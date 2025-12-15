Trump Tariffs, Farm Bailouts, and the Cost of Trade Wars.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Trump administration has announced it is appropriating twelve billion dollars to provide aid to the US agricultural industry as a means to offset their loss of foreign sales. While this is good news to US agribusiness it obfuscates the real reasons they are suffering, Trump’s bonehead tariffs and trade policies.

Trump imposed unilateral and universal tariffs on numerous countries around the world to Make America Great Again, to restore American manufacturing and generate investment in America. Sounds great and well-intended, the problem is that is not the main purpose of tariffs. Tariffs are a form of protectionism a nation uses to fend off foreign competition or predation to protect its own markets and economic infrastructure. The problem is the US doesn’t have any manufacturing industries to protect; the economic shot callers and corporate policy makers in cahoots with the government, offshored manufacturing and deindustrialized America decades ago! The US has no steel industry to speak of yet Trump imposes tariffs on foreign steel.

Trump’s currency and trade wars which his tariffs are an integral component are not good for the American economy. His demands the central bank lower interest rates is not a solution to inflation; it will devalue the US dollar even more and disincentivize savings cut interest rates on pensions and retirement accounts! His tariffs are raising money but they are also raising the costs of the goods being imported into the country, a double whammy on ordinary Americans.

Back to the bail out of the agricultural industry and I use that term rather than the word farmers because in America today family farms, small mom and pop farms are in rapid decline, farming for the most part is being done by huge agribusinesses. So Trump’s bone headed trade war with China for example is hurting small farmers as well as the giant agribusinesses.

China will not be bullied by Trump or the West. Those days are long gone. So in order to feed their people China like any consumer who feels disadvantaged by one provider shopped elsewhere for their soybeans and is now buying from Brazil and Argentina. Trump’s tariff policies have backfired like a Wylie E. Coyote Acme rocket, in September of 2025 China stopped buying US soybeans altogether! Now Trump is frantically attempting to reconcile with China and renegotiate tariff terms. China is being polite and cordial but is still not purchasing US goods. This is why Trump is paying the agribusinesses and farmers twelve billion dollars, to try to offset their huge losses.

The really sad part is this is not the first time Trump’s policies have blown up in his face. The exact same thing happened during his first administration his bluster and bombast irritated China and they went to Argentina for soybeans forcing Trump to subsidize US agribusiness for their losses and keep a key political base and constituency on his side.

They say insanity is doing the same things over and over again expecting different results. By this reckoning Trump is insane! His tariffs are not resulting in manufacturing returning to the US. The deindustrialization of America is not going to be reversed, not by Trump or anyone else! That train left the station long ago.

Trump’s bluster and bombast should be wearing thin by now but Trump’s groupies and the MAGAites are so gullible they keep falling for his okey-doke. Trump is clickbait for the media on both sides of the political divide so they keep it coming. Plus Trump has his own social media platform which makes the bluster and bombast even worse.

On the other hand, the alternatives on either side of the political spectrum do not bode well for America either. Despite the funds Trump’s tariffs are bringing in, he is exacerbating the government’s debt, contrary to DOGE’s bogus claims. During the first eleven months of Trump’s second term US government debt increased 1.78 trillion dollars! Needless to say, this is unsustainable.

Factoring in all of this, if we are sane and that’s a big “if” given the brain fog and mental illness this nation is experiencing; we have to conclude we are living in a Bizzaro World, the Twilight Zone or an Orwellian nightmare where truth is falsehood, lies are held sacrosanct, war is peace and the crew is rearranging the deck chairs on a doomed ship of state. You can’t make this stuff up.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton