Old Words, New Times: Why “Milksop” Fits Today’s Protest Culture in Washington, D.C.

(ThyBlackMan.com) My regular readers know I love old words, mostly words that were used frequently in daily dialogue between the years 1820 to 1920. This came about from reading novels of that period and watching motion pictures referencing said times. I cannot place my finger on it, but the character lodged and stationed in words like Flapdoodle (nonsense), Hornswoggle (to swindle or trick), and Lickspittle (suck-up, azz-kisser, or fckboy), just thrills me, equally as describing former President Biden as a Quockerwodger and addlepated.

However, one of my favorites has to be Milksop. Maybe slightly older in origin, Milksop is a noun used to describe a weak, effeminate, or cowardly man; someone “soft” and lacking in courage or firmness. I first came across it while reading Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1 (Act II, Scene 1) in an 11th-grade language arts class. You know, when the teacher makes everyone open the book, and she calls on you to read out loud, just to make sure you’re following along? Long story short, the Hostess Nell calls Falstaff a “whoreson little valiant villain, you milksop!” as part of a volley of comic insults.

So when Shakespeare or his characters say “milksop”, it’s a contemptuous jab at someone seen as spineless, pampered, or unmanly, a soft piece of bread in milk instead of a tough, hearty figure. In a simple phrase, a bich azz mutha fucka. I cannot think of a better noun than this to describe all of these folks protesting against reducing crime and beautifying the Nation’s Capital.

It’s been a week since President Donald Trump federalized law enforcement in Washington, D.C. But just when you thought democrats couldn’t sink any lower, liberals hit the streets protesting against what they consider a crackdown on poor people and targeting “black and brown” folks. They were complaining about jeans last week. I wonder what they will be crying about next week.

LA Mayor Karen Bass, in a recent interview, openly admitted this, asserting that President Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., mainly impacts “black and brown youth.” My question for her or anyone else in this position is, Why does it mainly impact black and brown youth? Specifically. Why would she say such if she did not already know that black and brown youth are the cause of crimes in D.C., without actually telling me?

To start, in 2024, Washington, D.C. saw a homicide rate of 27.3 per 100,000 residents. That was the fourth-highest homicide rate in the country. This is nearly six times higher than New York City and also higher than Atlanta, Chicago, and Compton. If Washington, D.C. were a state, it would have the highest homicide rate of any state in the nation.

The reality is that it is mostly the black and brown youth of DC who are causing all the crime in the D.C. area, and people are too afraid to speak up and point the malcontents out. Around 89% of victims in D.C are male, and 94% of those are Black, with more than 60% of homicide victims being between 18 and 34 years old.

As of this far in 2025, data from January 1 through June 26 show dozens of kids and teenagers have been shot in DC, according to recent police data. Since June, reports show that 44 people younger than 18 years old were shot, with 7 of them dying.

I will accept that many of the higher homicide rates are in red states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio, and Louisiana. But it is also true that these cities have been run by democrats (mainly black democrats) for decades, and that mayors, DAs, and police chiefs have more control over their cities than governors. Jackson, Mississippi (Since 1901 – 124 years), Memphis, Tennessee (Since 1968 – 57 years), New Orleans (Since 1872 – 153 years), and St. Louis, Missouri (Since 1949 – 76 years). They have also asked why Trump doesn’t do the same for these places, as if they are ignorant of the fact that those aren’t federal districts. However, if their point is that the Republican governors should take control of the Democratic-mismanaged crime cesspools, their terms would be acceptable to me.

Since 47 assumed office, each action he has taken has been described as racist, fascist, bigoted, and wrong. What is the issue with reducing crime and removing the homeless from the streets of D.C.? Trump stated he was going to do this on his campaign trail. This is our Nation’s Capital, where, in the past,” families would take a vacation to go there and feel safe and secure. I just cannot imagine hating the President so much that you try to justify and normalize being mugged. Crime isn’t normal. It should never be tolerated. Do these folks believe getting mugged and carjacked is acceptable and normal?

Another thing I have observed is that most of these so-called protestors are white, white women in particular. The white liberals in Ohio are even protesting. I wonder how many of these people complaining about what is going on in DC stay in DC?

I suggest that if they want to protest and not to virtue signal, then speak out about D.C.’s public education. According to Glassdoor, the median total pay (including bonuses and extra compensation) for a DCPS teacher is approximately $91,000 per year, with the median base salary around $87,000. Yet, in ELA (English Language Arts), only 34% of all students across DCPS and public charter schools met or exceeded expectations on the CAPE assessment. Math proficiency was even lower at 23%, with the achievement gaps between black and white students remaining alarmingly wide. There is a 59 percentage point gap in ELA and a 63 percentage point gap in Math.

According to earlier PARCC-based data (Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers), only 17% of black students in grades 3–8 met expectations in both math and ELA. In contrast, 70–79% of white students met those same expectations. For black students in public charter schools, 21% met ELA standards, 13% of DCPS black students, and 22% met math standards, versus 12% in DCPS.

But protesting against this would make too much sense. Liberal policy has traditionally become so bad that it has conditioned many to expect disorder under Democrat rule. It’s so common that some have come to accept it as part of life. Progressive policy has turned these places into war zones where black and brown kids die in masses. They have decided that law enforcement in minority communities is racist. To keep it a thow-wow, the reason so many black teens and younger in America display maladaptive behavior is because of dysfunctional families that lack the guidance of fathers in the home, and Progressive policies that have narrated that having police in the black community is a racist act.

It makes no sense. Enforcing the law is not murdering kids; the opposite is, yet they proclaim they are protecting them. Federal officers are sacrosanct. They should never be touched. Yet these protestors have the nerve to ask for the names and badge numbers of law enforcement officers, but news media will not show their faces, and officials will not even release the names of people involved in violent acts.

A few days ago, at the Navy Yard station, Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) stopped a 28-year-old for fraudulent use of a Kids Ride Free card. She was arrested by fare enforcement, and now they are trying to turn her into the next Leftist martyr. A recent post by the woman arrested is presented below. Some things never change.

But when a 17-year-old black teen was robbed and murdered on a Green Line Metro train in May 2023 in Washington, D.C., none of these protestors claiming to stand up for black and brown lives were nowhere to be found. Now, the man accused of killing him has had his charges dropped by prosecutors because he was locked in the D.C. jail for more than two years, awaiting a trial that was set to start this month.

These people enjoy protest/riot cosplaying, but cleaning up crime for regular people, not so much. This is the left in a nutshell. And they’re so impassive and kookie that they don’t see it. This is not just regarding D.C. Politicians around the nation who represent blue states are getting in on the action, of overtly displaying their affection for criminals over victims.

A while back, in June, New York Governor Kathy Hochul testified before the House Oversight Committee. Before this, her office released a memo amplifying that she was resolute in working with ICE to remove criminals from the state. It read:

“There is no sanctuary in New York for people who commit crimes. New York is committed to cracking down on gang members and violent criminals, and State officials cooperate with ICE and CBP in many circumstance,” Hochul’s office wrote in a memo before her testimony to the House Oversight Committee defending New York’s sanctuary policy earlier this year.

However, after 47 advanced his D.C. directive, Hochul pardoned thirteen individuals, one of whom was an illegal immigrant convicted of manslaughter as a teenager. According to The New York Times, Somchith Vatthanavong, who shot a man during a pool hall confrontation in Brooklyn, was pardoned last month by Hochul. It should be noted that she has no problem condemning Trump’s use of the National Guard, although Kathy Hochul put the National Guard in NYC subways.

No matter how one puts it, across the nation, crime is out of control and, in many cases, being enabled by liberal governmental policy. An illegal immigrant once set for deportation under the first Trump administration, and allowed to re-enter under the Biden Administration, actions resulted in the death of three people in Florida recently.

Harjinger Singh was driving “recklessly and without regard for the safety of others on the road” when he attempted to make an illegal U-turn, which resulted in a minivan crashing into the side of the commercial semi-truck. Two passengers inside the minivan died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to Daniel Alman (aka Dan from Squirrel Hill):

California Democrats Luis Alejo, Norma Torres, Roger Hernández, Nancy Skinner, Ricardo Lara, and Jerry Brown helped illegal alien Harjinder Singh to get a driver’s license before he made an illegal U-turn and killed 3 innocent people in Florida. Those were the elected officials in California who introduced, sponsored, and signed Assembly Bill 60, which was inaccurately named the “Safe and Responsible Driver Act,” and which gave a driver’s license to illegal alien Harjinder Singh, who later made an illegal U-turn in Florida, and killed 3 innocent people in another vehicle.

Why is it so difficult to acknowledge that crime is bad across the country, and in some places more than others? Just this past week in Nashville, police say a man, Mohamed Mohamed, 39, repeatedly raped an unconscious woman on the front steps of a church so brutally that she later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This past weekend in Chicago (Aug 15-18), at least two people were killed and 23 others were hurt in shootings, according to police. The ages of the victims range from 6 to 49. The weekend before (Aug 8 – 10), at least 34 shot, 5 fatally, in shootings across the city.

A Las Vegas 16-year-old who shot and killed his father during a fight over electronics evaded prison time when a judge only sentenced him to probation after he pleaded to voluntary manslaughter. District Judge Tierra Jones ordered probation for Peterson, ignoring the prosecution’s request that the convicted teen spend at least six years behind bars.

Thiago Rentz, a 35-year-old Harvard researcher from Brazil, was watching a movie at an AMC theater in Boston when, was beaten and bloodied by a gang of teens after asking them to quiet down several times.

It is happening everywhere, it is just more concentrated in a small area like D.C. Protestors, mainly white, in a city where about 40 percent of the residents are black, hardly mention that the individuals arrested during the enhanced enforcement initiated by Trump were arrested during the commission of a crime. Notice that not one of these folks ever says that these guys were innocent; rather, they are just mad that they’re black and got arrested.

The doublethink is wild. Pretty sure prosecuting violent crime isn’t the same as locking someone up purely for how they were born. But I love to see them cope and seethe, because it only makes them look even dumber. All they do is yell fascist. How is arresting criminals Fascism? They would not be able to define fascism with a dictionary after reading Giovanni Gentile’s “The Doctrine of Fascism.” Truth is that within the framework laid by the nation’s founding fathers, Fascism cannot exist because this constitutional republic was designed to specifically prevent dictators. They have been so privileged that being held accountable is like Germany in the 1940s in their small brains.

My question is how the government is taking over an area THAT IS ALREADY THEIRS: Washington, D.C. stands for Washington, District of Columbia. The “Washington” part is named after George Washington, the first U.S. President, and “D.C.” stands for “District of Columbia”, which is the area designated as the nation’s capital. The District of Columbia is not a state, but a federal district under the control of the U.S. Congress.

The problem is not 47; the problem is D.C. local government. When your “Chief of Police” was the Chief Equity Officer, that’s where the problem is. Who protests against safer streets? If this incompetent mayor and that clown of a police chief were doing their jobs, Trump would not have to do it for them.

Do these people realize they are advocating for continued violent crime? I guess lowering crime, as opposed to altering statistics, is anathema to them. Crashing out over criminals is crazy work. You can’t shoot the criminal, and you can’t arrest the criminal. What the hell do these idiots want?

A better use of their “protest time” would be for them to look in the mirror first, because ignoring black on black crime is true fascism and racism. But my fault, stopping black on black crime, is racist.

If you desire for your voice to be heard, then speak out for justice for 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle, who was shot and killed while sitting in her family’s car as they drove home from July 4 parties around 3 a.m. on July 5. Speak out for 17-year-old Zoey Kelley-Hickman, also killed on July 4. So do not protest on behalf of criminals; stand up for victims. This is not about due process. These people were arrested, not convicted. Due process begins with arrest. If you don’t want to get arrested, then don’t break the law. Plain and simple.

We saw what soft-on-crime policy was like for the last 30 years and what it’s done to black communities. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but midnight basketball doesn’t work.

From city to city, teens are allowed to run wild without repercussions, and now they complain that it takes the National Guard to stop it. Kids had kids in 2010. Now those kids are wild. Here are just a few recent examples.

All the people complaining should not be allowed to ever call the police for help. They sit in their caves watching TV and are whipped into a frenzy of hatred by propagandists. They are not smart enough to realize they are the target of the propaganda and have fallen into a rabbit hole. We’re getting close to Kristallnacht right here in the USA, and you thought only Russians and Germans could fall for this, I shall remind you that Propaganda is a powerful force that goes largely unrecognized here.

These protests merely confirm that Democrats are generally miserable people who suck joy out of everything. They make up a big part of our mental health crisis. If they’re not throwing paint on Masterpieces, they are screaming and threatening people walking their dogs in the park. It’s a mental illness. These clowns are just so insufferable. All these protesters are “not” residents of DC. They should be removed from the District and not be allowed any access to any parts of the District. They should be added to the arrests being made there.

Such behavior from my vantage point is produced by weak, effeminate, or cowardly white folks, milksops for lack of a better word. If you don’t believe me, next time you see them in the news, compare the number of white protesters to the number of blacks in a city 40 percent black.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.