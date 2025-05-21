America First or Bust: Why Trump’s Economic War With China Is Long Overdue.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I started teaching Statistics at the University level when I was 24. That means I have been teaching it at this level for 38 years. Truth be told, just because I have and do, doesn’t mean I have any extra level of clout for any opinion I enounce. I would wager I have more clout from the experience of my formative years in Memphis, South Memphis in particular (Castalia, Glenview, Alcy, Bunker Hill, Orange Mound, etc.).

Let me just say that I have only one political interest, and that is for the United States of America to win. I could care less about a freaking political party, but more with policy and outcomes that benefit the majority of citizens of this nation. True, I have always been conservative and country in my view of the world, and always will be. However, I have never been a tribalist about anything except my folk, family, friends, neighborhood, city, and sports teams.

I went to university with a lot of cats who studied business, finance, and economics. They were tight, too. I never studied such, but I have read and studied economics over the past 40 years of my life and have enough common sense to represent my views on the topic. As things stand now, from my observations, a large corpus of people would rather see things go bad for America if it means President Trump takes an L, because to them, getting Trump is more important than anything else.

I find this fucked up and bordering of the type of thinking a Jim Jones follower would emanate. Particularly on issues of immigration and the economy. How sick does a person have to be to want to see the nation fail for any reason? The low-hanging fruit regards illegal immigration; however, I will deal with this subject at another time and will limit this presentation to the economics of the CCP and the USA.

America historically has been a battleground for ideas. From Hamilton to Jefferson, or Lincoln to Malcolm X, Mark Twain to Frederick Douglass, and Maya Angelou to Milton Friedman, this has been our claim to fame. The list is infinite: Henry David Thoreau, César Chávez, Thomas Sowell, David Tran, Billy Graham, and William Buckley. I could go on, but the point is that regardless of creed, religion, race, gender, or ethnicity, all in this nation are accepted on equal footing to joust on the battlefield of perspective and self-promoted creativity. This is what and who we are as Americans, as enshrined in our Bill of Rights – particularly the First Amendment, which is what makes us unique worldwide.

My conservative worldview was formed from the worldview of my family and writers, including but not limited to Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Malcolm X, and Booker T. Washington. These men typically emphasize self-reliance, moral integrity, limited government, and individual responsibility.

King was a moral leader who appealed to American founding principles, especially the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, to advocate for racial equality. He called for a color-blind society, emphasized nonviolence, faith, and moral character above race. Douglass was a powerful example of self-determination, moral courage, and belief in the promise of America. Douglass’s advocacy for individual liberty, education, and personal responsibility resonates with conservative ideals about overcoming adversity without reliance on government intervention.

Malcolm X’s message of self-reliance, economic independence, and strong family values was antithetical to the philosophy of liberal paternalism and the Democratic Party. Washington’s view was similar, focusing on vocational training and economic self-sufficiency. His message of working hard, acquiring skills, and building wealth is rooted in personal responsibility and limited dependence on government or protest for advancement.

These are values I live by and are in opposition to the values of the CCP and are reflected in the Chinese National Economic policy. The economic policy of the current administration reflects this dissonance, and American citizens are better served by its implementation, tariffs included. Therefore, I’m giving him time for that, and many of the things he ran on you can see him working on it. I don’t get how people really expect Trump to turn around the economy in 100 days. It doesn’t work like that, fam.

Given that math and science are foundational elements I use to examine all things, except for faith, I find it useful to understand how I interpret market dynamics, risk modeling, and nonlinear behavior in economics. Economies are complex systems, just like the universe at the quantum level. As such, and as atypical as I am, I invite you to follow how I see economics from the scientific perspective of string theory.

String theory (See String Theory and M-Theory: A Modern Introduction by Katrin Becker, Melanie Becker, and John H. Schwarz & Hyperspace by Michio Kaku), as developed in physics, does not have direct, practical applications in economics. However, using string-inspired frameworks or multi-dimensional models to describe economic interactions, particularly in global markets or financial systems, I have concluded, can be beneficial.

The general premise of string theory is that the fundamental building blocks of the universe are not point-like particles (as in traditional particle physics), but rather tiny, one-dimensional “strings” that vibrate at specific frequencies. String theory is theoretical—there’s no direct experimental evidence for it yet—but it’s one of the leading candidates for a “Theory of Everything” that could bridge quantum mechanics and general relativity, and in my view, global economics.

Just as string theory involves many dimensions to explain the universe, it can be used in economics (I may be singular in this perspective) to model utility functions, mathematically more than conceptually. Let me attempt to explain.

China did not steal U.S. jobs, we gave them to China. One of three of all products made globally are made in China. The narrative that we will be helpless without China and that small businesses will suffer is a misnomer. I have friends with specialty shops. One sells African products, another sells South American wines. They are booming. I even have a friend who sells local jams and teas – all made in America. I say this to suggest that if your retail business depends on American-made goods and products, not made in China, tariffs will not impact you.

Ever since 45 left office, China and the Chinese Communist Party have been giving the US the business and flipping the middle finger at the Biden-Harris administration. The tariff policy is one way to connect the economic strings that can be understood to fix the problems with the negative impact global economic actions have had on the US, not just regarding efficiency and production, but also national security, and it has hurt China more than the U.S.

China has a housing crisis, a debt crisis, a looming population crisis (with a falling birth rate), and a deflation problem. I like Chinese food and I like Chinese people, but I don’t like the CCP. Maybe China could deflect with a “fire extinguisher included” campaign for their products. Fewer Americans buying junk they don’t need will save billions. Ayn Rand said,

“You shouldn’t give money to people who hate you.”

People shouldn’t need to be convinced that tariffs against China are good. They should have learned their lesson during COVID. We can easily get by without all the cheap garbage that we’ve been arguably addicted to for so long. Make everything in America. Made In The USA is all I want to see on the products I buy from now on. These are all strings, reflective of harmonics and the elasticity abundant in nature, not static as implied in particle estimates in interaction.

During the first 100 days following Donald Trump’s election in November 2024, several nations and companies announced significant investment pledges in the United States. These commitments were often attributed to Trump’s pro-business policies, including promises of expedited regulatory approvals for substantial investments.?

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, focusing on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. The investment is expected to create over 100,000 jobs. ?Likewise, Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Properties, pledged $20 billion to develop data centers across eight U.S. states, including Texas, Arizona, and Ohio. Trump indicated the investment could potentially exceed $40 billion. ?In addition, Saudi Arabia announced plans to invest more than $600 billion in the U.S., aiming to strengthen economic ties and secure favorable relations under Trump’s administration. ?Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also announced significant investments to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.?

The focus on tariffs and trade has resulted in corporations investing more in U.S. manufacturing as well. Private business investment is up, while investment in government jobs is down.

Exxon Mobil announced a $20 billion investment in the U.S., projected to create over 45,000 jobs.

Charter Communications committed to a $25 billion investment, with plans to hire 20,000 American workers over four years.

Accenture announced a $1.4 billion investment in employee training and the creation of 15,000 new high-skilled jobs over four years.

Intel announced a $7 billion investment in a new U.S. factory, supporting over 10,000 jobs. ?

Fiat Chrysler announced a $1 billion investment to modernize two U.S. plants, creating 2,000 jobs.

General Motors planned a $1 billion investment in the U.S., resulting in over 1,000 new jobs. ?

Ford Motor Company has canceled plans for a plant in Mexico and added 700 jobs in Michigan.

IBM has announced a $150 billion investment over five years to expand U.S. manufacturing and quantum computing capabilities.?

Apple plans to invest over $500 billion in building new factories and expanding existing plants across nine states.

plans to invest over in building new factories and expanding existing plants across nine states. Nvidia has committed up to $500 billion to construct domestic factories for AI supercomputer production.?

has committed up to to construct domestic factories for AI supercomputer production.? SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle jointly pledged $500 billion for “Project Stargate,” aiming to build AI data centers nationwide.?

jointly pledged for “Project Stargate,” aiming to build AI data centers nationwide.? Hyundai has announced a $21 billion investment, including a $5.8 billion steel plant in Louisiana, expected to create 1,400 jobs.?

has announced a investment, including a steel plant in Louisiana, expected to create 1,400 jobs.? Merck & Co. is investing $1 billion to build a new biologics manufacturing plant in Delaware, creating at least 500 new jobs, as part of a broader $9 billion investment plan over four years.

is investing to build a new biologics manufacturing plant in Delaware, creating at least 500 new jobs, as part of a broader investment plan over four years. Thermo Fisher Scientific is locating an additional $2 billion over four years to enhance U.S. manufacturing operations.?

is locating an additional over four years to enhance U.S. manufacturing operations.? Corning is expanding its Michigan manufacturing facility with a $1.5 billion investment, adding 400 advanced manufacturing jobs.?

is expanding its Michigan manufacturing facility with a investment, adding 400 advanced manufacturing jobs.? Anthony Pratt (Pratt Industries) has pledged $5 billion to support U.S. reindustrialization efforts, aiming to create 5,000 manufacturing jobs in states like Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.?

Store shelves in my area are still stocked. It sucks these moves harm everyday Chinese people but the CCP has been hostile for too long. The Chinese economy is slowing down rapidly due to tariffs, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs.

Prices are down. The price of energy is down. The price of gas is down. The price of groceries is down. And inflation is down. Margaret Brennan and others are blatantly lying. I just got gas and went to the grocery store. If it were higher, I would tell you. Gas is at its lowest price average in over a year, according to AAA. And inflation is down. The price of eggs is down. My electric bill was cheaper this month because the price of energy was lower.

He’s only been in office for going on 4 months, we’ve got four years. We’re just getting started. Don’t believe the communist or the lying, corporate media; believe your gut, go directly to the source, and find out what’s going on. Don’t listen to the spin from the news or the left. We don’t believe anything they say anymore.

Another result of the Trump Administration’s global economic approach has been pointed out by Adam Kobeissi, a leading commentator on Capital Markets.

The US budget deficit dropped $76 billion year-over-year in March, to $161 billion, the lowest in 5 years. This comes as total government receipts increased 11% to $368 billion while spending declined 7% to $528 billion, per ZeroHedge. This was a significant improvement from a $307 billion budget gap seen in February, the second-largest in history. For the first 6 months of the Fiscal Year 2025, the total deficit now stands at $1.3 trillion, the second-highest on record. Only 2021 saw a higher 6-month deficit of $1.7 trillion in the recovery from the pandemic. Is government spending finally slowing?

I have yet to feel any impact from Trump’s tariffs in my daily life. And the recent stock market dip didn’t hurt as badly as the one-year-long dip when Biden was president. What HAS affected my family are the grocery prices, which skyrocketed under Biden, because of his bad policies. And before that, I was financially devastated when Obama was in office and started his Obamacare national health insurance. Because of that, insurance rates TRIPLED. Working-class Americans like me don’t qualify for all the free housing, insurance, and food aid that the democrats hand out. But the working class always suffers because our prices increase when those free things are distributed for free to others. Our groceries, housing, and insurance costs constitute the majority of our income. And all of those things I have seen consistently increase through DEMOCRAT policies. I support President Trump and his cabinet, and think he is the only one who can teach China a lesson, don’t bully the world.

During his first term, there were none of no tariffs against China was bad talk. There was no suggestion that a 25% tariff on China would result in a price increase for consumers. But for some reason now, the approach using tariffs is bad (and I do not understand why). It is as if Democrats desire to be the party that would gladly see America fail rather than give President Trump a win.

Back in the day, after NASA’s moon-bound spacecraft was wrecked by an oxygen tank explosion on April 13, 1970, the astronauts urgently radioed, “Houston, we’ve had a problem here.” Economically, America has had a problem here.

China is a direct threat to the U.S. There are criminal indictments and sanctions against multiple Chinese hackers for allegedly conducting sweeping hacks against US companies and government officials on behalf of China’s civilian intelligence service. Over the Biden-Harris years, we have witnessed escalating trade tensions culminating in a trade war and sanctions on Chinese technology companies.

Since Biden’s election, political and business stakeholders have been paying close attention to the direction of the new White House administration’s policy toward China. In March 2021, after one session of heated arguments in front of reporters and two sessions of closed-door discussions, the Secretary of the US Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and their Chinese counterparts China’s top foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi ended their two-day meeting – without releasing a joint statement.

During the first day’s open session, both sides leveled sharp rebukes at each other’s policies for over an hour. Blinken said in his opening remarks that the US would discuss its “deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the US, and economic coercion toward our allies.”

When Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in May 2021, it was the first such conversation on trade between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office. This was followed by China announcing its decision to impose sanctions on seven American citizens and entities, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation against the US’s earlier sanctions on seven Chinese officials in Hong Kong. This marks the first time China has placed counter-sanction measures using its new anti-foreign sanction law. After this, what did Biden do? He granted licenses authorizing suppliers to sell chips to China’s blacklisted telecom company Huawei for its growing auto component business, according to Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter.

In 2022, the US removed key language on its stance on Taiwan. We updated the State Department’s fact sheet on Taiwan, including that the US “[acknowledges] the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is a part of China” and that it “does not support Taiwan independence”. Then, the administration’s US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced the removal of 27 parties from the “Unverified List” after it determined it had successfully verified “the legitimacy and reliability of foreign parties receiving US exports”.

Democrats and mainstream media haven’t changed, but the American People have. We continue to wake up and see through their lies and will continue to stand with Trump. We might have a little pain to work through, but it’s nothing compared to the last four years.

The reality is that no foreign countries will admit that we’ve all depended so much on Chinese merchandise that Communist China took advantage of the whole situation, which, honestly, I don’t blame them, because every country is guilty of it. So it’s time that we need to pull away from that habit and start being more self-reliant with our economy. The problem here is that social media is based on the idea of immediate gratification. People believe that complex situations have simplistic and immediate resolutions. They’re detached from reality. So it may be unrealistic to expect folk to comprehend the notion that trade deals typically take months, if we employ history as an example.

Quick geography lesson: Main Street is not in China. People here think China is amazing and we need them….it’s hilarious. Trump has only been in office for about 4 months, and the fact that these people are complaining before his plan has time to settle is insane. Now, mind you, these are the same people who told us inflation was not bad when it was at a forty-year high under Biden. You can’t fix 4 years of bad policies in 100 days. Give it time, and things will be great.

If our country has to make cuts, we must all carry the burden. To correct our path, we might have to go through times of discomfort, for the longer we go without correction, the more drastic and painful the correction will be.

The fact that we’re buying self-defense materials from our ADVERSARY is beyond bad. Would we buy ammo from Germany during WW2? President Trump is not “cutting jobs left and right.” He is cutting excessive government jobs. He’s making the government more efficient.

True, String theory doesn’t currently offer testable, practical tools for economics. However, its math and structure inspire abstract modeling techniques that I use to support my views on economics, especially in areas related to complexity, networks, and systems behavior. I believe a poll asking Americans about tariffs that does not lay the groundwork by explaining that the EU imposes a 10% tariff on American automobile imports to protect domestic manufacturing and generate revenue is not an informed and useful survey. If the tariff question asked whether Americans agree we should impose a similar 10% tariff on EU automobile imports to match their 10% tariff on American automobile imports, the survey response would be over 90% yes.

It was the same thing during the election. The polls underestimated how the voters felt about Trump. Why believe them now? I remember when these polls predicted that Kamala would win Iowa.

The reason why “no one was talking about ‘unfair trade practices’” is that corporate owners are the reason for our current predicament, not “unfair trade.” But things are about to change if what we observed in Saudi Arabia becomes the standard. Haters are gonna hate, but everyone else across the world who saw this is looking on in awe. President Trump is a legend and an inspiration for a better future.

American spending habits need to change. Stop buying junk. I am with Trump 100% on this trade war. This is needed to correct the imbalance against America and harm middle America. Keep the tariffs going. The first 100 days weren’t perfect. Trump said we would experience a little pain, short-term pain for long-term gains. I will wait and see where we are after the next 100 days before getting a little concerned.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.