Rep. Jasmine Crockett Criticizes Trump in Blistering Rebuke.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett fearlessly called it as she saw it, suggesting that if the President Trump is looking for rapists and criminals, he should “look in the mirror.” Her bold statement stands out as a sharp critique, one that few, including myself, had articulated so directly before.

Crockett’s words resonate amid recent legal developments. According to an article by Marc Levy, a federal judge rejected the President’s attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted in 1989 for the rape and beating of a jogger, spending over a decade in prison before their exoneration. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Philadelphia denied the motion to dismiss, allowing the case to proceed. The five men sued after the former President made false and defamatory statements about their guilt during last fall’s presidential campaign, notably in a debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, where he misstated key facts of the case.

Crockett’s courage to speak truth to power reflects what many hesitate to say. Black women, in particular, were not swayed by the President’s rhetoric during the 2024 election. We showed up, voting correctly 92 percent of the time. While some didn’t vote or donate to Kamala Harris’ campaign, most Black women had our sister’s back, as we always do.

To our Black Brothers, we thank those who stood with us. However, we were disappointed by the few who resisted supporting a woman, saying, “I don’t want no woman telling me what to do.” Those Brothers overlooked the strength of Black women—like their mothers—who helped them survive. Some didn’t vote or contribute financially, but we understand their pain. Black women, carrying double that burden, worked tirelessly to push us forward. We forgive those who faltered and celebrate those who stood tall.

To our Hispanic Brothers and Sisters, the 2024 election was a missed opportunity for many. Those who didn’t vote or voted against their interests now face the consequences, with ICE enforcing deportations against those who sought a better life in America. Like Black people, who face racism daily despite our contributions to building this nation, many Hispanics now feel unwelcome.

As for white men, who hold significant power in this country, I had low expectations for most, though some did the right thing. As a group, they could end the chaos we face if they chose to. I thank those who acted with integrity, like George Clooney and Mark Cuban, and urge others to address the mess created by their peers. White men benefit from a system built on the exploitation of Native Americans and enslaved Africans, including my ancestors. Those who reject the sins of their forefathers have a chance to make amends, but many missed that opportunity in 2024 by not supporting the most qualified candidate.

There’s still time to act. Paying reparations could ease the pain inflicted by centuries of injustice, allowing some to live well at the expense of others. Together, we can confront the systemic issues that perpetuate inequality.

Is a rapist and criminal really the best choice to “Make America Great”? For most of us, America has never been great, so we can’t say “again.” We deserve better—a leader who unites, not divides, and who honors the contributions of all.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/