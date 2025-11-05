Black Conservatives Banned: Allen West Challenges Embry-Riddle’s DEI Censorship.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I have had the absolute pleasure and honor to be a speaker for the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), addressing college students for the past decade. It is a duty of mine to seek out and impart conservative perspectives, insights, and knowledge on these campuses, supposedly a place for the free exchange of ideals.

I have lived a life of quite memorable experiences and acquired a great deal of knowledge that enables an opportunity to share principles and thoughts. I am sure some of you may recall a viral video of a young female student at Northwestern University asking me if I identified as Black. And then there was the episode at the University of Buffalo, where black students erupted in violence because I spoke of America, today, not being a racist nation; heck, that story was even carried in the United Kingdom.

Black Conservatives Banned



When it comes to the issue of race in America, Marxist leftists do not believe that Black conservatives have a First Amendment right to speak on the topic. Only those that they choose are allowed to speak, and that includes white leftists, as if they are experts on the subject. Or, white leftists find their usual suspects, the black overseers on their 21st-century economic plantation, such as Ibrahim Kendi, or that lady who came up with the 1619 Project nonsense, to be the leading voices on matters of race. And, when all else fails, white leftists resort to the Granddaddy of race hustling, Al Sharpton…did he ever pay his IRS debt?

Consider the phenomenal Black conservative candidate running for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. Here is a woman who legally immigrated to the United States of America from Jamaica, joined the US Marine Corps, was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, but who does the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) endorse in the race? Yes, you guessed it, the white leftist female candidate. Hmm, whatever happened to the content of character maxim of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?

And always remember that the NAACP was founded by white socialists who placed W.E.B. Dubois in charge, a man who was an elitist socialist and later an avowed communist who renounced his American citizenship. Oh yeah, these white leftists created the NAACP in opposition to Booker T. Washington, the Father of Black conservatism, founder of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute, and creator of the Negro Business League. Yes, some things just never change.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University…

Woke!

So, I find it interesting that this week, on Wednesday, I am scheduled to speak at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. I have spoken before at their East Coast University in Daytona Beach. However, the leadership of the campus was threatening cancellation of the event, not because of safety concerns, which would be absurd. Nope, they were cancelling the event because I, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and former Member of Congress, Allen West, was going to speak on DEI Being Racist.

Why did Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) allow the event to proceed? Because it had to meet their censorship demands. Yes, a Black conservative, from the South, is not allowed to speak on DEI, but Kendi would have been allowed to, because I dare call it out for what it is.

The egregious nature of this whole kabuki theater was written about by YAF in this article.

According to an email from ERAU’s Molly Webb, the YAF chapters’ promotional materials cannot even include the fact that Lt. Col. West “speaks against DEI.” In order to be approved, according to the school administrator, any such references must be removed.

I’m including a screenshot of the email Molly Webb sent to the YAF Chapter president at ERAU, the young man is a former US Army paratrooper who was part of a group of students I led on a Normandy 81st anniversary of D-Day trip.

Molly Webb, as you can see, ended her email reminding us of her pronouns (she/her).

This is the same ERAU campus that sought to silence students, meaning conservative ones, who contradicted the insidious leftist delusion about multiple genders. Conservative students were banned, yes, banned from making that assertion, which is factual science, unless you are Ketanji Brown-Jackson. This is the same ERAU that sought to prevent a young woman I have interviewed, detransitioner Chloe Cole, from speaking on their campus.

Why Are Conservative Minorities So Threatening?

Why is it that white Marxist leftists fear conservative minorities so? How can it be that Molly Webb feels herself superior to me and dictates what it is that I can discuss? I am quite certain that if Kamala Harris were to want to come to ERAU and discuss how she prepares collard greens by washing them in a bathtub, that would be perfectly acceptable. But, how dare a retired U.S. Army officer, combat veteran, with multiple academic degrees, who is Black, dare set foot on the campus of ERAU and think he will have a platform to objectively analyze the cultural Marxist Trojan horse known as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion?

I have always stated that when leftists denigrate, demonize, and disparage others using certain monikers, it is because they are attempting to project onto others exactly who and what they are. This Wednesday evening, I will be appearing on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. It will be my fourth time in Yavapai County. If this seemingly leftist campus administration believes that it will deny my constitutional right of free speech, especially in the month of Veterans Day…well, that dog doesn’t hunt.

I hope to see Molly Webb there. Maybe she will ask me if I identify as Black? Especially since ol Joe “Autopen” Biden has already told me that I ain’t Black since I did not vote for him. Sorry, Marxist leftists, my skin color does not dictate my intellectual capacity, nor my critical thinking skills and abilities of discernment.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest