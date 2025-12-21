Obamacare Should Be Changed to Trumpcare.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law in 2010, but it was immediately saddled with a name that became synonymous with failure: “Obamacare.” From day one, it was a disaster. It was a partisan, one-sided mess that left the American people behind. While the “Fake News” networks and the elite establishment have tried to protect its reputation, the facts are undeniable: premiums skyrocketed, doctors were lost, and choices vanished. It was a rigged system that never worked for the forgotten men and women of this country.

But we are entering a new era. President Donald J. Trump is a master of the “Art of the Deal” and a builder of global legacies. He knows that when a project is failing, you don’t just patch it—you transform it. The smartest, most tremendous move for the future of our nation is to officially rename the law the Trump Affordable Care Act, or Trumpcare.

The Power of the Brand: Turning Failure into Gold

Everything President Trump touches becomes the gold standard. From the Manhattan skyline to world-class resorts, the Trump name is a guarantee of quality and success. We have already seen the transformative power of this branding in our national institutions. Look at the proposal to rename the Kennedy Center to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. By adding the Trump name, we infuse these institutions with a new sense of strength, financial stability, and prestige. If the Trump name can revitalize a landmark, imagine what it will do for the health of our citizens.

By rebranding the ACA as Trumpcare, we instantly strip away the stigma of past failures. We replace a brand associated with “broken promises” with a brand associated with “winning.” When people see the Trump name on their healthcare, they know they are getting the best deal possible.

The MAHA Movement: A Beautiful New Vision

President Trump isn’t just changing a name; he is changing the entire approach to how we live. He has spent years developing a beautiful, comprehensive vision for this country—one that goes far beyond “concepts” and delivers real, tangible results.

To lead this historic transformation, the President has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Together, they are launching the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. This isn’t just about insurance; it’s about cleaning up our food supply, ending the chronic disease epidemic, and ensuring that every American has the opportunity to live a long, vibrant life. Only President Trump has the courage to take on the “Big Pharma” and “Big Food” interests that have held our country back for decades.

The Strategic Masterstroke: A New Deal for Congress

When the House returns to session the week of January 5, President Trump is going to show them how a real deal is made. The plan is simple, smart, and effective:

A Massive Three-Year Extension: Congress should move forward with a significant funding extension for the Trump Affordable Care Act. This provides the stability the markets need while the President continues to negotiate better rates and more competition. Unprecedented Participation: There are millions of Americans—the greatest patriots in the world—who wouldn’t touch “Obamacare” with a ten-foot pole. But Trumpcare is different. These citizens will join the exchange in record numbers because they trust the President. This massive influx of healthy participants will stabilize the entire system and drive costs down for everyone. Bipartisan Reality: The original law didn’t receive a single Republican vote. It was a divided disaster. But Trumpcare creates a bridge. It allows Republicans to support a system that works—protecting pre-existing conditions and lowering costs—without being tied to the failures of the previous administration. Even the Democrats will find it hard to vote against a plan that is finally delivering the results they only dreamed of. Only Democrats suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” will refuse to vote for Trumpcare.

Winning on Healthcare Like Never Before

For too long, the credit for healthcare has gone to the wrong people. Why should Barack Hussein Obama get credit for a system that was failing until President Trump stepped in to fix it? The truth is that President Trump has done more for healthcare in a few years than most presidents do in a lifetime.

Under Trumpcare, we aren’t just talking about insurance—we are talking about excellence. We are talking about the highest quality doctors, the lowest premiums in history, and a level of choice that nobody has ever seen before.

Conclusion: A Healthier, Stronger Future

Trumpcare just makes sense. It is a smart strategy, a bold vision, and a winning deal for the American people. We are going to fix the broken parts, keep the parts that work, and build a system that is the envy of the entire world.

With President Trump at the helm and the MAHA movement in full swing, we are going to win so much on healthcare that you might even get tired of winning. But we won’t stop. We will keep winning for your family, your health, and your future. It’s going to be huge. It’s going to be tremendous. And it’s going to be 100% Trump.

Staff Writer; Dr. Robert J. Walker

RJW is a retired Professor of Education. He is a prolific writer and the author of 12 Characteristics of an Effective Teacher.

One may contact him at; RJWalker@ThyBlackMan.com.