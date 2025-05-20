7 Hidden Aretha Franklin Songs That Show the Queen of Soul’s Untouched Brilliance.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) This isn’t the first time I’ve written about Aretha Franklin—and I doubt it’ll be the last. With a career as monumental and emotionally layered as hers, every return to her discography feels like peeling back another layer of brilliance. Most people know the big hits—“Respect,” “Think,” “Natural Woman”—but if you’re willing to dig a little deeper, you’ll find a wealth of songs that show a different side of the Queen of Soul. These aren’t just lesser-known tracks; they’re emotional landmarks, artistic experiments, and intimate glimpses into Aretha’s spirit. If you’re like me—drawn to those hidden gems that say just as much, if not more, than the chart-toppers—this list is for you.

Below are seven Aretha Franklin songs that may not dominate the airwaves, but absolutely deserve a spot on your playlist. Trust me, they’re timeless.

1. “Angel”

From her album Hey Now Hey (The Other Side of the Sky), “Angel” is a haunting ballad co-written by Aretha’s sister, Carolyn Franklin. The song explores themes of vulnerability, longing, and hope, wrapped in an intimate arrangement that allows Aretha to demonstrate a subtler, more introspective side of her voice. The song begins with a quiet piano and restrained vocals before gradually building into an emotional crescendo that still feels deeply personal. Aretha’s voice here is not just an instrument; it’s a confidant, drawing you into her plea for a love that soothes and protects.

This track stands apart from the anthemic energy of “Respect” or “Think.” Instead, it creates a sacred space where vulnerability is not weakness but strength. The simplicity of the lyrics—”I got a call the other day/It was my sister Carolyn, saying/”Aretha, come by when you can'”—pulls the listener in with the warmth of familial love and feminine wisdom. It’s a song that feels more like a diary entry set to music, something Aretha rarely did so nakedly.

What elevates “Angel” even further is its production, overseen by Quincy Jones. The orchestration is delicate, yet full-bodied—soft horns, subtle strings, and a rhythm section that serves the emotional arc rather than driving it. Aretha makes brilliant use of restraint, holding back when you expect her to soar, then unleashing her voice just enough to stir the soul. It’s a performance that grows on you with every listen.

Today, in an era dominated by raw, emotionally charged R&B, “Angel” feels surprisingly modern. Artists like H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, and even SZA would find kinship in the emotional gravity and stripped-down soulfulness of this track. It’s a song that rewards solitude, best listened to with the lights low and your guard down.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: “Angel” showcases Aretha’s ability to communicate deep emotional truths with elegance and restraint. It proves that even at her quietest, she could shake your soul.

2. “Without Love”

Originally released on her Young, Gifted and Black album, “Without Love” is a masterclass in vocal phrasing and emotional pacing. The song opens with a bouncy, almost carefree instrumental section, giving the illusion of lightheartedness. But as Aretha enters, it’s clear that the lyrics carry the weight of someone who knows the emptiness that love’s absence can leave behind.

Aretha’s delivery is laced with subtle urgency. She doesn’t oversell the pain; she lets it simmer just beneath the surface. The balance between the upbeat rhythm and sorrowful lyricism is where the genius lies. It’s a paradox that only someone with her vocal maturity could pull off—making you tap your foot while contemplating heartbreak. Few singers have the vocal agility and emotional intelligence to embody such a contradiction.

The track is also notable for its intricate background vocals and tight instrumentation. The horn section is playful, the rhythm guitar crisp, and the piano fills in emotional gaps that lyrics cannot. Aretha weaves herself around this musical foundation like silk—never overpowering it, but always the gravitational force that holds everything together. Her voice carries the melody like someone clinging to the hope of love’s return, even as the verses confirm it’s gone.

In a musical landscape today filled with glossy, overproduced love songs, “Without Love” is refreshingly nuanced. The song allows you to sit with your emotions without drowning in them, making it the perfect soundtrack for those gray-area moments in life when you’re unsure whether to move on or hold on. It’s the kind of song that doesn’t just play in the background—it walks with you.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: “Without Love” captures the complex nature of human emotion and relationships, all while keeping the groove going. It’s Aretha at her most deceptively simple—a true mark of genius.

3. “One Step Ahead”

Before her Atlantic Records era redefined soul music, Aretha spent years recording with Columbia Records, where she dabbled in jazz, blues, and pop standards. “One Step Ahead” is one of the hidden jewels from this time. The track is tender and melancholy, a slow-burn ballad of romantic tension and emotional distance.

The lyrics tell the story of someone who is emotionally trying to stay ahead of heartbreak, yet always finds herself trailing behind. Aretha sings, “I’m only one step ahead of heartbreak / One step ahead of misery,” and you believe every word. There’s a delicate vulnerability in her phrasing, as if she’s revealing a secret she can barely admit to herself. Each lyric feels both tentative and certain, a paradox only Aretha could deliver with such conviction.

The orchestral arrangement lends a cinematic quality to the song, which would not feel out of place in a moody, black-and-white film noir. It’s the kind of performance that reminds you of Aretha’s roots as a jazz vocalist and her capacity to infuse even the most subdued melody with emotional fire. Every element—strings, backing vocals, subtle percussion—works in harmony to support her vocal narrative.

“One Step Ahead” also found an unexpected second life when it was sampled in Mos Def’s “Ms. Fat Booty,” introducing Aretha’s voice to a younger generation of hip-hop fans. That haunting refrain became the emotional anchor of a very different kind of love story, proving yet again that her voice transcends genres and decades.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: “One Step Ahead” is Aretha at her most understated, yet it carries an emotional punch that resonates long after the last note fades. It’s a track that deserves to be rediscovered by a new generation.

4. “96 Tears”

Aretha took a surprising turn with her cover of “96 Tears,” originally a garage rock hit by the Mysterians. On her Love All the Hurt Away album, she transforms the song into a funky, soul-rock hybrid. It’s gritty, defiant, and laced with a kind of swagger that only Aretha could bring to a cover.

Her version is less about teenage angst and more about seasoned revenge. She injects a level of sass and soul into the track that makes the original seem almost juvenile by comparison. The funky bassline and electric guitar riffs make it feel fresh even decades later, and Aretha’s voice soars with the kind of confidence that dares you not to sing along. She elevates the lyrics from heartbreak into something victorious.

One of the more fascinating elements of Aretha’s rendition is how she commands the band. You can hear it in the arrangement—tight, punchy, and reactive to her every inflection. When she leans in vocally, the music follows; when she pulls back, the groove lets her breathe. It’s a lesson in how a true master vocalist can lead even the most energetic band without raising a finger.

For today’s listeners, especially fans of genre-defying artists like Brittany Howard, Anderson .Paak, or Janelle Monáe, this track offers a thrilling look at how soul can flirt with rock and funk and still sound unmistakably authentic. “96 Tears” is a detour in Aretha’s catalog—but one that proves her fearlessness as an artist.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: This track proves that Aretha could take any genre and make it hers. Her version of “96 Tears” is punchy, funky, and a bold reminder of her musical versatility.

5. “Brand New Me”

Originally penned by Philly soul legends Jerry Butler and Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff, “Brand New Me” became a modest hit for Dusty Springfield. Aretha took the song and made it more than a declaration—she made it a testimony. Released during a time of personal and professional reinvention, her version carries the weight of someone who’s been broken and rebuilt.

She delivers each line with a mix of pride and tenderness, transforming the song from a casual self-affirmation into a soul-bearing anthem. The arrangement is lush, the horns swelling with optimism, while the rhythm section keeps a steady pace of resolve. The result is something both intimate and triumphant.

What makes Aretha’s interpretation so compelling is the conviction behind every word. When she sings, “And when I look in the mirror/

I see a brand new girl, oh me” she’s not reciting lyrics—she’s living them. It feels like she’s standing in the center of a gospel revival, bearing witness to her own transformation, inviting the listener to believe they can be renewed too.

Listening to this today, the lyrics strike a chord in a world that increasingly values personal growth and self-love. In Aretha’s voice, “Brand New Me” becomes an emotional blueprint for anyone who has had to start over—stronger and wiser.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: Aretha’s rendition turns a simple lyric into a powerful statement of rebirth and self-respect. It’s a soul anthem for the modern age of healing.

6. “April Fools”

Tucked into the Spirit in the Dark album, “April Fools” is a romantic ballad filled with dreamy melancholy and restrained elegance. Co-written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the song carries their signature melodic complexity, which Aretha navigates with stunning grace.

The lyrics depict a love that is perhaps unwise but too strong to ignore, and Aretha leans into that emotional gray zone with sensitivity. Her voice wraps around the melody like velvet, and the piano accompaniment lends an intimate lounge feel that’s both classy and aching. She doesn’t oversing; instead, she lets the song breathe, making every word land with intention.

One of the most captivating elements of the track is its emotional ambiguity. The listener is never quite sure whether the romance she sings about is doomed or merely misguided, and that tension lingers throughout the song. Aretha maintains just the right amount of detachment to suggest experience, but also enough vulnerability to hint at ongoing hope.

Modern audiences who enjoy the intricate balladry of artists like Lianne La Havas or Norah Jones will find “April Fools” endlessly replayable. It’s a quiet moment of reflection that feels timeless in its emotional honesty.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: “April Fools” reveals Aretha’s ability to make even the most complex melodies sound effortless. It’s a masterclass in vocal control and emotional storytelling.

7. “Somewhere”

Aretha’s rendition of the West Side Story classic “Somewhere” is easily one of the most criminally overlooked performances in her career. With its grand orchestration and poignant lyricism, it would be easy for a vocalist to lean into melodrama—but Aretha opts for something more transcendent.

She starts with hushed restraint, then gradually unleashes her full vocal power, capturing the song’s yearning and idealism without losing its delicate core. The instrumentation rises to meet her voice, culminating in a finale that feels both operatic and spiritually uplifting.

Her phrasing on this track is nothing short of cinematic. Aretha stretches each line, allowing the space between the notes to speak volumes. The subtle crescendo of the arrangement mirrors a narrative arc—moving from intimate hope to universal longing. It’s the kind of performance that commands silence and stillness, compelling the listener to pause and reflect.

In a time where division and despair often dominate the cultural landscape, “Somewhere” feels achingly relevant. It speaks to the eternal human hope for peace, love, and a place where we truly belong.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: Aretha’s “Somewhere” is an emotional odyssey, offering one of her most cinematic and spiritually resonant performances. It deserves to be ranked alongside her greatest.

Writing about Aretha Franklin a second time reminds me why her music never stops moving us. Whether it’s her powerhouse vocals or the quiet intimacy of her lesser-known tracks, she had a way of capturing the human experience like no one else. The songs above aren’t just B-sides or filler—they’re deeply personal, richly composed, and worthy of rediscovery. If this is your first step beyond the hits, I hope these tracks lead you further into the depths of Aretha’s genius. And if you’re already a longtime admirer like me, may this list be a welcome reminder of just how much soul still lives in every note she sang.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.