Young Thug Calls Out Lil Durk in Leaked Jail Call.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Young Thug calling out Lil Durk while walking free has completely flipped the narrative on its head. Just months ago, it was Thug sitting behind bars fighting for his life, leaking messy calls that had the whole rap game side-eyeing him. But now, with his deal in place and freedom back in his hands, he’s still doing what fans say he does best these days—running his mouth. And the irony couldn’t be thicker: Lil Durk, once one of the most visible rappers in the world, is now the one sitting in a cell, unable to clap back, while Thug enjoys his outside freedom and keeps spilling tea. Fans can’t help but laugh at the role reversal, but also shake their heads at how un-thug-like Thugger continues to sound.

The leaked calls, recorded before his release, are resurfacing with new weight now. Back when he was stuck in jail, Thug was venting about Durk dodging his calls, dragging his feet on features, and even allegedly talking slick online. “I done sent him a few songs… he just taking four, five days… like, what you got goin’, man? A n**** done too much sh*t for you. Man, watch out,” Thug said, his voice dripping with irritation. At the time, it was just another messy moment. Now, with Durk behind bars, those words come off almost as foreshadowing—a warning shot that the friendship wasn’t what it seemed.

What really caught people’s attention was how personal it all sounded. Thug wasn’t just annoyed at missed deadlines; he was emotional, like someone who felt abandoned. Fans even joked that he sounded like he was crying over an ex who stopped returning his texts. Add to that his history of rocking dresses, skirts, and painted nails, and the internet had a field day. For years, Thug got away with bending fashion norms because his music slapped and his energy was unpredictable. Nobody wanted to call him out. But now, free and gossiping, he looks less like a ruthless ATL boss and more like a diva with a vendetta.

Durk, for his part, can’t say much of anything right now. Since his October arrest and denial of bail, he’s been stuck in jail awaiting trial. His legal issues are much heavier than Thug’s at this point, and the fact that Thug’s words are resurfacing while Durk is literally silenced makes it all feel one-sided. Durk was once seen as one of Thug’s allies, but if you believe the leaked audio, he was already distancing himself long before his arrest. Maybe he saw the writing on the wall and chose to protect his brand. Or maybe he simply realized that Thug’s “slime” loyalty came with strings attached. Either way, Thug sounds bitter, and fans are eating it up.

Let’s not forget: this isn’t the first time Thug has tried to pull strings behind the scenes. Around the release of Business Is Business, he was begging both Durk and Lil Baby to throw shots at Gunna on his album instead of on their own. “Aye Durk, I’m dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drops his album. That sht coming up soon. I need a verse from you. If you feel like you want to reply to what that n*** sayin’ or something, man, don’t do it. Drop it on my album. I want you and Wham on the same song.” It was sneaky, manipulative, and pure gossip energy. That alone made fans question if Thug was a rapper or a reality TV producer.

Now that he’s out and walking free, you’d think he’d tone it down, rebuild his brand, and let the music speak. But nah—he’s still carrying that same bitchy energy, with fans roasting him for being “the messiest man in hip hop.” It doesn’t help that Durk, now behind bars, can’t respond. The internet has run wild with memes like, “Thug finally free but still gossiping… while Durk locked up eating ramen.” Another viral tweet read, “ATL rappers used to move like gangstas. Now it’s all lace dresses, gossip, and leaks.” It’s brutal, but it captures the mood perfectly.

The whole situation shines a light on ATL rap’s decline in authenticity. The city that once gave us trap legends like T.I., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane now feels like it’s drowning in fake beefs, gossip calls, and questionable fashion choices. Fans are openly asking: are any of these dudes really about the life they rap about, or is it all just smoke and mirrors? With Thug free but acting like a chatty blogger, and Durk locked up fighting for his freedom, the answer seems obvious to many.

Some diehard fans defend Thug, saying he’s only human and venting under insane pressure. They argue that his gossiping shows vulnerability, not weakness. But that doesn’t fly in hip hop, where image is everything. Vulnerability doesn’t build legends—strength and silence do. That’s why the streets always respected a man like Gucci, who handled his jail time without whining, or a figure like Boosie, who came out even more respected. Thug’s chatter doesn’t put him in their lane; it puts him in a lane all his own, and not one that screams “thug.”

Meanwhile, Durk’s silence—forced as it is—almost works in his favor. With him stuck behind bars, fans are speculating, imagining, and even building sympathy for him. Some are saying, “Durk kept it solid while Thug was gossiping.” Others argue that Durk distancing himself from Thug before his arrest looks smarter in hindsight. Either way, the power dynamic between them has shifted. Thug’s free, but his mouth is ruining his credibility. Durk’s locked up, but ironically, that silence is protecting his.

And fans aren’t letting the dress issue go either. For years, Thug was able to brush off criticism about his flamboyant fashion because his music hit so hard. But now, every time he sounds messy or petty, people bring it back up: “How you call yourself a thug but wear blouses and gossip like a chick?” Social media is ruthless, and once that narrative sticks, it’s hard to shake. If Thug wants to prove he’s really slime, he needs to let the music talk and stop sounding like he’s spilling tea at a salon.

The bigger picture here is how much hip hop has changed. Rappers used to get locked up and come back bigger than ever—look at Tupac, Gucci, Lil Wayne. They didn’t let jail tarnish their image. With Thug, though, the jail era has exposed more cracks than strengths. Instead of fans clamoring for his return, they’re clowning him for his leaked calls. And now, with him free and Durk in, it looks even worse. He’s out, but instead of making undeniable hits, his name is attached to gossip. Durk is in, but the streets still see him as more authentic than Thug.

The fan reactions keep flooding in, and they’re savage. “Thug moving like my auntie on them calls,” one fan wrote. “Durk locked up but still looking tougher than Thug,” said another. Some are even calling ATL the “new Hollywood,” a place where rappers play characters instead of living the street life they claim. It’s messy, it’s hilarious, and it’s sad all at once.

At the end of the day, Young Thug calling out Lil Durk isn’t just beef—it’s a mirror of how fake the rap game has gotten. The free man sounds like a gossip queen, and the locked-up man looks more solid by default. Fans are laughing, shaking their heads, and roasting Thug every chance they get. And unless he drops music that overshadows the drama, his legacy might go down as the rapper who wore dresses, gossiped too much, and ruined his own mystique.

The streets wanted a thug. What they got instead was a diva. And with Lil Durk sitting in a cell unable to clap back, the crown of authenticity might already be slipping out of Atlanta’s hands altogether.

Staff Writer; Jada Brown

Jada’s pen is sharp, her shade is classy, and her gossip hits different… She makes the headlines feel like girl talk you don’t ever want to miss — contact her at JadaB@ThyBlackMan.com.