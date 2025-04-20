Donald Trump’s Economic Revolution: Why Today’s America Echoes 1775.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I see many similarities today that spawned the American Revolution, except that the arrogance and lack of concern for the victims of their harmful regulations and policies come from Washington, DC.

It is taught that the American Revolutionary War started on this date in April 1775 with the battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. Although these were the first military engagements between the American colonists and British troops, I prefer to belive it began when Paul Revere, William Dawes, and Samuel Prescott rode out from Boston to warn colonial militias that British troops were marching toward Concord to seize weapons and arrest patriot leaders John Hancock and Samuel Adams, earler that morning.

Around 5:00 AM – At the Battle of Lexington, about 100 (guestimation) minutemen gathered on Lexington Green to confront around 700 (guestimation) British troops under Major John Pitcairn. The British opened fire, killing 8 colonists and wounding several more, leading the militia to scatter, as Pitcairn’s men continued toward Concord.

In Concord, while searching for hidden weapons, they were confronted by hundreds of minutemen at North Bridge. It would be the first time American forces forced British regulars to retreat in battle. As British troops retreated to Boston, thousands of colonial militia attacked them using guerrilla tactics from behind trees, stone walls, and fences.

This was the greatest revolution ever, and it helped build the greatest nation. The sacrifices of these men, women, and children helped build the America of today, and we need to live up to the standard they set in pursuit of happiness. In honor of these people, we commemorated April 19 as Patriots’ Day. Americans need to remember this and that the aforementioned times shaped our culture.

I would offer that we never forget the storied history of the American Revolutionary War, but it appears that on this day, presently. our forefathers would roll over in their graves if they knew the state of their beloved country, they fought so hard for us to have. Since President Trump assumed office again, it has been an incessant chorus of the “sky is falling” from people who seem to prefer that America fails if it means that President Trump’s policies are successful.

We might have a constitutional crisis on our hands, with all of these activist district court judges who think they are the president and run the Executive branch, vehemently supported by progressive corporate media talking heads and their political congregants. I tell you, from Tesla’s “vandalism” to attacking the use of Tariffs, the left has shown they have completely lost their minds. They are even out here openly raising money for Luigi Mangione and naming bills after him, as well as the killer of the twin brother football player from Frisco, Texas. They also openly promote their desire for members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gangs to return to the United States.

They cry and sing sad songs for the federal worker who have or will lose their jobs, but laughed when folks lost their jobs for refusing vaccine mandates and had the Keystone Pipeline closed. Worst of all are the howls of grief they cannot stop to share regarding the impending gloom of tariffs.

Full disclosure, as I have written before, I love the tariffs. Not because I want anyone’s 401k to suffer, but because of what those without 401ks have suffered for decades due to offshoring. They complain and warn of a coming recession, but forget that 85 percent of America has been in a recession since 1994 at least.

I want jobs and companies to be here in the U.S. I also want the employees of those companies to be Americans, spending their paycheck in America. When companies produce abroad, not only do/did we lose jobs, but we also lose the money that would have gone back into local economies if the company were located here.

Since Bill Clinton, we have been in the practice of making other countries rich. The only people making money off this are the folks who own stock in those companies. It is the folks who don’t have a 401 (k) or stock that Trump is trying to help.

What the bi-coastal, vegan, bisexual, non-binary progressive mostly college-educated do not get is that COVID-19 changed the average American living in “flyover country” view of things dramatically. Our tolerance for this is completely different. We observed small, generational businesses go bankrupt, and no one on the East Coast lost any sleep over their Uber Eats and Netflix. We all hear what the folks upset with Trump’s policy are saying – that the rich are finally the ones hurting.

The Trump team has been clear about what other countries need to do to negotiate. It starts there, the handouts are over. The Democrats have complained for years that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Yet, they ignore the fact that we hurt the poor and unskilled by shipping jobs overseas. This only benefits the rich; thus, their tears of verbal complaints in opposition to Trump’s economic policy. I have always wondered how you can make something overseas, ship it to the States, and sell it cheaper. The same is true for any other country. I’ve heard so many say tariffs are bad, which makes me wonder, if so, why do countries have them? To protect their economy. The bottom line is to fix our situation so our grandchildren don’t have to. If we do not take action now, someone is going to get hurt – Main Street, Wall Street, or both.

I hear a lot of criticism of Trump and his attempts to revitalize the middle class in ways that he campaigned on, but I hear no alternative solutions. So, specifically, what actions should the US take to close the trade deficit, restore manufacturing of critical industries, and lower the federal debt? President Trump campaigned on using tariffs to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. He is “America First.” Period. He also knows he has a short time to do what’s necessary to put America on sound financial footing for the long term.

Hyperbolic responses to tariffs are predictable. Hold the line and let the process play out. The bottom line is, we cannot afford not to take this approach to the status quo. Speak to middle America. Folks in my neck of the woods are thrilled; we trust President Trump and are looking for an economy like the one Trump produced at the end of his first term. This makes perfect sense; hold the line, stay the course.

I don’t see how anyone can say that the policy is not working. Surely, that is insane. No sensible economic policy is going to work immediately. The tariffs were promised during the campaign. Acting like you are shocked shows a lack of planning. Plus, these cats bitchin’ the most don’t seem to understand that this isn’t about tariffs, but more so about getting companies to move to America or expand in America.

What cats are missing is that tariffs keep us out of their foreign markets. The number one industry of the state I live in terms of trade with China, is Aerospace products and parts (such as aircraft and aircraft components).

Although Georgia is home to other major industries involved in Georgia–China trade relations, including medical equipment, agricultural products (especially poultry), and chemical products, aerospace companies and suppliers, including Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Delta Air Lines, remain the bulk of exports to China. In 2023, China was Georgia’s third-largest export market, with exports totaling $3.9 billion.

Yet still, Georgia had a trade deficit with China, exporting approximately $607 million in goods to China, while importing about $4.5 billion worth of goods from China, resulting in a trade deficit of approximately $3.9 billion. ?In total, China was Georgia’s third-largest export market in 2023, accounting for 8% of the state’s global goods exports. ?

Tennessee, the state of my birth, in 2023, experienced a trade deficit with China, with total exports to the nation being approximately $2.9 billion, while imports from China totaled about $20.5 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of roughly $17.6 billion. ?

Hate to say it, but I see many similarities today that spawned the American Revolution, except the arrogance and lack of concern for the victims of their harmful regulations and policies are coming from Washington, DC instead of London. Thus, we may be on the path to another one, or at least a 2020s version of the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, courtesy of the communists who are running and steering the Left. Out of control mobs of raging fools, wildly killing people they don’t like because it makes their rage feel even better. Be Prepared.

I think the most powerful thing to remember about the Revolutionary War and Independence is that every word was so important, you were willing to die for them! Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Trump and his supporters recognize this. We understand that government and state jobs are not a product and do not national production or income.

So I write this in remembrance of the American Revolution and honor of Patriots’ Day. There is more about the previous that I want to learn. Of specifc interest is The Battle or “Siege” of Charleston (March 29 – May 12, 1780), which is considered one of the worst American defeats of the Revolutionary War, John Adams’ defense of the British soldiers in their trial after the Boston Massacre, the slave issue in early US history (1776-1850), and about the Continental Congress and the founding fathers establishing the basis for free slaves in the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.

The average American can see the big picture – Trump is trying to destroy the economy of the CCP. We like this, for we do not want a bipolar economic/political order, but rather a unipolar one where America is on top.

Again, so many similarities to things happening today. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – we fought for these ideals, and we shouldn’t settle for less.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.