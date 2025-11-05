Donald Trump and Erika Kirk Agree on Forgiveness – But Not on Justice.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As late as last month’s Presidential Medal of Freedom event, Trump and Erika Kirk have bantered a bit over the Bible’s teachings on forgiveness and praying for one’s enemies.

Erika publicly forgave and prayed for her worst enemy: Charlie’s killer.

Trump was loud about not forgiving his unrepentant enemies. And he holds special contempt for deranged politicians who, to get and keep power, have become saboteurs and false prophets who mislead people with an endless message of imaginary doom.

That message is a perverted political gospel that Trump called the “devil’s ideology,” and its converts are being fanned out into the world to be “revolutionary” sociopaths: “Go ye forth and keep doing bad things.” If laws are broken, institutions are threatened, property is destroyed, and lives are ruined; if innocent people are killed, or the roots of Western civilization are being ripped to shreds – so what?

Forgiveness? For Trump, no.

Both Erika Kirk and Trump are right.

On the personal level, the Bible teaches Christians to pray and forgive their enemies – not so much to absolve the offender from wrongdoing but as a “letting go” of the emotional gangrene that clings to your soul when you fixate on the wrongs. Prayer and forgiveness act as emergency shut-off valves to stop spiritual garbage from gushing into your soul.

But in the sphere of government, applying personal forgiveness to public justice would unleash hell on earth, as we’ve seen for years in blue cities thanks to the forgiving, post-punishment, “defund the police” nonsense.

Men are not angels, and angels do not control men, as James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51. By whatever moral code they see fit, men are bound to control themselves. If they don’t, and they become menaces to society, then it is right – even biblical – for government to put the “fear of God” in them.

God “ordained” governments, not only to be good, but to execute justice against lawbreakers and evil-doers, according to Romans 13:3-4.

“For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil, … if you do that which is evil, be afraid … for he [the ruler] bears not the sword in vain: for he is God’s servant, a revenger to execute wrath [extreme anger] on him who practices evil.”

So good governments are God’s revengers to execute extreme anger and to be a “terror … to the evil.” Perverted governments are a terror to the good, as we saw in the Obama and Biden years, and as we continue to see with those who butcher the English language to blur legal lines to protect outright criminals.

Donald Trump, unlike Obama or Biden, takes national security and law enforcement, seriously. The instinct for law and order – foreign and domestic – seems to be imprinted onto the man’s soul.

And bad hombres know it.

That includes anti-ICE anarchists, leftists, and Marxists (who, for the moment, are being protected by the new “confederates”); Islamists leaders in Iran; ISIS and Houthi terrorists; and it includes Hamas savages who beheaded and burned babies, raped women, killed Holocaust survivors, and kidnapped, tortured and starved hostages – preserving them only to be used as fodder for leverage in war.

According to one released Israeli hostage, Omer Shem Tov, Hamas feared Trump, as he told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga in May. Shem Tov: Ever since he (Trump) came into the role, they were very scared of him. Goldryga: Who? Shem Tov: Terrorists … Godryga: … were afraid of Trump? Shem Tov: Yeah. They wanted Kamala to be chosen … to be elected. Godryga: You talked politics with them?

Shem Tov: Yeah, yeah … they wanted Kamala to be elected. But as soon as Donald Trump was elected, they understood that he wanted to bring the hostages back home. So immediately the way they treated me changed. … when Trump came into – became president – the way they treated us, changed. … more food, treated me better, stopped cursing me, stopped spitting on me.

Shem Tov was among several released hostages who visited Trump in White House in March.

“I told him then, and I believe it with all my heart,” he said, “… he was sent by God to help save us.”

For Shem Tov and many in America and around the world since Trump’s short time in office, all this sounds very much, to me, like: … “for he is God’s servant, a revenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil,” and “… if you do that which is evil, be afraid …”

Despite his imprecise language, I don’t believe Trump “hates people” as much as he hates evil and the harm that evil does to its victims. It’s harmed him.

If we are to prevent “hell on earth,” we can never confuse personal forgiveness with the need for government to execute justice on those bent on creating mayhem in society. That applies as much to the petty thief as to the slithery John Brennan-types.

Yes, Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s killer, but she’s not stupid. She told Fox’s Jesse Waters in an interview last week that cameras should not be banned so Tyler Robinson can’t be seen during his trial.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” she said. “… we deserve to have cameras in there. … There’s nothing to hide. … Let everyone see what true evil is ….”

So, Mr. President, keep standing tall for the good, and never stop being a “terror to evil.” It’s protecting America and saving lives.

Written by Will Alexander

Official website; https://willalexander.substack.com/