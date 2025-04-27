Donald Trump’s Economic Gamble: Will Tariffs Cement His Legacy or Trigger America’s Downfall?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In November 2024, 77,284,118 people voted for Donald J. Trump to be the leader of the US government. Some voted for him to bring down prices.

Others voted for him to radically shake things up in the American social and political body. If it meant breaking things up or tearing things down, they were good with it. They were not happy with America. It was not their image of what America used to be or should be.

Others were certain that Mr. Trump being a business tycoon would move the nation’s economy to untold advancement never seen before. Still others just were not going to vote for a woman in particular a woman of color for president. For this latter group it was less about voting for Trump as voting against “that woman.”

Within less than three months in office, Mr. Trump has rewarded those who supported him beyond their wildest dreams. He has brought prices down. In fact, in less than a month in nothing short of miraculous and historic he single handedly brought stock prices on the Dow down nearly 7,000 points.

Never in the history of the nation with the possible exception of President Herbert Hoover has a president had such an oversized impact on the nation’s economy. He is just getting started. Can you imagine what the country will look like in four years?

No, the price of eggs has yet to go down but no big deal. Instead of eating eggs people can substitute hardtacks and beans. It will take time, but America was not built in one day.

Some so-called economic experts and other effete pundits are crying that Trump’s economic policies, in particular his use of tariffs, will tank the nation’s economy. What do they know, none of them have run a business. All they can do is run their mouths. Trump on the other hand has run numerous businesses.

Mr. Trump don’t pay the naysayers any mind. Do not listen to them.

Most important, do not retreat, go limp wrist, get punk’d, cave. Do not soften, backtrack, back down, reverse course, stand down, surrender. Do not yield, flinch or any other words the mainstream media will eagerly label your actions if you do not follow through with what you have said.

The mainstream media would love to make it look like you are a Kool-Aid pumping old lady searching for one last nut. You are not some sissy but a tough guy. A tough guy from New York City. You have to represent. Wear your colors proudly.

You are not some country bumpkin from Tennessee, some yokel from West Virginia. You are not some hick from Oklahoma, some big belly backwater boy from Louisiana. Some hayseed from the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas or as your boy Vance might refer to them as a peasant. You are a New Yorker.

Yes, they may say New Yorkers are brash, overly aggressive, brazen, arrogant and obnoxious. That they always have to be the smartest person in the room, but what do they know?

You cannot change course with the tariffs otherwise the leaders of other countries will take you for someone who is either a bumbling, stumbling, fumbling fool or someone whose word cannot be trusted. You don’t want the latter to be associated with you. It will make it more difficult to negotiate all the great big, beautiful deals that only you can pull off.

As for China and its leader Xi Jinping, don’t worry about him. He is betting against you. Show him who is the man and who is not. Who is the tough, powerful leader and who is the paper cutout clown.

When he is sitting across the table from you asking for a deal you can do a three-card monte that makes China the 53rd states after Canada and Greenland. You are a master of the deal.

Go full speed ahead with the tariffs and force Xi Jinping to be on his knees before you begging “please, please, please.” If Xi Jinping refuses to bend and the US ends up in a recession or even a depression, no big deal. So be it. You tried. You did it for the people. It will not be your fault.

The people will understand. Sitting in tents or makeshift cardboard housing they will sing your praise and hosannas in your name and in your glory. Similar to President Hoover they will attach your name to honor the widespread development of new towns, Trumpervilles, throughout the US.

They are your people, and they will remain steadfast and loyal to you to the end. You are not just their leader but their messiah. They will be willing to march unwavering and unrelenting behind your standard into the very pit of hell.

So, continue onward. Put your foot to the pedal. Give no hear to the Negative Nellies. They just love to be negative and complain about you. If you were to raise a person from the dead, they would just counter and say that it showed that you were the antichrist. They would say that on your back or the bottom of your feet were the numbers 666 tattooed. Fuhgeddaboudit and them.

Stay steadfast, do not bend, continue forward. You are on a mission to make America great again. The America of your father and your grandfather where might was right, and right was white. When America was homogenous. When men were men, women were women and women and the coloreds knew their place

Do not listen to those who say that America was never great because of the genocide done to Native Americans and the brutality, inhumanity and injustice did to Blacks. The internment of Japanese Americans, massacre of Mexican Americans, involuntary sterilization of Puerto Rican and Black women and so much more. Did those things really happen?

Will history record you as the greatest president this nation ever had, or will you go down as the worst? Will you be remembered as a strong leader who radically changed America? Or will future historians proclaim you just a clown, con, corrupt charlatan? A Saviour or the antichrist? In the end, Mr. Trump it is about you. You will not want it any other way.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.