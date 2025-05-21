9 Jackie Wilson Songs That Define the Evolution of Soul Music.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Few soul greats truly moved people the way Jackie Wilson did—not just with his voice, but with every fiber of his presence. His songs weren’t just records; they were full-blown performances, bursting with emotion, range, and that electric energy only he could deliver. Whether he was hitting operatic highs or offering soft, intimate confessions, Jackie had a way of making every listener feel like he was singing just for them.

Over time, his music has become more than just a collection of hits—it’s a journey through the evolution of soul, pop, gospel, and even opera. From the party starters to the heartbreak anthems, his catalog is rich with feeling and musical craftsmanship. He didn’t just follow trends—he helped shape them.

These 9 songs go beyond the usual greatest hits, offering a deeper glimpse into the genius of Jackie Wilson. If you’re exploring his work for the first time or reconnecting after a while, these tracks are a reminder of just how timeless, thrilling, and emotionally honest his music still is.

1. “Lonely Teardrops”

Arguably Jackie Wilson’s most iconic hit, “Lonely Teardrops” is the track that catapulted him into stardom. Written by a then-unknown Berry Gordy Jr., before his Motown empire took form, the song is a cornerstone in soul music history. From the opening chords, there’s an undeniable urgency in the rhythm, and Wilson’s voice surges forward like a man both confessing and performing at once. It’s heartbreak disguised as a party, and few songs have ever struck that balance so well.

What truly elevates “Lonely Teardrops” is Wilson’s vocal showmanship. He starts soft and pleading, but by the time he’s wailing the chorus, his voice has built into a gospel-fueled outpouring of emotion. The falsetto glides, the cries feel sincere, and his phrasing is so rhythmic that the melody becomes as percussive as the drums behind it. There’s nothing mechanical about this song—it breathes, cries, and exalts. It was a vocal blueprint that many future soul singers would borrow from.

The musical arrangement walks a delicate tightrope—bouncy enough to make listeners dance, yet emotionally rich enough to make them reflect. It’s this duality that makes the track timeless. You can cry to it, dance to it, or both. In today’s musical climate, where emotional vulnerability often feels heavily curated, Wilson’s authenticity feels like a breath of fresh air.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It captures Jackie Wilson at the height of his vocal powers and lays the foundation for soul music as we know it. It’s not just a classic—it’s the DNA of an entire genre.

2. “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher”

In a career that often explored heartbreak and longing, “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” stands out as a beacon of pure joy. The song radiates positivity from the first snare hit, riding high on a tight rhythm section and gleaming horn arrangements. Unlike the soul ballads that pull at your heartstrings, this one propels your spirit upward. It’s an ode to how love can transform you, and Wilson captures that sentiment with an infectious energy.

Jackie’s vocal performance here is an exercise in joyful restraint. He doesn’t oversing—he lets the groove breathe—but when he hits those signature “higher” refrains, it’s like he’s summoning the heavens themselves. Each repetition climbs, not just melodically but emotionally. The pacing is brilliant; he builds excitement in small doses, never exhausting the listener. It’s one of the few love songs that feels like a dance and a testimony all at once.

What makes this song even more remarkable is its cultural longevity. It’s been featured in countless films, TV shows, and even political rallies. That’s not by accident—this song taps into something universal. It’s uplifting in every sense: musically, lyrically, and emotionally. And in a divided world, that kind of unifying energy is rare and necessary.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A jubilant celebration of love and elevation, this is Jackie Wilson in full flight—showing that soul music can soar as high as it can ache.

3. “Baby Workout”

“Baby Workout” is the kind of track that makes you want to put on your sharpest shoes and hit the floor. It’s Wilson at his most animated and unfiltered, delivering a performance that’s as much about physicality as it is about vocal talent. This track crackles with kinetic energy, bolstered by blaring horns, driving percussion, and lyrics that beg for movement. You can’t listen to it sitting down—it demands a response.

Wilson’s performance here is a marvel of stamina. He doesn’t just sing—he directs, encourages, and exhorts the listener to keep up with him. You can hear him grinning through the microphone, his tone playful and commanding. It’s one of the earliest soul tracks to feel like a full-on aerobic session, and yet he never sacrifices vocal control for theatrics. That’s the magic of Jackie: breathless energy paired with airtight technique.

The song also serves as an important pivot in Wilson’s discography. While he was no stranger to uptempo numbers, “Baby Workout” cemented his reputation as not just a balladeer, but a showman who could headline any stage and leave the crowd begging for more. In a way, it prefigured the performance styles of artists like Prince and Bruno Mars, who blend choreography and vocals into a single showpiece.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: Because sometimes, soul music is about feeling good and letting loose. This track is pure energy and pure Jackie Wilson—charisma, movement, and voice in perfect harmony.

4. “To Be Loved”

“To Be Loved” may be one of the most honest love songs ever recorded. Released early in Jackie Wilson’s solo career, it provided a glimpse into his ability to translate complex emotional textures into simple yet profound ballads. Unlike his more explosive numbers, this song trades power for intimacy, allowing his voice to wrap around the listener like a warm embrace. It’s not about heartbreak or ecstasy—it’s about gratitude.

The song begins with a whisper of vulnerability. Wilson’s voice trembles slightly, not out of weakness, but in awe of the love he’s found. It’s rare to hear a male vocalist from this era express such unfiltered tenderness without sounding overly sentimental. Jackie threads the needle here perfectly. His use of vibrato, phrasing, and breath control make every line land like a heartfelt confession.

Musically, the arrangement is restrained but elegant. Strings glide in the background, the percussion is understated, and the spotlight remains firmly on Wilson’s voice. It’s this sense of emotional and musical balance that gives the song a timeless quality. “To Be Loved” doesn’t feel like it belongs to any one decade—it simply exists, relevant wherever love is found.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A textbook example of how to deliver a soul ballad with honesty and heart. It’s a reminder that vulnerability is strength, especially when it’s sung by a master like Jackie Wilson.

5. “That’s Why (I Love You So)”

If “To Be Loved” was about longing, “That’s Why (I Love You So)” is about the quiet contentment and celebration that comes when that longing is finally satisfied. Released at a time when Wilson was emerging as a leading figure in R&B, this track is soaked in romantic gratitude. The mid-tempo groove gently sways with soft doo-wop harmonies, and the instrumentation feels like a cozy blanket—piano chords, subtle bass, and faint snare work wrapped around his voice.

Wilson’s vocal approach here is an elegant display of control and sentiment. There’s an almost conversational intimacy to his tone, as if he’s singing directly into the ear of the one he loves. His phrasing is gentle but never flat—he adds emotional lift to phrases like “I found love when I found you,” creating subtle arcs within the melody. And when he chooses to rise slightly in volume or climb into a higher range, the result is emotionally potent without ever feeling forced.

What makes this song remarkable is its sense of sincerity. There’s nothing performative in Wilson’s delivery—no vocal acrobatics just for show. Instead, there’s a realness in his voice, a groundedness that makes the song feel deeply human. It feels less like a performance and more like a love letter set to music. In many ways, this song laid the groundwork for later soul ballads that celebrated quiet devotion instead of just heartbreak or passion.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A masterclass in romantic soul singing, ideal for slow dances, candlelight dinners, or any moment that calls for tenderness and elegance. It’s Jackie Wilson’s voice in its most loving, graceful form.

6. “Reet Petite”

“Reet Petite” was Jackie Wilson’s solo debut, and what a way to introduce himself to the world. Written by a young Berry Gordy Jr., this song is a blast of joyful rhythm and mischievous charm. Structurally, it borrows heavily from the late ’50s swing-inflected pop/R&B sound, but Wilson injects it with so much personality that it sounds like something entirely new. The beat is upbeat, the horns punchy, and the lyrics ooze flirtation.

Vocally, Wilson delivers a masterclass in charismatic showmanship. He’s not just singing—he’s grinning, winking, and strutting through each verse. The phrasing on “look-a there, look-a there” is filled with playful exaggeration, a musical nod to his skills as a stage performer. He makes it look easy, but this level of vocal agility—flipping between registers, playing with tempo, injecting emotion—is the result of extraordinary talent and control.

“Reet Petite” may feel like a lighthearted novelty on first listen, but it’s also historically significant. It represents the point at which pop music and R&B began to merge more visibly, creating a sound that would become foundational to Motown and other labels in the coming decade. The song also established Jackie as a solo star capable of leading—not just participating in—the next evolution of Black popular music.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: Because first impressions matter—and this was one hell of a debut. It’s a joyous celebration of youthful energy and vocal finesse, full of life, flirtation, and undeniable fun.

7. “I Get the Sweetest Feeling”

“I Get the Sweetest Feeling” is one of those songs that feels like sunshine in audio form. Released during a period when soul music was becoming more lush and orchestrated, this track blends Jackie Wilson’s emotional delivery with a slick, radio-friendly pop-soul arrangement. It’s buoyant and vibrant, combining sweeping strings, bright horns, and a beat that skips forward like a spring day in motion.

Wilson’s voice is full of affection here. He doesn’t oversell the joy—he lets it float. His delivery is gentle, grounded, and filled with a sense of mature wonder. There’s something boyish in the way he sings “I get the sweetest feeling, baby,” but also something deeply manly about how relaxed and confident he is in his love. This is the voice of someone who knows what love is and is thrilled to recognize it every day.

The song also has a fascinating second life. Though it wasn’t a massive hit in the U.S. on release, it found surprising popularity in the U.K. in the 1980s during the Northern Soul revival. Its inclusion in commercials and films has further cemented its place as one of Wilson’s most endearing songs. That kind of cross-generational and cross-continental appeal is a testament to its universal charm.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A hidden gem that combines classic soul with orchestral pop, making it a timeless ode to the feeling of new love. It’s the kind of track that makes everyday moments feel like movie scenes.

8. “Doggin’ Around”

If Jackie Wilson had only ever sung “Doggin’ Around,” it would still prove he was capable of immense emotional depth. This song is the kind of moody, late-night confession that doesn’t need to shout to be heard. With sparse instrumentation—a gently rolling piano line, restrained strings, and a soft drumbeat—the focus is entirely on the voice and the aching emotion it carries.

Wilson’s performance here is about restraint and subtlety. He sounds worn down, like a man who’s been hurt more than once but is still trying to understand where it all went wrong. There’s something cinematic about his delivery, as though we’re hearing the monologue of a heartbroken lover at the end of a long, lonely night. His use of breath, pacing, and volume is exquisite—each line carefully measured, each word coated in feeling.

Lyrically, “Doggin’ Around” deals with betrayal and emotional manipulation, but it never turns bitter. Instead, Wilson leans into sorrow, portraying a vulnerability that few male vocalists dared to show so openly at the time. The track’s success laid a foundation for future soul ballads that prioritized emotional truth over vocal fireworks.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: For its emotional depth and subtlety. It’s the kind of song that hits hardest when you’re alone with your thoughts, reminding you that heartbreak is as powerful a force in music as joy.

9. “Night”

Jackie Wilson’s “Night” is a bold, operatic departure from his usual soul and R&B repertoire. Adapted from the aria “Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix” by Camille Saint-Saëns, the track pairs classical grandeur with soul emotion, proving that Wilson had both the voice and the vision to break genre boundaries. It was a massive risk at the time—and one that paid off. The song became a hit and remains one of his most stunning vocal achievements.

The arrangement is striking. The orchestration is pure drama—sweeping strings, crashing cymbals, and haunting melodies that give the track a cinematic weight. But Jackie’s voice is what makes it soar. He moves effortlessly through a wide vocal range, using operatic technique but maintaining the emotional immediacy of a soul singer. Every note is deliberate, every inflection steeped in passion.

What’s remarkable is that Wilson doesn’t sound out of place here—he sounds like he belongs. His classical technique, likely informed by early vocal training and gospel upbringing, gives him the flexibility to own this space. “Night” is theatrical in the best way, transforming a love song into an emotional aria. It also challenged listeners’ expectations of what a soul singer could be.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A jaw-dropping fusion of soul and opera that highlights Wilson’s unmatched vocal technique and artistic ambition. It’s a testament to his willingness to stretch, explore, and defy musical boundaries.

Revisiting Jackie Wilson’s music feels like catching up with an old friend—familiar, vibrant, and always leaving you with something new to feel. These songs aren’t just artifacts of another era; they still pulse with life, still hit the heart, and still make you want to move. Artists across genres and generations continue to point back to Jackie as a foundational influence. He wasn’t just a singer—he was a storyteller, a showman, and a musical trailblazer who opened doors for soul, pop, and everything in between. These nine songs only scratch the surface, but they capture the range, passion, and soul that made him unforgettable. So hit play, turn it up, and let Jackie Wilson do what he always did best—move you.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.