Rideshare Smarts: How to Stay Safe and Avoid Sexual Harassment on the Road.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Hopping into a rideshare is part of everyday life for many people. Whether you are heading to work, going out with friends, or simply trying to avoid parking hassles, apps like Grab or Uber make getting around more convenient. But while most rideshare experiences are safe and professional, there are unfortunate instances when passengers—especially women—encounter inappropriate behavior or even sexual harassment from drivers. The good news is that you can take proactive steps to reduce the risks, according to an Arlington Uber accident lawyer. Being informed and prepared is your best defense.

Choose Your Ride Wisely

Before you even get into the car, ensure you book a ride through a trusted and official platform. Stick with ridesharing apps that have built-in safety features, such as live GPS tracking, driver identification, and ride-sharing with friends. Always double-check the license plate, driver photo, and name before getting into the vehicle. Don’t hesitate to cancel the ride if something feels off. Your safety is more important than avoiding a cancellation fee.

Sit in the Back Seat

Where you sit in a rideshare car can set the tone for the trip. Sitting in the back seat gives you personal space and makes it easier to exit the vehicle quickly if needed. It also creates a physical barrier that can help prevent unwanted advances. If you’re riding alone, the back seat is usually the safest option, allowing you to maintain a professional passenger-driver distance.

Share Your Trip in Real Time

Most ridesharing apps offer an option to share your trip details with a friend or family member. Use this feature every time. By sending someone your real-time location, you’re letting the driver know that someone else is watching your journey. This simple action can discourage bad behavior before it starts. It also ensures that if anything unusual happens, someone can intervene or contact authorities on your behalf.

Trust Your Instincts

One of the most powerful tools you have is your gut instinct. If the driver says something inappropriate, makes suggestive comments, or behaves in a way that makes you uncomfortable, don’t brush it off. Speak up immediately. You can say, “That comment made me uncomfortable. Please focus on the ride.” If you feel unsafe, ask the driver to stop and exit the vehicle as soon as you are in a safe area. Don’t worry about politeness when your safety is at risk.

Keep Conversations Professional

Drivers often engage in small talk to be friendly, but if the conversation starts to feel too personal or flirtatious, it’s best to redirect it back to neutral topics. Avoid sharing personal details, such as your location, relationship status, or future plans. Remember, you are not obligated to answer intrusive questions. Keeping boundaries clear can help signal that you expect a professional, respectful ride.

Use In-App Safety Tools

Most ridesharing apps have emergency features built into the platform. These might include a panic button, instant contact with local authorities, or an emergency hotline. Familiarize yourself with these tools before your ride begins. Knowing how to use them quickly can make a huge difference if you need immediate assistance.

Report Any Incidents

If something inappropriate happens during your ride, please report it to the rideshare company immediately. They take passenger safety seriously and can suspend or ban drivers who violate conduct policies. Your report can also protect future passengers. Many people hesitate to report harassment because they feel embarrassed or unsure if it “counts.” If it made you feel uncomfortable, it counts.

Stay Alert and Avoid Distractions

It’s easy to get lost in your phone or music during a rideshare ride, but staying alert is key to keeping safe. Watch your route on the app, make note of your surroundings, and avoid wearing headphones that block out noise. Staying aware can help you spot red flags early.

Final Thoughts

Rideshare safety is a shared responsibility between companies, drivers, and passengers. While you can take steps to protect yourself, sometimes incidents happen despite your best efforts. If you’ve experienced harassment or a road mishap during a rideshare trip, consulting an expert Arlington Uber accident lawyer can help you understand your rights. A legal professional can guide you through the process of reporting the event, seeking justice, or claiming compensation if needed.

Staff Writer; Ricky Brown