children. Academic achievement suffers as children struggle to focus, attend school regularly, and retain information. Black and Latino youth are especially vulnerable, with gun assaults accounting for the majority of firearm deaths in these communities. The impact is not limited to direct victims. The constant threat of violence creates a climate of fear and instability, undermining children’s sense of safety and belonging. For Black children, who are over 13 times more likely to die by firearm homicide than their white peers, the risk is compounded by systemic inequities in housing, employment, and access to mental health care.

Civil unrest—whether sparked by police violence, racial injustice, or economic hardship—has a profound effect on the mental health of children, particularly those in marginalized communities. News of racially motivated violence, such as mass shootings targeting Black Americans, reverberates through entire communities, instilling fear, anger, and a sense of vulnerability.

Children exposed to civil unrest may experience withdrawal, anger, and desensitization to violence. The disruption of safe spaces—schools, community centers, even homes—erodes trust in institutions and can lead to long-term psychological harm. For Black and minority children, the intersection of civil unrest and systemic racism amplifies feelings of alienation and hopelessness.

The relationship between gun violence, poverty, and educational disparities is deeply intertwined. Studies show that poverty is both a cause and consequence of violence, with under-resourced communities experiencing higher rates of gun ownership, homicides, and economic hardship. The economic cost of gun violence is staggering, draining resources that could otherwise support education, health care, and community development.

Policy decisions matter. The rollback of gun safety initiatives and the underfunding of mental health services have left vulnerable children with fewer supports. Meanwhile, efforts to ban the teaching of race in schools and dismantle affirmative action threaten to widen achievement gaps and perpetuate cycles of inequality. These issues remove any hope that may have existed in the minds of children.

America’s future depends on its children. To truly prioritize them, the nation must confront the interconnected crises of educational inequity, gun violence, and civil unrest. This means investing in schools, enacting sensible gun laws, and addressing the root causes of poverty and discrimination. It means listening to the voices of Black and minority children, whose experiences too often go unheard. Everything from CPS and foster care system would have to be re-structured. Children are not the priority if any of them are being groomed for the “Prison Pipeline”. This would mean how America hands juveniles, the justice department, and the state of how corrections are addressed would have to change. Prioritizing children would mean truly changing the world they will live in as adults. Only by acknowledging and addressing these challenges can America hope to build a society where every child—regardless of race or background—can grow up safe, healthy, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.