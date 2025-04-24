Elon Musk Used by Trump? Billionaire’s Political Missteps Spark Tesla Collapse and Public Backlash.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It feels strange talking about the world’s richest man, only 53 years old, in the past tense. But that somehow seems appropriate for Elon Musk, who weeks ago was considered Donald Trump’s co-president. Now he’s clearly falling off that high perch, just as Tesla, his star asset, reports net income cratering by 71%.

Musk was undoubtedly a genius building business empires, not only Tesla but also SpaceX. He also owns the former Twitter, now known as X. But though he had certain highly developed faculties, he was not a full person at all.

One struggles to portray Musk as a victim, but it’s become undeniable that Trump played him. Trump exploited his wealth, neediness and limited social smarts.

Start with the 2024 campaign. We don’t know the monetary rewards Trump might have dangled, but this one-time Trump critic sank over a quarter of a billion dollars into helping the president’s reelection. Moments after voters gave Trump a second term, Musk’s wealth mushroomed in expectation of a lucrative payback.

But then Trump made Musk the fall guy for his obviously unpopular plan to cannibalize the government workforce. Not only did his DOGE strip the public of prized services, but Musk seemed to enjoy inflicting pain on thousands of workers. “The real reason (for their complaints),” he said callously, “is that those who are receiving the waste and fraud wish it to continue.”

Trump is famous for skipping out on paybacks. As the chainsaw-waving leader of DOGE, Musk became politically radioactive. And no longer useful, Musk is clearly being shown the door — just as potential Tesla buyers have gone elsewhere for their electric vehicles. Both setbacks because MAGA got him to play patsy, up to and including support for far-right candidates in Germany.

Musk has joined movements advocating for higher birth rates to counter a drop in population. But Musk has taken the notion to weird levels, trying to create a master race modeled on himself. He has spread his sperm to father at least 14 children, via a number of women.

Sure, he can write big checks, but children, boys especially, need involved fathers. Some of the most screwed up kids come from money but suffer from lack of fathering. Musk’s plans to gather the mothers and children in a Texas compound and visit them from time to time is as bloodless as it gets.

Why an entrepreneur who helped launch the EV revolution in the United States would work for a man dedicated to frustrating it remains a mystery. Did Musk think he would be spared?

Musk, like Trump, needs to be in the headlines all the time. He’d brag about busting unions if that got attention. Musk wasn’t content to quietly enjoy his vast fortune — or enjoy giving some of it away. A dedicated father heading big companies would have used more of his scant free time tending to his offspring.

In the end Musk was conned by a con man. Musk may have been the richest man around, but he was used and is now being stripped of an exalted place in world politics — after doing dirty work that has taken a big toll on his companies. He was hustled by a man who has overseen five business bankruptcies — six if you count Trump Entertainment Resorts, which went bankrupt twice.

Thanks in good part to Musk’s money, Trump was put in a position to amass millions in crypto, and engage in more grift and perhaps old-fashioned corruption. And Musk got “poorer.”

Musk has an estimated $330 billion left, so no tears for him. But his legend has been sharply marked down. He’s now a figure of both hate and ridicule. What a sad combination.

Written by Froma Harrop

Official website; https://twitter.com/FromaHarrop