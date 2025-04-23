Roland Martin Lies Once Again!

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Michael McDonald, one of my hometown buddies from St. Louis and of the Doobie Brothers fame once said in a song: “What a fool believes he sees, no wiseman has the power to reason away; ‘cause what seems to be is always better than nothing at all.” What a Fool Believes is one of the Doobie Brothers top songs and how appropriate it is for Roland Martin.

Martin is a Democrat activist who “self-identifies” as a journalist, without evidence. Last year he was bought and paid for by the Kamala Harris campaign for a mere $ 350,000 to interview her on his Youtube channel and never disclosed that he was paid to do the interview.

When confronted about his violation of journalistic ethics, he began to call his listeners stupid.

What a rip off. The Harris campaign paid Roland $ 350,000 for only 130, 000 views. Yep, you heard right. Roland, this is why NO companies advertise with you and your show—no one is listening to you.

Democrats did what they do best—bought “race insurance” to shut Black folks up. We cannot be racist since we spent a few dollars with a couple of Blacks, the Democrat thinking goes; all the while they were literally spending hundreds of millions of dollars with white folk.

What a fool believes…

I share these stories to lay the predicate for another lie Martin made just last week that no one called him out on. The only reason I am writing about it is because it directly involves me, but Martin did not tell his listeners this.

Please click on this link to hear what he said about my first annual Black Republican Trailblazer Luncheon back in February 2013.

First of all, the event was not put on by the Republican National Committee (RNC), it was put on by me!!! We had well over three hundred people in attendance. We had to turn away over one hundred people because the fire marshall would not allow additional people in the building.

I have known the St. Louis billionaire from St. Louis that Roland referenced, Dave Steward, for well over thirty years and he agreed to be my keynote speaker because of our relationship.

Roland is well aware of me putting together this magnificent event, as well as my relationship with Steward. He has bugged me for years to get him a private meeting, but I have declined.

Roland claims in his video that “they sat me between Reince Priebus (party chair at the time) and Dave Steward.” It is amazing that he never identifies who “they” are because it was MY event and I was solely in charge of the seating arrangements. Again, Roland is well aware of this.

Roland was sitting at the very back of the room where the rest of the media was relegated. In the middle of the program someone at a closer table had to leave and he sneaked closer to the front because I was busy running the program.

Of course Rollie Role will deny this; that is why I have to yet again pull out my receipts.

Click on this photo and tell me who you see on stage. You see me, Priebus, and Steward. NO Roland to be found!!!

Not convincing enough? Click on this photo.

Ok, you still need more evidence? Click on this photo of Roland at said event and pay attention to where he is sitting. I cannot seem to find him between Priebus and Steward. Ok, let us look at another photo, he has got to be in this one!

The third one has to be the charm, huh? Dang it. No Priebus or Steward!!!

Click on this link to see the photos from the entire event.

Why does Rollie Role feel the need to constantly lie about his place in life? He is not all that. If he was, he would not have to say it, others would.

He is another version of LeBron James. James constantly “claims” to be the greatest basketball player of all time (G.O.A.T.). Michael Jordan, the true G.O.A.T., has never made such a claim; though he could legitimately make a credible case for this title.

Roland’s obsessive need to make himself bigger than he really is causes people to tune him out. This is also why people do not follow him and advertisers run from him like the plague. It has nothing to do with racism, slavery, or bias.

Roland you are simply full of crap!!! Have you ever thought about that?

Your ego will not let your mouth say that I invited you to MY event and that you wanted to be seen at one of the top annual events in DC. No, people were not bumrushing you to say hi to you. If my memory is correct they were clamoring to speak to me because DC had never seen an event quite like this one!

What a fool believes…

As BellBivDevoe (BBD) once told me, never trust a bald head and a smile; that boy is poison!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.