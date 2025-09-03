Black Women Leaders Under Attack: Trump’s Ongoing War on Sheroes.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I really didn’t want to write this article for fear someone would think I was referring to myself. I’ve been through the mill, but I’m talking about Black women in high places still catching hell. My work is all-volunteer these days, so what happens to me can go to the bottom of the list for a later day.

The man who calls himself President has nothing to showcase what the Trump family has done to improve or protect America. He and his children are known for upsetting the apple cart. I can’t think of a single Trump who served in the military or who is doing anything to protect our country from foreign enemies or enemies within.

Dr. Mary L. Trump seems to be the only honest and caring person we know in her family. She’s tried all along to warn us about her uncle and how he has treated his own family! Her uncle misuses those who’ve served our nation. He and his family have taken gross amounts of money from any and everybody among the less fortunate. I know of nothing they give back to help them. They’ve denigrated those who worked in the best interest of our nation—such as the late Sen. John McCain.

Now he wants to erase our history of our ancestors who risked their lives to make America great—not great again because America has never been great for my people—except those who have chosen to take 30 pieces of silver from the enemy for their personal benefit. For everyone who has lowered themselves to do that, we have many who are fighting for us. And guess what! Trump is making life difficult for our real sheroes (and heroes). I now want to remind you of some of our sheroes who we must remember and help for continuing to fight for our rights.

1st, NY’s Atty. Gen. Letitia James has stood against the terrible things Trump says about her as she and her staff have convicted Trump of numerous crimes.

2nd, Baltimore’s former State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, and several of her colleagues: Kim Foxx of Chicago, Kim Gardner of St. Louis and others. Ms. Mosby had her whole life turned upside down for doing her job convicting those who set up people with drugs and guns. After years of struggle, the most serious accusation was overturned. The perjury charge should’ve been—so don’t believe it.

3rd, Georgia’s D. A. Fani Willis. Since when did the public care about who one may have a romantic interest in because the person works with them? Remember Senator David Vitter of Louisiana?

4th, Trump has tried to figure out how to fire Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson for standing up for the U. S. Constitution—as he, the criminal of 34 counts, runs all over the Constitution without penalty. Leave it to Justices Brown -Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, they are not having it. They’re working for justice for the people!

5th, Louisiana’s Judge Tami Lee was on the Court and punished for traveling miles the enemy thought she shouldn’t travel!

6th, Now, we’re dealing with New Orleans’s Mayor LaToya Cantrell is accused of dating her security guard!

7th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was doing a great job with her city before being invaded by many.

8th, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose city has a Black female Police Chief, their city is currently overrun with Pam Bondi trying to undercut their authority.

9th, a few weeks ago, the President of the United States had nothing more to do except attack Beyonce’, Oprah and Honorable Kamala Harris!

10th Trump just decided wrongly to fire Fed Board Member, Lisa Cook!

There are also the unknown ones who may be suffering alone, and we just haven’t heard about their cases! Stand by.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/