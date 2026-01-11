The Donald Trump Years by the Numbers.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Future historians may rank Donald Trump as the worst leader in US history. Those historians along with future political and social scientists may focus on and highlight his character, morality and temperament in their assessments and conclusions. They may conclude after reviewing his pronouncements, actions and policies that he was the least competent, most ill-prepared, deeply conflicted person to sit in the Oval Office. They may also conclude that he was the most corrupted person also.

As for future social psychologists they may deduct that Trump was the most emotionally and mentally challenged individual to lead the nation. That his insecurity, desire to be accepted, inferiority complex, self-hate, alienation, anger, extreme personal unhappiness and instability propelled his desire for attention, power and retribution.

It led him to have utter disdain for conventional norms and standards, practices and conduct. A disdain only surpassed by his genuine disdain for the very people who proclaimed him their leader, their messiah.

However, for all their scholarly credentials and noted accomplishments, their perceptions and assumptions will all be merely just subjective conclusions. Perceptions and assumptions utterly shaped by the mores, values, practices, customs and attitudes of the time period that they live. Such mores, values and attitudes may be entirely different than those of today.

It would be no different that today. Forty, fifty years ago certain behavior, attitudes and practices that seem genuinely acceptable today would have been routinely condemned and denounced.

Nevertheless, future historians, political and social scientists and social psychologists will all have no doubt, have no debate that during the Trump years more Americans and others died from his actions and policies than any other person who occupied the White House. It will not be conjure or speculation. It will be based on numbers.

Politicians and others might lie, but numbers are numbers, they have a truth all of their own. So, let’s look at the numbers.

During the first reign of Trump close to 600,000 Americans died from Covid. Normally, it would be the height of irresponsibility to hold an American leader responsible for what insurance companies might refer to as an Act of God. An event so out of the realm of human control that no insurance company would include it in its coverage policies. No American president regardless if they were Republican or Democrat, left or right would have been faulted.

But Trump’s response to Covid was anything but normal. It was irresponsible, callous, unconscionable, heartless, an abomination and evil. Instead of providing leadership during Covid, Trump went golfing. He refused to lockdown the nation for 30 or 60 days like many other countries did. An action to help to isolate Covid and stop its spread.

Instead, Trump in a politically calculating move refused to place the nation on a lockdown for one or two months thereby allowing Covid to spread nationwide. The end result Covid remained in the US longer than in other nations and produced close to 600,000 deaths. Trump likes to place his name on everything. So the almost 600,000 people who died bear his name, Trump’s deaths.

There were two political calculations that dictated Trump’s actions. One was that if he shut down the country the economy would experience a retreat, a reversal. The main engine for Trump’s approval numbers and his re-election efforts was a strong economy, he strongly believed. He went to no limits to proclaim how great the Trump economy was.

The great economy that he inherited from President Barack Obama who led the nation out of the Great Recession and put it back on firm footing. President Obama’s economy which Trump proclaimed for all to hear was the Trump economy. An economy which because of Trump’s irresponsible leadership during Covid led to manpower and product shortages which would eventually result in inflation.

The second political calculation was that his advisors from the outset before the nation was aware of Covid believed that a disproportionate number of Covid victims would be the elderly, people of color in particular those living in big cities and the less affluent. Primarily and overwhelmingly Democratic voters and not Trump voters. Close to 600,000 Americans died. Regardless of their political affiliation they are Trump’s deaths.

During the reign of Trump there has been a noticeable uptick in hate speech and hate crimes in America. Each and every one of those deaths are on Trump’s watch.

There has also been an uptick in killings of Americans by law enforcement agents. Because of Trump’s words and policies each and every one of those deaths are also on Trump’s hands. They are added to the Trump deaths.

The number grows with each passing day and there is no guarantee his term will end in January 2029. Trump’s decision to attack Venezuela was clearly not about drugs coming into the US. It was about oil.

It also may have been about forcing a war with Venezuela and others thereby hoping to establish with voters a reason to not change horses in the middle of a race. It would be the manufacturing of a national security emergency to hold office. There might be deaths, Americans and others. So be it, mission accomplished.

Policies put into place during the early days of Trump’s second go around curtailed funding for life saving programs in America. Funding for healthcare programs for less affluent families and individuals.

Programs in America and throughout the world that helped to ease and prevent starvation and hunger, sickness and illness which would otherwise result in death. There will be millions who will perish as a result of Trump’s policies. They too will be Trump’s deaths.

Then there are the imperialist campaigns and wars being plotted by Trump flunkies. If they do occur there might be hundreds of thousands if not millions of people, some of which are Americans who might die. They too will be Trump’s deaths.

The future historians, political and social scientists and social psychologists will focus their research and attention on Trump. How was he able suck the oxygen out of the air of a country?

At the same time, they will be compelled to ask how so many good people, self-proclaimed upright religious people, people with supposed morals saw no evil, heard no evil and did nothing to stop evil.

They will be compelled to understand how a nation became so filled with such unhappy, alienated, miserable people who were willing to follow an even more unhappy, miserable pied piper into the abyss.

May God have mercy on the soul of America. May God continue to bless the good people of the world who pray and protest for peace, hold up and host humanity as well as fight for freedom.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.