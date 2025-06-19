Trump Backs Israel’s Iran Strike While Targeting U.S. Protesters and Black Leaders.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) After Israel’s latest military attack on another nation, Trump says “I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to “Make A Deal!.“ That makes the U. S. a partner in this latest tragedy. When will our current U. S. leaders learn that you can’t threaten people believing your threats will make them do what you alone want them to do?

Israeli and American leaders must come to a place where they understand threats nor constant aggressive actions have any place on the road to peace. The world has grown tired of leaders of both nations—especially one who says Israel’s attack on Iran would be a miracle for the stock market!

Trump is applauding Netanyahu’s action against Iran. At the same time, he’s applauding his own efforts to try to tear down Los Angeles for being a city of immigrants and led by a Black woman. Mayor Karen Bass is doing her best to take care of her city, while Trump has his people igniting fear. He had his Secretary of Homeland Security and her agents attack a U. S. Senator for simply trying to ask a question!

I applaud the millions participating in “Day of Defiance” and other protests. Our citizens are determined to exercise their constitutional rights. It’s a simple matter of free speech. How does a man who has had every opportunity to live a gross life at the expense of others tell us we can’t even voice our objection to the so-called leader of our nation spending millions of our tax dollars on an event that uses millions of our tax dollars to prove he’s “A Strong Man” with what he calls a “Big Beautiful Bill” that authorizes him to take whatever he wants while disrespecting the least of these and telling them they can’t even object and if they do, they will be dealt with harshly!

Using our soldiers to march through our city, tearing up our streets that we’ll have to pay to replace, then threatening us with what he’ll do if he doesn’t like our objections. This is the same man who a short time ago was telling criminals he loves them for what they did to tear up our Capitol, to terrorize our elected leaders, to cause people to die and condone what he pardoned them for and sent them back to the streets to do whatever destructive thing they want to do—yet leave law-abiding citizens to believe that what he was doing was patriotic!

He has done everything he could to show us how little he thinks of us. He overruled the wishes of the Governor and Mayor and sent National Guard to Los Angeles, with a threat to send in the Marines to agitate people. That caused more people to go into the street to protest!

In this period of Trump’s chaos, the Black Mayor of Newark was arrested by federal authorities. Children are being terrorized. A Black United States’ Congresswoman was not only arrested, but indicted for doing her duty for her constituents. A Black woman mayor had her city illegally bombarded with federal troops—and the threat of sending Marines in on top of 4,000 National Guard!

This all happened before a judge told Trump to back off. We expected an appeal because Trump is not known for respecting the law. Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California was violently manhandled for asking a question at a press conference that impacted his constituents!

ICE has been terrorizing children and their families. Honest working people who’ve been doing work in the country for many years are being uprooted for Trump’s pleasure! Black history is forbidden. When will it stop and who is next for whatever Trump wants? It could be you or me if we don’t fight against his cruel and illegal actions.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

