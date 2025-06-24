“No Kings” Movement Shows America’s Fight to Defend Democracy Against Trump’s Authoritarianism.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) This is the America the world has been waiting to see. As the self-proclaimed defender of democracy, it is a role embedded in our nation’s history and founding principles. The United States has a long history of supporting democratic movements and institutions globally, now it must seriously fight to save its own democracy at home. If the Senate passes the “One Big Beautiful Bill” it becomes law. There is a dangerous provision within the bill which limits the ability of courts, including the Supreme Court, to enforce their orders. Critics argue that this provision weakens the power of the federal courts and poses a grave danger to democracy by potentially allowing the president to disregard court rulings.

This is important because it undermines the three branches of government as having a means of checks and balances. If the bill becomes law, it shows that the legislative branch is unwilling for some and unable for others to stop Trump’s growing abuse of power by his intent to handcuff the judicial branch of government. Our nation is truly at a crossroads, and the last line of defense will ultimately be the American people responding in large numbers.

On June 14, 2025, two visions of America unfolded side by side. It was a day of contrasting views. One a top-down statement of political power, the other a bottom-up grassroot surge of peaceful dissent. It was a clear display of fascism versus democracy. In Washington D.C., President Trump presided over a grand military parade – his long-coveted display of power, coinciding with the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and his own 79th birthday. It was intended to be the type of triumphant celebration which is consistent with authoritarian regimes. Featuring more than 6,000 soldiers, 128 tanks and dozens of aircraft, the attendance was sparse and the mood subdued.

The event, which cost between $25 million and $45 million was a total waste of taxpayers’ dollars. In stark contrast, the resistance was not merely a protest against a parade, but a profound statement of democratic values in the face of perceived autocracy. In cities and towns across the country, over five million people participated in more than 2,100 events nationwide joined by solidarity rallies in cities abroad. They rallied under the banner of “No Kings” while rejecting what they saw as the president’s authoritarian force and the militarization of democracy. It was a proud day to be a true American when looking at the massive crowds from city to city along with rural and suburban crowds representing all 50 states. The patriotism cannot be lost and forgotten once the backlash and retribution hits. A frustrated Trump has already vowed to intensify crackdowns on immigration in Democratic stronghold areas.

While June 14 showed us that the great experiment is not quite over, the nonviolent resistance from the protests was undercut by the assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and the wounding of Senator John Hoffman, both Democrats, in what authorities described as a “politically motivated assassination”. The combination of events on that one Saturday are all connected while illustrating the deep political and moral crisis now gripping America. The person arrested in the Minnesota attack, Vance Luther Boelter, is a 57-year-old evangelical pastor who was known for his fervent religious and conservative views, his support for Trump and his participation in pro-Trump rallies. Boelter had a hit list of 45 elected officials who were all Democrats. U.S. Senator Tina Smith and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison were on the list.

The shadow of political violence comes from hate-filled rhetoric when those who share different political views are portrayed as the “enemy”. Like the January 6 insurrection, political violence is seeping into mainstream society with deadly consequences. The Minnesota assassination is part of a disturbing trend: nearly a quarter of Americans now agree with the notion that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country”’ This is up sharply from four years ago. Our nation is changing. The murder of a lawmaker is a warning sign that the country’s political divisions are no longer just verbal, they are also violent. It becomes a matter of life and death when intense emotions are stroked and it leads to political violence. The challenge, for all those who care about democracy, is to ensure that the spirit of solidarity and nonviolence which was embraced during the No Kings movement is not a one and done day of emotions. It needs to continue and grow.

The Black community should not look at the issue of mass deportation and the anti-ICE protests which occurred in Los Angeles and not have empathy and compassion. The fight for immigration justice is our fight because we all have the same oppressor. The solidarity between Black and Brown communities recognizes that the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles was both a local response to immigration raids as well as an integral part of the No Kings protest. The No Kings movement represents the unity of immigration justice, anti-authoritarianism and civil rights. It represents a coordinated national effort to challenge to Trump and his administration’s abuse of power. This is the America the world has been waiting to see.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/

One may purchase his book, which is titled; God Bless Our Divided America: Unity, Politics and History from a Biblical Perspective.