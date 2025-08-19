White Supremacy Over Constitution: Donald Trump’s America in 2025.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) White supremacy, not the Constitution, is now the law of the land, courtesy of Donald Trump. It is no mean exaggeration to brand him America’s quasi-official White Supremacist-in-Chief.

The long litany of racist horrors since Trump took office a second time has been the promotion of white nationalism, white supremacy white racism, white domination, and just any and everything white, white, white. The fresh atrocity, really a disgusting new low, was the promotion by The Department of Homeland Security of an advertising/recruitment pitch in August for ICE agents.

It featured a quote from an avowed white supremacist, to be more specific, William Galey Simpson. He penned a book decades ago in the 1970s, Which Way, Man, 1978. He touted Hitler as a good guy. Now, we’ve heard this before, a white supremacist and white nationalist, defending Hitler. The Hitler adoration has been a staple within white nationalist and anti-Semitic circles for decades.

Simpson gave many rationales, more accurately the usual storehouse of falsehoods about Hitler, always in his case to make a robust defense of white supremacy. So, we’ve seen this tired drama, this tired act, repeatedly through the years by white supremacists.

But this time, the difference was the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, picked it up. They quoted from his book. They could not have done that without the blessing of the Trump administration. Let’s take a minute and review the drumbeat of white supremacist acts by Trump over the last few months.

First, DEI. Remember that? It’s almost now a forgotten issue. Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, practically wiped from the landscape by Trump through one executive order after another, then hector, harassment, bullying, threats to withhold federal funds, and lawsuits to purge DEI. Corporations, universities, businesses, and public agencies were the targets of the anti-DEI campaign.

Second, when it comes to the Confederacy there’s an ongoing love affair Trump and his Department of Defense honcho head have with Confederate generals–bring back the statues, and rename military bases after these old traitors That’s what they were, traitors to the US. In fact, the ultimate insult is the renaming of military bases, federal military bases after these traitors.

Third, Trump has made it clear that when we talk about whites, or excuse me, history, to be more specific, he goes apoplectic over so-called WOKE in any aspect of American life. In other words, let’s talk about history without demeaning whites. Let’s talk about history without playing up the contributions of Blacks, Hispanics, LGBT, women, Native Americans, and Asian Americans while supposedly demonizing whites and not appreciating the “beauty” of what America once was. Let’s just have white bread American history.

Fourth, from white supremacist in chief, Trump. Voting rights. It’s under assault again, what’s left of it that is. The VRA is the last vestige of some degree of equality and justice in the voting rights process, which, again was won, through blood, sweat, and tears over the decades. To get equity in fair political process, voting rights legislation was enacted.

The fresh assault on it is orchestrated by Trump and the Supreme Court, of course, backed by the GOP.

Fifth, Emigration. Now, to hear Trump tell it, he wants to be able to racially profile people of color to allow ICE to identify and sweep the streets of those here illegally more readily. We’re not just talking about Hispanics. We’re talking about Blacks: Haitians, Panamanians, Cubans, Nicaraguans, Hondurans, and of course, Africans. Trump wants to racially profile them.

So, between the Confederate generals, the old traitors, getting rid of DEI, turning immigration enforcement into a white supremacist operation, and warring on WOKE. White supremacy is back in the nation’s saddle again all courtesy of something America has never at least openly had. That’s a white supremacist-in–chief, Trump. The result, it not the Constitution, is now the law of the land.

Written By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

One can find more info about Mr. Hutchinson over at the following site; TheHutchinson Report.

Also feel free to connect with him through twitter; http://twitter.com/earlhutchins

He is also an associate editor of New America Media. His forthcoming book is From King to Obama: Witness to a Turbulent History (Middle Passage Press).