Small Businesses Have A Reason to be Optimistic About 2026.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I have written several columns this year about how the Trump administration is open for business, especially when it comes to small business.

Some have derided my optimism regarding this assertion. To those who have derided me, I have one response. In the immortal words of rapper Kool Moe Dee, “How Ya Like Me Now?”

Last week I hosted twenty of the top Black, Asian, Hispanic, and Indian entrepreneurs in the U.S. to participate in our Inaugural Year-End Legislative Policy Briefing.

The purpose of the gathering was to be briefed on what Congress and the Trump administration accomplished this year regarding legislation and policies impacting the small business community; what their legislative priorities are going to be in 2026; and what role they want us to play going into the new year and beyond!

Among the twenty firms represented, they accounted for north of four billion dollars in revenues and over seven thousand employees. Industries represented ranged from IT, Ai, Manufacturing, Finance/Accounting, and Management Consulting.

The tragedy is, that until now, no one in government has been talking to these phenomenal businessmen.

How then do I know the Trump administration and the Republican Congress are open for business? One need look no further than who participated in our event.

We had the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent drop by. His deputy, Derek Theurer, hosted us for a one-hour roundtable discussion with the group.

From there, we went to Capitol Hill for intimate briefings by various members of Congress and their staffs.

Michigan Congressman, Lisa McClain hosted us for the Capitol Hill portion of our program. She represents the ninth congressional district of Michigan and is also Chairman of the House Republican Conference. This makes her the number four person in House leadership.

Other members of Congress who participated were Congressman Paul Gosar (AZ-9), Congressman Jen Kiggans (VA-2).

Even my good friend Stephen K. Bannon made a surprise visit to our group.

Click on this link below to see how one reporter presented the event during an interview with me after the program: https://www.localnewslive.com/2025/12/06/minority-entrepreneurs-build-relationship-with-washington-leaders/.

We will have a major announcement to make next week about next steps.

If you are a entrepreneur who is willing and ready to adjust to business in the 21st century; if you are an entrepreneur who is open to learning how to navigate the new Trump business climate; and if you are ready to increase your revenue stream, then feel free to reach out to me so you can be part of our team.

The issue of race never came up in any of our meetings; not because it does not exist, but because it was not relevant to our gathering.

My entrepreneurs are coming to understand that “people do business with people they know.” My goal is to introduce them to the most influential people in business and politics and let the business flow naturally based on these relationship.

Having relationships in business and not politics or vice versa is like French fries without the hamburger; Michael Jordan without Scottie Pippen; or Shaq without Kobe.

America is still the gold standard when it comes to being the land of opportunity; IF you are willing to live your life in hope gain and not in fear of loss!!!

If you are willing to approach your life and business in such a manner, then you are the type of people we want to be involved in our movement.

If you are willing to focus on what can be and not what has not been, you are our type of guy.

I have travelled the journey of a thousand small steps to get to this point. The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.