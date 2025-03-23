7 Underrated James Cleveland Songs Every Gospel Fan Should Hear.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Writing about James Cleveland again feels like revisiting an old friend—someone whose voice once echoed through the walls of my childhood home or the church pews on a quiet Sunday morning. While my first piece highlighted his more recognized work, this time I wanted to dig a little deeper—into those songs that may not always get the spotlight, but still carry that unmistakable Cleveland spirit. You know the kind—songs that stir something deep in your soul and remind you why gospel music isn’t just a genre, it’s a way of life.

Cleveland had this rare gift of layering emotional truth over powerful melodies. He could take a simple line and stretch it into something that felt like a full sermon. But what really makes his lesser-known tracks so special is how raw and reflective they often are. These aren’t the songs that always got the most radio play, but they’re the ones that speak directly to your heart—especially when life feels heavy.

So if you’ve already walked with Cleveland through the well-trodden paths of “Peace Be Still” and “Lord Help Me to Hold Out,” let me take you down a different road. These seven songs might not be the ones people talk about first—but trust me, they’re worth hearing. And in today’s world, they hit just as powerfully as they did when they were first recorded.

1. “Give Me My Flowers”

Often overshadowed by Cleveland’s grandiose choir arrangements, “Give Me My Flowers” is a quiet storm of emotional gospel. The premise of the song is simple—honor and appreciate people while they’re alive, not after they’ve passed on. It’s a message that resonates even more in today’s age of fleeting social interactions and virtual relationships.

Musically, this piece strips back the choir-heavy arrangements Cleveland is known for and embraces a more intimate instrumentation. Piano chords and organ fills gently cradle Cleveland’s soulful vocals. His delivery is full of sincerity, never over-performed, but brimming with conviction. There’s a vulnerability in the way he says, “Give me my flowers while I yet live,” that stops the listener in their tracks.

Today, in a culture obsessed with posthumous tributes, this song feels like a necessary reminder. It calls listeners to show love and recognition in the now. It’s timeless not just because of the melody, but because the message strikes a universal chord. Gospel isn’t just about praise—it’s about accountability to one another—and this song exemplifies that beautifully.

2. “I Stood On The Banks Of Jordan”

This track may not top Cleveland’s best-known recordings, but it’s a masterclass in vocal storytelling and gospel orchestration. “I Stood On The Banks Of Jordan” is built around a dramatic metaphor—standing at the edge of death, or transformation, and not fearing what lies ahead. That metaphor becomes especially powerful under Cleveland’s direction.

The song features a slow, steady buildup. A delicate organ line introduces the narrative before a full-bodied choir gradually enters. Cleveland doesn’t rush this one. He takes his time, narrating a spiritual journey with the gravity of a preacher and the passion of a soul singer. The chorus lifts the listener like a gentle wave, cresting just as the lyrics proclaim, “I looked over and what did I see? A band of angels coming after me.”

In today’s uncertain world, this song can be interpreted as more than a funeral standard—it’s about facing life’s toughest transitions with unshakable faith. It’s a spiritual anchor for those going through grief, illness, or any form of loss. Despite its somber tone, it’s hopeful—a reminder that there is glory on the other side of pain.

3. “The Love of God”

One of Cleveland’s more underrated compositions, “The Love of God” deserves far more recognition than it’s been given. This song doesn’t rely on grandeur or complicated arrangements—it’s simple and heartfelt. Cleveland’s gravelly voice is especially emotive here, as he meditates on the ever-present, all-forgiving nature of divine love.

The lyrics walk listeners through moments of failure and doubt, but always circle back to the idea that God’s love never falters. Unlike many gospel songs that focus on external praise, this one feels deeply internal. It’s a soul’s quiet reflection, a prayer sung more for the heart than for the ears of a congregation. This intimacy is what sets it apart.

Modern listeners dealing with emotional burdens will find a balm in this song. It’s less about shouting from the mountaintop and more about curling up in the arms of grace. With today’s emphasis on mental health and emotional wellness, “The Love of God” fits right into any playlist designed to soothe and uplift. It reminds us that spiritual love is enduring, personal, and unconditional.

4. “Father I Stretch My Hands to Thee” (Cleveland Arrangement)

This hymn has been around for centuries, but Cleveland’s interpretation takes it to a whole other level. In his hands, “Father I Stretch My Hands to Thee” becomes a slow-burning spiritual experience—deeply contemplative, heavy with emotion, and uniquely arranged to build tension and release in waves.

What makes Cleveland’s version so powerful is the orchestration. He plays with tempo and spacing, allowing silence and breath to carry as much weight as the music itself. The choir answers his solo pleas with rich harmonies that rise like incense. His raspy cries of “No other help I know” feel less like performance and more like spiritual surrender. You believe him.

For contemporary ears, this track is a reminder of gospel music’s ability to slow time. It forces listeners to be present and emotionally available. While the lyrics are ancient, the delivery makes them strikingly relevant. For those who appreciate artists like Kanye West, who famously sampled this hymn on “Ultralight Beam,” going back to Cleveland’s version is an act of re-education. It’s hearing the source in its raw, unfiltered beauty.

5. “Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus” (Live Rendition with the Charles Fold Singers)

While the song title itself might be familiar to gospel fans, it’s Cleveland’s specific live version with the Charles Fold Singers that flies under the radar. This performance transforms a catchy gospel standard into a fiery, church-shaking celebration of God’s personal impact on everyday life.

From the first note, the energy is palpable. Cleveland’s voice is exuberant, the tempo is upbeat, and the choir claps and stomps with infectious joy. What sets this version apart is the authenticity. You can hear the congregation responding, shouting back, adding to the atmosphere like a call-and-response loop of praise. It’s spontaneous and raw—qualities that are often missing from today’s overly polished gospel recordings.

Listening to this in 2025, it’s a reminder of gospel’s roots as communal experience. It’s music that isn’t just heard—it’s felt, shouted, lived. If you’re looking to inject energy and joy into your daily spiritual practice, or just need to feel like you’re back in a lively Sunday service, this version is an instant mood-lifter. It’s both historic and evergreen.

6. “It Will Be Glory”

“It Will Be Glory” is a lesser-known jewel that leans heavily into Cleveland’s jazz influences. From the opening piano chords to the rolling rhythm, there’s an unmistakable smoothness that feels more like a lounge performance than a traditional gospel hymn. Yet, it never loses its sacred essence.

Lyrically, the song speaks of the promised joy awaiting believers after life’s trials. Cleveland isn’t just preaching about heaven; he’s painting it. His vocals are more restrained here, offering an almost introspective tone. Meanwhile, the choir provides a soft but steady foundation, creating a warm sonic cushion for the message to land gently yet firmly.

This track is ideal for meditation and reflection. For modern gospel lovers who appreciate artists like Jonathan McReynolds or PJ Morton, “It Will Be Glory” offers that same blend of musical sophistication and spiritual depth. It’s gospel with style and soul, proving that James Cleveland wasn’t just a preacher behind the piano—he was an arranger of moods and moments.

7. “Ready When Jesus Comes”

Closing this list is one of the most quietly powerful tracks in Cleveland’s catalog—“Ready When Jesus Comes.” The song contemplates the return of Christ with both anticipation and humility. There’s no bombast here—just a sincere longing expressed through somber instrumentation and heartfelt vocals.

Cleveland’s delivery is particularly moving. There’s a noticeable restraint in his voice, as if he’s pondering each word before singing it. The lyrics speak of struggle, faith, and the ultimate redemption that comes with divine return. The choir echoes his sentiments with lush harmonies that feel like an embrace. It’s not a song about fear—it’s about fulfillment.

In today’s climate—where anxiety about the future is rampant—this song offers a moment of calm and clarity. It urges listeners to prepare not out of panic, but out of love and faith. It’s a deeply spiritual reminder that gospel music is not always about shouting and clapping. Sometimes, the most potent praise comes in a whisper.

James Cleveland wasn’t just a gospel musician—he was a sonic theologian. He understood how to translate biblical themes into music that resonated with everyday people. While his hits dominate the gospel canon, these lesser-known songs showcase the full range of his artistry. Whether he was crafting quiet meditations, jazz-tinged reflections, or live-wire worship tracks, Cleveland poured his heart into every note.

In 2025, as gospel continues to evolve and intersect with other genres, revisiting James Cleveland’s hidden gems is more than a nostalgic act—it’s a spiritual necessity. These songs still heal, inspire, and uplift. And they prove that when it comes to James Cleveland, there’s always more beneath the surface.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.