Blue States Consider Independent Health Agencies as MAGA Undermines Science.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It started quietly enough. MAGA Republicans put lunatic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s forced top scientists to leave and slashed research in cancer, autoimmune diseases and other health threats. Thanks to him, getting the updated COVID vaccine is harder for many and confusing for everyone.

In response, Democratic-run states now talk of setting up their own “agency” to bypass the MAGA mess in Washington. Health officials from five New England states (New Hampshire opted out), New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania recently met to discuss putting together their own vaccine recommendations to bypass the federal government.

This could be the start of something bigger.

Not long ago, the right wing did most of the hollering about a national parting of ways. There was constant braying that Blue America is the land of crime, lax morals and bums freeloading off the hardworking MAGA heartland. A few years ago, the chair of the Texas Republican Party Allen West suggested forming a new union of “law-abiding states,” by which he meant conservative ones. (That the big cities in Texas are Democratic might pose complications.)

Others on the right have toyed with actual secession talk. Some went so far as to make an implied threat, arguing that the Democratic states depend on the conservative farm belt for food. That’s not true, however.

It happens that California is by far America’s biggest producer of farm products — fruits, vegetables and nuts. Oregon and Washington are not slackers in that regard. The swing states of the upper Midwest might have to choose sides. Do Wisconsin and the other dairy powers want to antagonize customers in their biggest markets for cheese, butter and milk?

Heartland agriculture, meanwhile, is dominated by commodity crops, such as corn, soybeans and wheat. These are major exports — and so good luck in Trump’s trade war.

Blue America going its own way is not new. When California approved a rule in 2022 that would phase out the sale of new gas cars by 2035, 11 states joined it. They accounted for 40% of the U.S. auto market.

Want to hear an argument for secession? Listen to Eric’s recent harangue on “South Park”: “If liberals are such lazy moochers, then tell me, why are 95% of the poorest counties in our country Republican? Why are eight of 10 poorest states Republican? Why are red states the welfare states that always take more from the federal government than they pay in? I think we all know who the lazy moochers are … ”

As for crime, there’s been much commentary of late on the murder rates in Republican-run states after Trump sent National Guard troops to quell “unrest” only in Democratic areas. In one of his mocking tweets, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote, “Alabama has 3X the homicide rate of California.”

As for running the nation’s — or half the nation’s — medical care establishment, Democratic states are well positioned. They are already home to the world’s top four universities for medical research: Harvard, Johns Hopkins, University of California, San Francisco and Stanford. No. 5, the University of Pennsylvania, is in a swing state.

Fingers crossed here for no national breakup, but if it happens, let it be peaceful. There can be trade agreements and mutual defense treaties. There may be some complications involving the various “blue dots,” the Democratic districts around Omaha and the Texas big cities. It can all be worked out.

MAGA may object to “progressive values.” No problem. Blue America feels the same about MAGA values. Again, no problem. Good people in both places — and bad people. Let’s see how this all progresses.

Written by Froma Harrop

Official website; https://twitter.com/FromaHarrop