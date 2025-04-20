7 Jimmy Ruffin Songs That Still Hit Hard Today: A Soul Legend Remembered.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The first time I heard Jimmy Ruffin sing, it stopped me in my tracks. His voice didn’t just carry a melody—it carried a lifetime of emotions. There was something so honest, so soul-baring about his delivery that it felt like he was speaking directly to whatever part of you had been bruised by love. In a Motown era filled with polished harmonies and polished showmen, Ruffin stood out by simply telling the truth—with a voice full of ache, hope, and quiet strength.

While his younger brother David Ruffin soared with The Temptations, Jimmy carved out his own legacy as the voice of the brokenhearted and the soul survivor. His songs weren’t flashy, but they were unforgettable. They felt lived-in—like letters written at midnight or thoughts whispered on a long walk home. And today, his music still hits just as hard.

Whether you’re discovering his catalog for the first time or returning to songs that once held you together, these seven tracks remind us why Jimmy Ruffin’s voice deserves to be remembered—not just as part of Motown history, but as part of soul music’s very foundation.

1. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

This is the quintessential Jimmy Ruffin track, and arguably one of the greatest soul ballads ever recorded. From the very first bar, “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” grips you with haunting orchestration and a narrative of aching loss. Ruffin’s delivery walks the fine line between vulnerability and power—he’s broken, yes, but not defeated. That emotional balance is what makes this song eternal. His voice trembles with the weight of sorrow, but he never gives in completely, embodying the human instinct to keep moving, even when the heart is shattered.

The song’s orchestration is a masterclass in emotional layering. Lush strings swell alongside soft piano lines, and the Funk Brothers’ understated instrumental work provides a sturdy backdrop. The gospel-infused background vocals almost act like a Greek chorus, reflecting the inner turmoil of a man left behind in love’s ruins. The production, handled by William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, and James Dean, exemplifies the Motown formula at its most poignant—an intersection of pop polish and raw soul.

Even today, this track stands tall. Its sweeping strings and gospel-tinged backing vocals would feel right at home on a modern Adele record or even a cinematic TV drama soundtrack. It’s soul music with a timeless bite—despair never sounded so beautifully constructed. And the fact that the song still features prominently in films, commercials, and playlists is testament to its emotional durability. Jimmy Ruffin didn’t just sing a hit—he gave the world an anthem for every broken heart.

2. I’ve Passed This Way Before

Released not long after the success of “Brokenhearted,” this song finds Ruffin walking through familiar emotional terrain. “I’ve Passed This Way Before” is less about loss and more about survival. It’s the song of a man who’s been bruised by love but still moves forward, wiser and warier. It adds a philosophical layer to Ruffin’s emotional palette, suggesting that while heartbreak hurts, it doesn’t have to destroy you.

Musically, it leans on a classic Motown arrangement—tight drums, dancing strings, and a chorus that swells at all the right emotional moments. The song starts with a melancholy piano line, gradually building to an orchestral crescendo that mirrors Ruffin’s emotional journey. The melody is elegant, and the rhythm section keeps it grounded, allowing Ruffin’s voice to carry the weight of the story. What sets it apart is Ruffin’s delivery. There’s an almost conversational honesty in the verses, like a man telling you about his battle scars over a drink. Then the chorus arrives, and his voice soars, reminding us that pain often comes with a valuable lesson.

In today’s world, the song feels like an anthem for emotional resilience. For anyone who’s been burned but refuses to give up on love, “I’ve Passed This Way Before” remains a soothing balm and a badge of honor. It’s not just about heartbreak; it’s about rebirth. It’s the kind of track that can sit on a playlist between Leon Bridges and Sam Smith and still stand its ground. This song proves that Jimmy Ruffin wasn’t a one-hit wonder—he was a soulful sage who could teach us all how to love again.

3. Farewell Is a Lonely Sound

This is one of Ruffin’s most overlooked gems, a beautifully melancholic tune that captures the moment of parting with rare sensitivity. The orchestration is lush, with cascading strings and subdued horn flourishes. Ruffin’s voice, tender and reflective, wraps around the emotions of the moment like a warm, albeit sorrowful, embrace. It’s a song that’s not just about goodbye—it’s about the emotional space between presence and absence.

“Farewell Is a Lonely Sound” dives into the emotional purgatory that exists between goodbye and moving on. The arrangement doesn’t rely on dramatic swells; instead, it lets the sadness unfold like a gentle tide. The rhythm section is restrained, allowing each phrase to breathe and land with impact. Ruffin doesn’t belt here—he aches. It’s a testament to his vocal control and understanding of emotional storytelling that he can make such a quiet song feel so overwhelming.

This track plays like a cinematic piece today—perfect for introspective moments or even as a gentle closer to a playlist that explores love and loss. In an era of quick, disposable emotions and social media breakups, “Farewell Is a Lonely Sound” offers an intentional, heartfelt reflection. It’s an underrated masterclass in how to deliver heartbreak without melodrama, using grace and dignity instead. This song reminds us that sometimes the softest goodbyes echo the loudest in our hearts—and Jimmy Ruffin had the voice to make those echoes eternal.

4. Gonna Give Her All the Love I’ve Got

Originally recorded by Marvin Gaye and later by Jimmy Ruffin, this version brings a slightly different emotional texture. Ruffin’s take feels more grounded, more like the voice of a man who’s lived through some things and now finds hope again. It’s romantic, yes, but it’s also reverent—like someone grateful for a second chance. The subtle urgency in Ruffin’s tone brings a sense of emotional gravity that transforms this simple ballad into something more powerful.

Where Marvin Gaye’s version had a silky, almost gentle flow, Ruffin adds a working-man grit to the vocals. He doesn’t just sound like someone returning home—he sounds like someone who has wrestled with loneliness and hard-earned realizations. That contrast makes Ruffin’s rendition feel more relatable and human. The song becomes a declaration not just of love, but of redemption and personal growth.

Musically, the production is classic Motown—lush strings, smooth backing vocals, and a rhythm section that gives just enough pulse to keep the track moving without overpowering its tender core. Even in today’s context, this song resonates with those who’ve had to fight their way back to someone’s heart. Whether you’re listening on vinyl or through a modern playlist, Ruffin’s version deserves recognition as one of soul music’s most underrated redemption ballads.

5. I’ll Say Forever My Love

This track shows a slightly different side of Jimmy Ruffin—more romantic, more declarative. “I’ll Say Forever My Love” is an anthem of eternal devotion, and while it lacks the anguish of his heartbreak songs, it makes up for it in optimism and sincerity. It’s a welcome breath of fresh air in Ruffin’s catalog, proving he could sing about the sweetness of love with just as much conviction as its sorrows.

There’s a buoyancy to the melody, almost doo-wop in feel, that makes the song instantly charming. The background harmonies lift the track with a nostalgic lilt, and the instrumentation leans into a feel-good blend of horns and gentle percussion. Ruffin’s vocal is effortless yet emotionally generous, delivering every line with confidence and warmth. He sounds like a man not just professing love, but living in the joy of it.

It’s the kind of track that wouldn’t feel out of place at a wedding or on a throwback soul playlist today. In a modern world where love songs are often driven by spectacle or gimmicks, this one keeps it simple—and that’s where its magic lies. Sometimes we need songs that remind us love isn’t always about drama—it can be joyful, steady, and true. This is that song, and Ruffin’s sincerity makes it shine even brighter.

6. It’s Wonderful (To Be Loved by You)

Released primarily in the UK, “It’s Wonderful (To Be Loved by You)” showcases Jimmy Ruffin’s international appeal. It’s a bright, mid-tempo track that leans heavily into the classic Motown pop-soul sound. The instrumentation is crisp—bouncy basslines, tambourine shakes, and catchy backing vocals that make it danceable and radio-friendly. This track is perhaps Ruffin at his most radio-friendly and accessible.

What stands out most is Ruffin’s delivery. He sounds happy—almost triumphant. It’s as if he’s finally found the love he’s been searching for across his earlier songs. His vocal joy is infectious, and that energy lifts the whole track. The smooth phrasing and subtle shifts in pitch show off his vocal agility, making the track not only catchy but vocally compelling. It’s a rare example of Motown at its most carefree, and Ruffin wearing a smile rather than a frown.

This track fits perfectly in any retro-soul revival playlist. Its upbeat nature and clean production make it a standout even in today’s streaming-dominated music culture. In an age where so much music is emotionally heavy, “It’s Wonderful” reminds us that soul can also be lighthearted and fun. It reminds us that Jimmy Ruffin wasn’t just the voice of heartbreak—he could groove too, and with style.

7. Don’t Let Him Take Your Love from Me

This song brings back the emotional weight Ruffin wore so well. “Don’t Let Him Take Your Love from Me” is a warning, a plea, and a confession all rolled into one. The narrative is gripping—a man begging his lover not to fall for another, trying to hold onto something slipping away. It’s raw, honest, and deeply compelling, and Ruffin delivers it with urgency that walks the line between control and collapse.

Ruffin’s voice carries the strain of desperation, but also a touch of pride. He’s not groveling; he’s fighting. The arrangement, with its minor chords and building tension, complements the emotional stakes. Subtle organ touches and swelling background harmonies add to the sense of a relationship teetering on the edge. This isn’t just a love song—it’s a battle cry to keep love alive, to stop it from slipping away.

For modern listeners, the song feels urgent and dramatic in all the right ways. In an era of oversimplified love songs, Ruffin gives us complexity—because real love, and the fear of losing it, is rarely simple. This track proves that soul music at its best doesn’t just entertain—it exposes the human condition. And with Ruffin at the helm, you can feel every crack in that emotional armor. It’s a stunning way to close out his essential catalog—powerful, memorable, and deeply human.

Jimmy Ruffin didn’t need glitz or gimmicks—he had that kind of voice that made you feel something real. Whether he was singing about heartbreak, hope, or holding on, there was always a quiet intensity in his delivery that lingered long after the music stopped. These seven songs aren’t just tracks to add to a playlist—they’re moments, memories, and lessons wrapped in melody.

In a time when much of music feels disposable, Ruffin’s work reminds us of the depth soul music can reach when it comes from a place of truth. His songs spoke for the people who couldn’t always find the right words for their pain or their devotion. And that’s what makes them timeless.

If you haven’t sat with a Jimmy Ruffin song in a while—or ever—do yourself a favor: close your eyes, press play, and let that voice walk you through the highs and lows of what it means to be human. You’ll hear more than music—you’ll hear your own story echoing back.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.



