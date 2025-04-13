Donald Trump Betrays MAGA Base: Big Donors, Not Voters, Now Pull the Strings.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since his inauguration as the forty-seventh president of the United States three months ago, Donald Trump has embarked upon a whirlwind agenda that has/is completely disrupting the status quo in the sense he has smashed the illusions he is a populist and opened the floodgates of massive governmental disruption. Trump campaigned on peace yet he totally supports the Israeli genocide in Gaza, he’s escalated the war against the Houthis, and is now threatening war with Iran. Trump promised he would end the war in Ukraine but in many ways his intervention has exacerbated the conflict and Europe seems hellbent on continuing the war despite anything Trump says. His actions are serving the agenda of the military industrial complex and the Deep State the two entities Trump is supposedly trying to reign in.

Trump campaigned on government efficiency and reorganization but he continues to spend money and increase the government debt and deficits! He is giving Israel funding to continue its atrocities against the Palestinians and wage war against Lebanon and Syria. Trump is even saber rattling against Iran a nation that poses no threat whatsoever to the United States or it neighbors in the region.

Isreal has been screaming for decades without evidence that Iran poses an existential threat to them; yet it is Israel who wages constant warfare and conflict against its neighbors, illegally expropriating land and territory under the guise of a religious mandate from their concept of God. Look at any map of Israel from 1948 to now and see for yourself. Yet Donald Trump seems all in on this land grab genocide which is a potential trigger for a regional; or worse global conflagration. This despite the fact the Israelis of today are no genetic relation whatsoever to the Hebrew Israelites of the Bible so their claims to the land are totally bogus.

While threatening to cut spending in social programs using the rationale he is going after “waste fraud and abuse” aka bipartisan corruption, Trump is simultaneously increasing the US military and war making capabilities. The Military Industrial Complex is the genuine sacred cow of America. Since the end of WWII, the US has been on a permanent war footing, inventing enemies where none exist and creating conflicts and war that have nothing to do with “spreading freedom and democracy”!

If Donald Trump was truly about peace, he would conduct a full audit and review of US Defense and Foreign policy then formulate ways to curtail the lowball weapons design and cost proposals and the subsequent deliberate cost overruns, waste, fraud and abuse in the military contracting process and come up with a new foreign policy that emphasizes peace over imperialism. But this is highly unlikely to happen even with DOGE, the Deep State is too firmly entrenched.

Governance wise, Trump has used executive orders a presidential executive prerogative to get things done thus bypassing Congress. He is actively shutting down the US Department of Education which only an act of Congress can do, so in effect Trump is operating beyond the scope of his constitutional authority. Not only that, he is defying judicial orders and engaging in actions that may, and the operative word here is may, soon be deemed unconstitutional by the higher courts. These actions are making the critics who predicted Trump would be a dictator prescient and spot on.

Trump loves the limelight. His on again, off again tariff threats are keeping him in the spotlight and he loves it The problem is, he is causing undo anxiety on Wall Street, Main Street and throughout the world. Tariffs are a form of protectionism a country uses to protect its’ domestic markets. However, Trump’s motives for the tariffs are totally disingenuous. The US has no major manufacturing to protect, it has all been offshored thanks to his predecessors in collusion with multinational corporations and global capital/finance.

Even if a few companies do relocate to the US, most of the labor will be done by robots, automation and AI! (Speaking of disingenuousness, notice how all the car commercials show human laborers working in the factories there are no scenes with robots or automation in them. This is a lie to help drum up sales and keep us ignorant about what is really going on.) There is no rush to capitalize new factories here in the US and it probability will not be any time soon!

Trump’s actions caused major harm to investors, people’s 401 Ks, pensions and savings have been significantly diminished. His actions are not in the best short-term interests of the US economy. This will not lower the humongous deficits or the US debt to GDP ratio.

This is not what his acolytes voted for. Trump has betrayed his MAGA followers and the people who wanted a real change, most of whom have no idea how Trump has sold them out. Donald Trump is dancing to the tunes of those who paid the piper, the billionaire tech giants, the financiers, the Zionist lobby, “defense” contractors, Big Pharma and the media who contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to his 2024 political campaign.

Remember how during his first term the press vilified him? Now they support him, except for MSNBC. This of course will embolden him to do more of the oligarchy’s bidding. But who benefits from this? From what we’ve seen early on it will not be us.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com