Trump’s Ties to Epstein, Silencing the Truth, and the Courage of Burkina Faso’s Captain Traoré.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Tangerine Man is trying to have us remain silent about his friendship with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. He’s filed yet another lawsuit to silence the Wall Street Journal! He says he told them not to publish the article about a relationship he is trying to forget, but now, along with Atty. General Pam Bondi who said she had the list of Trump’s close buddies who partied with him and underaged girls—but now denies. 89 percent of the people want the full records released!

Numerous pictures of Trump and Epstein partying down together, talking about women in a way of what kind of women they like, such as those on the younger side, are available. We see him at his home laughing, bopping and whispering to Epstein about the women in the room. We don’t know where things went from there with other friends, but we do know some of the young women victims have talked about what happened to them with Trump and Epstein.

I have great sympathy for the women who were exploited—and still suffer from the experiences. Their stories disappeared until now. While the pain will never go away, perhaps the truth about what happened to them will give them peace to know someone believed them and cared—and that at least someone other than the woman who is serving prison time, will be exposed for the alleged crimes against them.

While there’s so much going on in the world that we want to let the MAGA, and ex-MAGA people work to resolve the chaos and give the victims some sense of justice, I want to spend the rest of my column to talk about great men and women and what they are doing to make this a better world. If you haven’t already become acquainted with Cpt. Ibrahim Traore’ of Burkina Faso in Africa, I want to urge you to do so because he represents the best of being a man, and what’s going on with what women are doing for their country.

Cpt.Traore’, as a young man, met Blaise Compaore’ — a man I had met years ago, and had high hopes for him—but he’s now living in exile. Traore’ met Jerry Rawlings of Ghana, and he learned from him. One day, he rose up as a leader at great risk and declared “We’re not our grandfathers. We don’t beg. We don’t bow. We fight back with Africa in our hearts.”

For too many years, he had witnessed the resources of the continent being stolen by outsiders while they do nothing to upgrade and improve life for our brothers and sisters in Africa. When he spoke, other African leaders stood with him. As usual for Black women everywhere, African women stood with him actively. They’re, without fancy tools, using their hands, building roads to connect with their children’s schools and other important community places. Some are working all day elsewhere, and after work are spending time building those roads. The women have declared “If Captain Traore’ can risk his life for our country, then we can be here to do our part.”

I pray for them while knowing the danger they face, but even more, I pray for the men and women in this country who are silent without that kind of faith in each other so that we can overcome the actions of the current President who is doing everything he can to set us back, to dishonor our ancestors, to disregard our history and our contributions to this country. While many are trying to turn back the hands of time, we’re finding too many of our people joining them and working against our best interests. I pray that we’ll take a lesson from the people of Burkina Faso and come together while others are trying to tear us down.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/