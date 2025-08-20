Donald Trump vs. Vladimir Putin in Alaska: A Test of Ego and Power.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Maya Angelou is reported to have famously said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” In this world and in life, everyone shows us who they are. We all reveal ourselves every day one way or another; whether we are honorable or vile, whether we are truthful or disingenuous, productive or a slacker. There is nothing hidden that will not be revealed, there is nothing done in the shadows that will not come to the light. By this reckoning Donald J. Trump has revealed to the world, he is doubleminded, wishy-washy, disingenuous, impetuous, vindictive and unstable.

His admirers say he is playing three- or four-dimensional chess that his moves are brilliant while his detractors say he is an imbecile, he’s like a reckless child playing with matches. Donald Trump has crafted a media persona that depicts him as the consummate deal maker, he’s the man, a world class wheeler dealer, but his record shows him to be unscrupulous, a multi-failure businessman who has fenagled more second chances and come backs than the average guy could ever imagine. Perhaps that is his best strength, he a survivor.

We will see Trump in rare form this weekend when he and Vladimir Putin sit down face to face in Alaska to discuss a myriad of topics which will have a major bearing and implications on world events. Trump will not be able to bully, browbeat or intimidate Putin who is well aware of his track record in business and politics.

Putin is no slouch. He is the former head of the Russia intelligence machinery. He is a world class martial artist who is sharp and astute. He helped bring Russia back from the abyss of bankruptcy and corruption. He restored a sense of pride in the Russia people. Today Russia is a top ranked nation economically and militarily.

Despite the best efforts of the West to undermine and break Russia, Putin has time and time again thwarted their efforts and come out victorious. He has weathered the US’s economic sanctions which are economic warfare, he has survived domestic intrigue and direct threats to Russia’ sovereignty yet both he and Russia have survived, are standing tall and doing fairly well.

Putin is waging a war against Ukraine a war he knows the US and its NATO acolytes encouraged, are funding and supporting with logistics, technology and personnel. Putin is winning the war and he holds all the cards. NATO is cutting off its nose to spite its face just to remain America’s lapdog.

Meanwhile Putin is a major player in the BRICS+ alliance, a consortium of nation’s working to build mutual trade and commerce partnerships and soon security and military alliances as a powerful counterbalance to the US/NATO thuggery.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to be a peace president, he lied. He said he would end the carnage in Ukraine within days of being sworn in, that hasn’t happened and in many ways his actions are keeping the conflict going. He said he and Putin would meet and work it out. Yet in recent days and weeks, Trump has uttered threats against Putin, he has given ultimatums and pulled them back when he saw he was being ignored when Russian became even more aggressive against Ukraine.

Putin has stepped up the fighting and is taking more and more territory in Ukraine and Trump has to as we used to say lump it. Trump and Dimitry Medvedev the former Russian president and current Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council (a powerful position) got into a verbal tit for tat and Trump said he dispatched two nuclear submarines presumably as a show of force. I bet the Russians are shaking in their shoes.

Leopards don’t change their spots so don’t expect Trump to tone down the bluster, reign in his ego or stop his chest pumping and threats. He will be cordial; he will listen but he will not try to Bogart Putin or demean him like he has other leaders. Trump is a blowhard but he isn’t a gangster or an idiot. Putin would not tolerate that! Trump has shown us who he is many times, let’s hope this time he doesn’t get beside himself or tear his behind.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com