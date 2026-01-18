Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 3

(ThyBlackMan.com) From pioneering navigation to America in 1492, to enduring and overcoming the inhumanity of slavery, to the Reconstruction Era where we succeeded in helping with the abolition of slavery while securing our rights as citizens, to the Jim Crow Era where we founded historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and established Black institutions, to the Civil Rights Era, during which Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. articulated his mountaintop experience in his historic “I Have a Dream” speech during the march to Washington, Black Americans have consistently demonstrated remarkable skills in reaching, ascending, and conquering the highest and most formidable social and political pinnacles. At the March on Washington, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. guided all present, as well as numerous future generations, on a mountaintop experience where they could also behold the Promised Land that many aspire to attain.

Numerous African Americans and individuals of diverse races, genders, and creeds would assert that the current state of America we are witnessing and experiencing does not resemble the Promised Land envisioned by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in our minds. Some may argue that, despite its promise, potential, and preeminence, America falls woefully short of the Promised Land that Moses saw, as described in the Bible, Deuteronomy 34:4. As we observe the increasing unemployment rate among Black women, it becomes evident that the metaphorical mountain-top experience and perspective are no longer sufficient. Furthermore, the persistent targeting of young Black boys within the school-to-prison pipeline underscores the inadequacy of merely reaching a high vantage point. The widening economic disparity between the wealthy and the impoverished continues at an unprecedented rate, demonstrating that merely possessing a lofty viewpoint is no longer adequate. Additionally, the ongoing threats against synagogues and other houses of worship, fueled by hatred and narrow-mindedness, highlight that having a mere mountain-top perspective is insufficient. Watching the dehumanization of the LGBTQIA community reminds us that climbing a mountain and viewing the Promised Land isn’t enough. Lastly, with entities such as ICE, the National Guard, Congress, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the current President, Donald Trump, continually modifying and redefining regulations, it is evident that settling for a mountain-top experience and view is no longer a viable option for us as a people.

Black Americans and all individuals of diverse races, genders, creeds, and socioeconomic statuses must begin to inquire whether all our leaders and institutions, such as the Congressional Black Caucus, the Black Church, our Pastors, our civil rights organizations, our Black media and influencers, our HBCUs, our Mayors, and Governors, along with our fellow Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, and ourselves, have metaphorically ‘died on the mountain’ while viewing the Promised Land, or if we have lost our sense of the present moment as Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us that we must always uphold. For many people, the loss of a sense of urgency is far more detrimental than dying atop the mountain after witnessing the promised land. Complacency and indifference have contributed and will persist as factors undermining the progress of Black America and the United States as a whole if immediate action is not taken.

Having ascended the metaphorical mountain of corporate America, only to be afforded a limited view of the Promised Land, has this achievement become more significant than the endeavor of moving that very mountain for future generations? Have recognition, status, and material accumulation become priorities over leading one’s community towards the Promised Land, Pastors? Has the strategy of compliance to secure financial stability and positions taken precedence over speaking truth to power within Civil Rights organizations? Additionally, has securing a seat at the table—only to be served last and receive crumbs—become more valuable to Black Media and Black influencers than authentic and genuine representation? Has your personal aspiration for happiness overshadowed your responsibilities towards God, your family, and your community? If you find yourself agreeing with any of these questions, it may indicate that you have either already died on the mountain or perhaps you have lost the awareness of the present moment.

What is our subsequent course of action? This question should be examined daily by all. Do we persist in scaling and ascending solely to attain the summit of the mountain, providing only a fleeting glimpse of the promised land, without ever truly experiencing it? Or do we come to the realization that not all mountains should be climbed to get to the promised land, that some mountains must be moved? MTR is recognized as mountain-top removal using explosives. Black Americans and all Americans must realize that we are the only explosives we need to move the mountains in our way. My brothers and sisters, have you spoken to your mountain? Have you commanded it to get out of your way? Or have you succumbed to the height, depth, width, and the work required to move it? Black Americans and all Americans must know that there is no objection to ascending to the summit to observe the Promised Land. However, I believe that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on August 28, 1963, was urging us to overcome all mountains and obstacles in pursuit of the Promised Land. In celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, take a moment to recognize the challenges ahead and imagine the possibilities. Be inspired not just to overcome for yourself, but to make a difference for the generations that follow, just as our ancestors and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King did for us.

Jamie Seals

