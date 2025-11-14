Trump and Epstein Emails Raise Questions but Reveal No Smoking Gun Evidence.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.” This was one of thousands of newly released emails that about Trump’s sleaze relationship with documented pedophile, sex trafficker, business dealing con artist Jeffrey Epstein. Tens of thousands more will be released by the House before November is out.

But there are three problems with this email release that again seems to point the finger squarely at the Epstein-Trump guilt tie. The first is the date Epstein squealed on Trump. It was April 2011. The second is this is uncorroborated hearsay. But it’s the third problem that is the real sticker and strikes to the heart of why the interest in what Epstein has to say about Trump.

One, The date. The dig at Trump referred to some sexual sleaze that Trump did or knew of that was five years before his first go round in the White House.

Two, The hearsay. The dig at Trump is solely the musing of one man-Epstein. There is nothing to substantiate what if anything he meant by the reference to Trump.

Three. The real problem. The name of the game with Epstein-Trump is the desperate hunt for a scintilla of a smoking gun finger point at Trump for some damning maybe even criminal wrongdoing. In the mountain of articles, op-eds, social media chatter, endless musings of political analysts and wild speculation by much of the public on Epstein-Trump, there is nothing remotely close to that cherished and much sought after smoking gun to nail Trump. I’m not referring to private citizen Trump. I’m referring to President Trump in either his first or second term in the Oval Office. The release of more dirty dealing by Epstein almost certainly will show other criminal activities heretofore not publicly disclosed. But there’s nothing to indicate that Trump had any part in those criminal activities.

There is no evidence that Trump had any dealing with the guy in the years before he copped the presidency in 2016. The record showed that most of the Trump-Epstein cavort was in the 1990s. That was long before Trump landed in the White House. There are the pictures of Trump partying, plane joy riding, and ad nauseum teeny bopper youngster women womanizing with Epstein. There are Trump’s alleged prurient notes, letters, and leud sexually explicit drawings that’s been endlessly shoved before the public.

The problem with that, actually two problems, is that it doesn’t rise to the level of a criminal offense, Two, it’s Trump being what he is and doing what he does. He’s a virtually self-admitted serial, scummy, grifting, lying, long standing lecherous, scum artist. Who doesn’t know that?

The brutal reality is that tens of millions of voters held their noses and voted for him not once but twice for the presidency. The even more disgusting brutal reality is that more than a few of those tens of millions secretly and not so secretly saw nothing wrong, even got and get their kicks off on his decadent, flaunt of all normative behavior expected of a public official let alone the president.

The problem again with all of this is that it all makes for enjoyable reading, fuels tons of chatter and speculation, and endless cries of cover up. But again, when the smoke clears it does not leave in its wake smoke from a proverbial gun of hard evidence that will irrefutably condemn Trump.

Epstein is a long dead convicted felon who Trump at one time had a partying, and lecherous good time with and attempted a few dubious money grab business deals with. But that Epstein-Trump connect unfortunately won’t Democrats what they most desperately crave. That’s the smoking gun to bring Trump down.

Written By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

One can find more info about Mr. Hutchinson over at the following site; TheHutchinson Report.

Also feel free to connect with him through twitter; http://twitter.com/earlhutchins

He is also an associate editor of New America Media. His forthcoming book is From King to Obama: Witness to a Turbulent History (Middle Passage Press).