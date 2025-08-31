Devout Christians: Mountain Moving Faith – Trusting God’s Promises Like Abraham.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As Christians, we sometimes live below-average lives. Being people of God is construed by many to be sweatier, heavier and burdensome. Many are the times that people tell us that they are afraid to get saved because they do not know if they will manage to be all that it entails to be a born again Christian. Yet, did any of us really know that we would still be here after all this time? No, because it is God who wills us to act in righteousness and continue with the walk. Salvation is partaken in faith.

Seeking God in genuineness releases an abundance of life in us. Mountain moving faith in us ensures that His presence and His miracles become a relationship-affair and an everyday-thing because we are in fellowship with him. Abraham’s calling is one such example of faith –that He may not have met God before God made Himself known to him, but that he was conscious of the existence of a supreme being. In Genesis 12:1, we see the Lord saying to him, ‘Leave your country, your people and your father’s household and go to the land I will show you’. Abraham does not know this God who directs him to a place he does not know but because of the conviction that God does exist and if He says He is who He is then He should be trusted, he obeys and follows in the Lord’s will for his life. Hebrew 11:8 talks of this, ‘By faith, Abraham, when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going’.

We are formula people; liking predictability and consistency. But Abraham broke free from his own routine of life and followed God. And God made promises over his life in Genesis 12:2-3, ‘I will make you into a great nation and I will bless you; I will make your name great; and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you’. These promises were to come to Abraham only if he obeyed God and reorganized his life for Him.

We may be struggling with our own lives and our own obstacles, with our delays in getting spouses but we must be willing to trust God enough so that when we hear from Him, we will be willing to obey the command that He has put in our hearts in order to allow Him to release His blessings over our lives. But it is interesting to note that although God made these promises, He was not in a hurry to fulfill them. To God, a day is like a thousand years and a thousand years like a day. Being human, Abraham became impatient and listened to Sarah’s plan in Genesis 16. Abraham was not really disobeying God, but He was trying to help Him. We too do a lot of this when we think that although God spoke something into our hearts, He is taking too long to deliver, we therefore think that we have to take charge in order for it to come to pass.

God changed Abram’s name to Abraham and Sarai to Sarah because they would respectively be the father and mother of all nations. God sees and calls things as though they were even before we can see these manifestations. God is all-knowing and when He makes His utterances, it is because He wants us to begin conceptualizing that which He wants to release into our lives. He wants us to start seeing His intentions as He sees them. Not being a respecter of persons, He picks up any ordinary person and works with him step by step to the destiny He foresees. He gives this person purpose. This person can be you or me. And if we walk in His ways, no mountains on our paths will be a problem to Him.

The church of God matured from law to faith. As such we walk in freedom by faith, we do so knowing that we are forgiven and that there is now no condemnation for us Christians. Unfortunately, people are offended by us because we smile through our tears and trust in God for solutions. Religion is construed to be tough, overbearing, serious and solemn, yet in our faith we seem to be having it easy. We are only this way because of what we believe about our God.

As Saul, Paul was zealous in his persecution of Christians but he was zealously wrong. Christ would have struck him on the road to Damascus, and he would have ended up in hell, but he was given a second chance. He had never met the Lord before but when confronted by Him, the revelation of who He really was, was granted him. Paul was a great mountain that God removed from the church and he then became a living faith-dispenser and went on to be one of the greatest Christians that ever lived. He is an illustration of how we can have faith that moves mountains and how that works for us.

The nature of faith is such that it is difficult to define. It is not an objective matter, it is felt. Yet it is substance, it is concrete and it links us to God. We are material beings relating to an immaterial God who is active on earth. People think that we are not reasonable when we stand on faith alone; but we not only know it objectively, we experience it. Hebrews 11:1 says, ‘Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see’.

Faith is a conviction. It is the substance of things hoped for in the future yet concretely aware of the now and the here happenings. Are you for instance convinced beyond doubt that you are one of the saints whom Christ will come for on the last day? In salvation we receive an assurance of this. We have never seen God, but the faith in us, the evidence of what we have never seen tells us that He is! We should therefore live by mountain moving faith that God will fulfill His purpose through us. God is the present friend we call upon, through Jesus Christ, in times of need.

Faith is for those who know God and they will as such do great exploits because they see things that are not, as though they were. God Himself said ‘Let there be light’ and there was. He is the creator and has not stopped creating. He is holy and faith is about Him. He loves us just the way we are. He neither sleeps nor slumbers and nothing will go wrong with Him. What He has promised over our lives, even in that still small voice, will come to pass. Job was tempted by the enemy but he knew his God. God even boasted about him! Job faithfully asked why it was okay to receive good from God but not bad.

Faith that recognizes God is the kind that first seeks His Kingdom. God has given us a choice to be what we want to be. He does not force us to do anything or become anything. It is by faith that we decide to do what we do. Abraham made a choice to believe God and His promises. Miracles are as near as yielding to what God has asked us to do. In Philippians 4:6-7, Paul says, ‘Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God’. Let your requests be known to the Lord. The enemy uses mountains to put us in conflict with God. But when we say ‘Thank You’ to the Lord, he runs away. God is everywhere, he is omnipresent. When you give thanks to Him in your mountain situation He hears you because He is also there. Faith gives thanks and moves mountains.

What then is the basis of this mountain moving faith? Hebrews 11:6 discerns, ‘And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him’. In the Old Testament God gave instructions on living through various prophets. In the New Testament, Christ came to show us how to live through these instructions- He came to give weight and substance to what God had instructed. He lived as we should and in Hebrew 4:15 we see this, ‘For we do not have a High Priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are, yet was without sin. Therefore we need not ever be anxious about anything.

Christ also spent time with the Word, from age twelve we see His engagement with the Pharisees in the synagogues. The Word of God builds faith. He went to the cross so that we would not be accused by the spirit of evil. He gave us His name so that we could ask for anything from the Father. John 16:15 explains, ‘You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit-fruit that will last. Then the Father will give you whatever you ask in my name’. Christ gave us the Holy Spirit. Previously fearful men were gathered in the upper room after the death of Christ; they were however in deep prayer. Once the Holy Spirit visited them, they became fearless crusaders of the Gospel and rolled off the great commission which we too must now embrace, through that same Spirit. By prayer, we reach the third dimension of faith where everything is as we speak it. Speak what you want and by faith it shall be. Is it healing, is it peace, is it reconciliation, or is it a spouse that you want? Whatever it is, it shall be granted if only, you believe that it already is. The Lord is asking us to believe even that which the world sees as ridiculous or impossible because that kind of faith moves mountains! In Mathew 21:21 Christ confirms this, “I tell you the truth, if you have faith and do not doubt, not only can you do what was done to the fig tree, but also you can say to this mountain, ‘Go throw yourself into the sea’, and it will be done”. Staff Writer; Beatrice O. BeatriceO@ThyBlackMan.com. This child of God continues to serve the Lord and can be reached at