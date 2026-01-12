Prince, Minnesota, ICE Violence and the Human Cost of Trump Politics.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Once Oprah asked Prince why he lived in Minnesota and talked about how cold it is there. He told her he would always live there. She asked why. He said, “It’s so cold that it keeps the bad people out!” Well, obviously he had no idea bad ICE gangsters would bust in uninvited!

I wonder what Prince would say now seeing the tragedy forced upon the people of Minnesota. ICE saw a community servant helping many good causes, Renee Nicole Good, shot down by an ICE agent sent to Prince’s city. They weren’t welcome, but sent there by a man who refuses to accept laws. Trump and Noem teamed up and sent ICE there for no reason other than Minnesota’s Governor, Tim Walz, ran for Vice-President along with then Vice-President Kamala Harris who had the audacity to run for President! They were not controlled by Trump or MAGA.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance who had no positive qualifications—except being white and caring nothing about the rest of us, were put in charge of our country. Many other white people, too many Hispanics, unenlightened Black men who may have been looking for an easy pardon for something (and I will let you guess what too many white women did last election) voted for Trump. As usual, they preferred to vote white over voting right for the most qualified team of Harris and Walz, who ran circles around Trump and Vance in intelligence, qualifications, accomplishments, truthfulness and compassion.

For the rest of us, we’ve paid for their sins. As we often say in the Black community, “I’m So Glad Trouble Don’t Last Always!” It’s been one heck of a ride for many of us, including some of the MAGA people who now admit they were wrong. Even Marjorie T. Greene got religion, and a whole bunch of people in her party decided there’s no need for them to run in the next election.

While most of us who are suffering through this Republican takeover that was going to bring us better things by erasing ObamaCare (as the healthcare was known) while the other party keeps promising something better—but never comes up with anything, but a concept!

Many of us are following in the footsteps of our beloved and brave ancestors. “We ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around.” They suffered too much for us to stand by doing nothing. Others behind them did the same thing. We’ve been on this path to racial justice too long to give up now.

This group Trump has brought together to destroy our will, is not just hurting Black people. If you’ve been watching the response by Minnesotans to the injustices they are facing, I believe Minnesotans are ready to say with us, “Enough is Enough” and they don’t plan to back down from the Trump/Vance/Rubio/Hegseth Mafia, and other gangsters surrounding them.

People all over the world saw how Ms. Good was murdered by ICE. It’s time for more white people to speak up, too, because Trump doesn’t even care about many of them. They must begin standing up for what is right for all of us. In addition to Americans, Trump is brutalizing people in other nations, and some of our leaders say nothing. Trump decided it was his job to kidnap the President of Venezuela, take their oil and threaten other nations for various unlawful reasons. He’s now threatening the people of Colombia regarding drugs when Trump recently pardoned one of their former Presidents who allegedly was dealing in drugs. Well, he was just pardoned by Trump!

I don’t know for sure, but those with more knowledge on the matter than I have said something is not right about the way Trump has been sucking up to Russia’s dictator while stringing along Ukraine’s democratically elected President who gets little to no help!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/