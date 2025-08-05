Economic Warfare, Gaza Delusions, and Epstein Silence: Trump’s Unfolding Madness.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every day we are increasingly witnessing indications this nation’s misleadership is totally insane. The president of the United States can’t seem to make up his mind from day to day. One day he floats universal tariffs threatening allies and competitors alike, claiming they are ripping the US off that the US trade deficits are their fault, the next day he postpones or reduces them. Now he is threatening sanctions which are really forms of economic warfare, intimidation and coercion against nations he disagrees with in order to whip them into doing what he wants them to do. For example, demanding Vladimir Putin stop crushing Ukraine in that nation’s US/NATO backed proxy war against Russia!

Trump was the one who said he would end the Ukraine mess once he was inaugurated and bring peace to Gaza within days of becoming president. We all knew Donald Trump was a narcissist with a huge ego who fancied himself as the world’s best and greatest deal maker. He is an internationally recognized businessman who brought an entrepreneurial approach to the rough and tumble, highly divisive US partisan politics.

However, after serving one term and failing in his stated objectives such as winning trade wars with China, Mexico, Canada and the EU and supposedly draining the D.C. Deep State swamp, Trump foolishly eschews learning from his mistakes and mishaps and unfortunately for us, is doing the exact same things again with the exact same results. Yet nevertheless he pushes the pedal to the metal and chaos and uncertainty are the consequences.

This time the stakes are much higher. His bluster, bravado, bombast and threats could launch a global war which in turn could trigger a nuclear holocaust. His response to Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and wars against its neighbors was to not only double down on it, but to suggest the US could turn Gaza into a seaside resort! Then he joined Israel in its unprovoked illegal and immoral attack on Iran. He bragged the US completed the mission obliterating Iran’s nuclear facilities when in fact the US failed while Iran devasted Israel and symbolically attacked a US military base to demonstrate its capabilities. To make things more Bizarro World and Twilight Zone like, Iran warned the US it was going to attack the base beforehand through a third-party Qatar and the US warned Iran what its response to the attack would be which also happened to be Qatar! You can’t make this stuff up.

On the domestic front, several weeks ago the US Attorney General and head of the FBI announced they had the files on Jeffrey Epstein and his honey-trap extortion sex trafficking of underaged children and were set to release them. Then all of a sudden, they reneged. Their reversal stirred a hornet’s nest among the MAGAites and all hell broke out. Trump in return bad mouthed the MAGAites which only infuriated them more and raised more questions and scrutiny. This fiasco makes Trump look silly, it gives the impression he is hiding something which he is; the scope and circumference of the Epstein operation and the number of high-profile people like Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and assorted others who were involved in it.

With all this occurring in the first six months of his administration, if we extrapolate this pattern into the rest of his term, we are in for a hell of a ride. The insanity is metastasizing.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com