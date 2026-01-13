Leftist Lawlessness and the Fatal Consequences in Minneapolis.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I remember growing up, and the grown-ups had a saying for us fellas out roughhousing. “It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

A woman was shot and lost her life in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week. The truth about the ending of her life is that it did not have to be so. The fact is that she was the victim of Leftist lawlessness. Her death is truly no different from the death of a Leftist who decided to open fire at an ICE facility in McAllen, Texas or that of the leftist sniper who fired shots at the ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. She decided to use a vehicle, which, as we all know, can be, and has been, used as a weapon against ICE officers and operations. What this woman did was engage in unlawful, criminal activity by obstructing a federal law enforcement operation.

But how did we get to this point?

The Marxist Leftists are now in rage and blaming the Trump administration and the ICE officers on the ground. They should stop their ranting and look in the mirror and realize that they are to blame for the death of this woman. Their Leftist lawlessness is to blame.

Lawless ‘Immigration’

The unconstitutional, lawless actions of the Biden administration for four years, opening our borders and allowing criminal illegal immigrants into our Republic, started this cycle. The US Constitution is very clear in Article IV, Section 4 as to the responsibility of the federal government, along with Title 18, US Code 1325, law, which asserts that unauthorized entry into the United States is a federal offense, a first-time misdemeanor, and subsequently a felony.

The Left accepted this lawlessness, and to my knowledge, there were no protests addressing this issue. As a matter of fact, the Left and their media accomplices did everything to cover for the Biden administration. And during that time, the Biden administration restricted ICE and federal law enforcement from enforcing the law. And, the Biden administration sought to punish and use lawfare against States, who, by the Constitution, Article I, Section 10, Clause 3, had every right to protect themselves from the scourge of wanton illegal immigration.

This was a major issue in the 2024 presidential election, which the Democrats lost. The American people spoke and decided that they wanted the restoration of the rule of law, control of our borders, and the removal of criminal illegal immigrants who have brought about murder, rape, assault, and other criminal activities against the American people.

Lawless Sanctuary

Another evidence of Leftist lawlessness is the insidious declaration of “sanctuary” by municipalities and states for illegal immigrants. That is completely unlawful, as it means that these cities and states are willfully admitting to harboring criminals, people who have violated our laws. It is very simple: cooperate with a constitutionally aligned federal government or face the consequences. Leftists could easily turn over these criminal illegal immigrants, but they refuse to do so, forcing ICE officers to go into these communities to apprehend these individuals.

Attacking… the Law?

What is the response of the lawless Leftists? They attack and demonize the ICE officers who are enforcing the law. They are disregarding the enforcement of the law, putting law enforcement officers in danger, and even exposing their families to threats. These Leftist politicos are encouraging and emboldening lawless behavior, and there are consequences to such. Lawless Leftists turn a blind eye to leftist domestic terrorist groups such as Antifa, who attack federal buildings and officers. They use vile, vitriolic language to describe law enforcement officers who are charged with keeping us safe and secure. They tell the mindless lemmings and useful idiots to go out and participate in unlawful actions to obstruct law enforcement.

They are the ones to blame for the death of the woman in Minneapolis.

Supremacy in the Law

Instead, these Leftists further exemplify their lack of understanding of the Constitution by telling federal law enforcement to “get the f— out.” Well, obviously, Leftist politicians such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz have not read Article VI, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, known as the “Supremacy Clause.” The federal government is supreme over the state and lower jurisdictions when they are “in pursuance thereof” of the rule of law, our Constitution. Harboring criminal illegal immigrants is not aligned with our laws or the Constitution.

Lawless Leftists believe that they can leverage fear, intimidation, coercion, threats, and violence to hold our Republic hostage to their ideological agenda. They have shown that in order to fulfill their fundamental transformation of America, they will indeed use any means necessary, and to them, those ends justify their means, which, if you have not paid attention in New York City, includes confiscation of private property.

It is sad that this woman in Minneapolis lost her life, but that is the consequence of lawlessness.

The ones who should be sorry and apologize are the ones who encouraged her to take this course of action. The reality is that the Marxist Leftists couldn’t care less about her losing her life, other than the fact that she becomes a propaganda tool. That is just how little regard leftists have for life, including that of their own.

They will happily sacrifice their followers upon the temple of Leftism.

She lost her life because she disregarded the consequences of Leftist lawlessness. She is dead because of an ideology that prefers to give sanctuary to criminal illegal immigrants, who would kill, rape, and assault Americans, and have done so. Truly, that is the tragedy of this episode.

Funny, Leftists once designated parents who wanted their children educated and appeared at school board meetings as domestic terrorists. Yet, leftists get enraged when those who attack federal law enforcement officers, unlawfully and lawlessly, are designated as domestic terrorists. There is no way we should vote for these delusional, deranged, maniacal radicals.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest