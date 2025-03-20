6 Timeless Natalie Cole Songs That Still Hit the Heart Today.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When I think about timeless voices that cut through genres and generations, Natalie Cole is always at the top of my list. For many of us, her music wasn’t just something we listened to—it was something we felt. Whether it was the joy in her upbeat love songs or the ache in her ballads, Natalie had a way of reaching into your soul and sitting with you, no matter what you were going through.

Sure, she was the daughter of the legendary Nat King Cole, but Natalie was never just “his daughter.” She was a force all her own—an R&B powerhouse, a jazz stylist, a pop darling, and a ballad queen all rolled into one. She had range, grace, and a voice that could move you to tears with a single note.

Even now, years after her passing, her music still feels alive. It holds up, not because of nostalgia, but because it was made with heart, soul, and timeless artistry. If you’ve never taken a deep dive into her discography—or if you’re ready to fall in love all over again—these six Natalie Cole songs are the perfect place to start.

1. “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” (1975)

Natalie Cole’s breakout hit, “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” remains one of the most jubilant declarations of love ever recorded. Released in 1975 from her debut album Inseparable, the song rocketed her into the spotlight and earned her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. It’s an effervescent tune, bursting with soul and optimism, showcasing Cole’s youthful vitality and rich vocal timbre. In many ways, this song was her formal introduction to the world—an affirmation that she would not live in the shadow of her father, but rather blaze her own path.

Musically, the track embodies the signature sound of ’70s soul with bouncy piano rhythms, handclaps, and a celebratory horn section that lifts the energy even higher. What makes it stand the test of time is Cole’s delivery—playful yet commanding, full of genuine enthusiasm. The song doesn’t just speak of love; it celebrates the feeling with such unfiltered glee that listeners can’t help but smile. Even decades later, it’s frequently used in commercials, wedding receptions, and movie soundtracks, speaking to its timelessness and universal appeal.

For today’s audiences, “This Will Be” works as both a nostalgic gem and a fresh experience. It’s the kind of song that can brighten a gloomy day, make you dance around your kitchen, or help set the tone for a romantic evening. It captures joy without pretense, and in today’s world of overproduced love songs, Natalie’s raw charisma and honesty shine even brighter.

2. “Inseparable” (1975)

The title track from her debut album, “Inseparable,” is a sultry, slow-burning ballad that revealed another side of Natalie Cole—the sensual, emotional balladeer. A complete departure from the upbeat joy of “This Will Be,” this song demonstrated her versatility right out of the gate. She could be the life of the party, but she could also simmer with soul in a romantic setting. With its sophisticated arrangement and deep emotional current, “Inseparable” became a major R&B hit and a favorite among slow jam aficionados.

The production is intimate: soft strings, elegant piano, and a steady rhythm that allows Natalie’s vocals to take center stage. She doesn’t oversing or force a climax. Instead, she allows the story to unfold naturally, making the listener feel the depth of a connection so strong that nothing could come between it. Her tone is velvet-smooth, but it’s the quiet power in her delivery that elevates the track. There’s maturity in the way she holds back vocally at certain points, only to unleash controlled emotional crescendos at others.

“Inseparable” remains an ideal choice for anyone craving real R&B—music that prioritizes lyrical intimacy and vocal finesse over studio tricks. In the era of TikTok hits and auto-tuned love songs, this track is a reminder of what real, grown-up passion sounds like. It’s perfect for a chill evening, a candlelit dinner, or even a reflective solo moment when you’re thinking about someone special.

3. “I’ve Got Love on My Mind” (1977)

By the time Natalie Cole released “I’ve Got Love on My Mind,” she had cemented herself as an R&B mainstay. This track, off the album Unpredictable, is often cited as one of her signature songs. Clocking in at over five minutes, it’s a rich, textured ballad that doesn’t rush through its emotions. Cole luxuriates in each phrase, letting the groove settle in before elevating the song with her rich, resonant voice. The arrangement is quintessential ’70s soul—lush strings, warm keys, and subtle guitar licks that frame her voice perfectly.

What’s remarkable about this song is its combination of restraint and release. The verses are almost conversational, but the chorus swells with full-bodied expression. Natalie’s phrasing is masterful—each note is intentionally placed, every inflection carrying emotional weight. Her control is awe-inspiring; she makes difficult runs sound effortless, all while maintaining a sense of grounded sincerity. There’s no flash or vocal acrobatics here for the sake of impressing; every note serves the emotion of the piece.

Modern listeners will find “I’ve Got Love on My Mind” a refreshing alternative to the fleeting nature of today’s music. It demands attention, patience, and presence. It’s a track for those who appreciate storytelling, vocal nuance, and musical richness. Whether played on vinyl or streamed in high definition, the song envelops you in warmth, making you feel like love is not only possible—it’s tangible.

4. “Unforgettable” (Duet with Nat King Cole) (1991)

Perhaps the most iconic moment of Natalie Cole’s career came posthumously for her father. In 1991, she performed a virtual duet with Nat King Cole on the song “Unforgettable,” a track that originally belonged to her father’s 1951 catalog. Through the use of studio wizardry and heartfelt vocal recording, Natalie turned the song into a once-in-a-generation father-daughter collaboration. What could’ve been a gimmick became a Grammy-winning triumph because of her restraint, reverence, and the undeniable familial chemistry that transcended time.

The arrangement stays true to the original jazz ballad format, with subtle enhancements that modernize it for a new audience. But what makes this version soar is Natalie’s ability to sing alongside her father as an equal. She doesn’t attempt to overshadow him, nor does she recede into his legacy. Instead, her voice wraps around his like a soft echo of love and memory. It’s emotionally charged in the best way—not melodramatic, but deeply moving. It was a bold risk, but Natalie’s grace made it an instant classic.

Today, “Unforgettable” stands as a symbol of timeless connection—not just between parent and child, but between musical eras. It resonates with fans of jazz, R&B, pop, and classical music alike. It’s a go-to for weddings, tributes, and quiet moments of remembrance. More than a song, it’s a piece of history, and Natalie Cole’s voice is what makes it immortal.

5. “Our Love” (1977)

“Our Love” is another standout from the Thankful album and arguably one of Cole’s most emotionally satisfying recordings. A mid-tempo R&B ballad with gospel undertones, it reflects a depth of devotion rarely articulated so eloquently in pop or soul music. From its opening piano chords to Natalie’s impassioned cries in the final chorus, “Our Love” is a masterclass in emotional buildup and payoff. It hit No. 1 on the R&B charts for a reason—people felt every word she sang.

There’s a sense of spiritual uplift in this song, a kind of romantic gospel that transforms ordinary affection into sacred devotion. Natalie begins gently, inviting the listener into her sacred space. But by the time the bridge rolls around, she’s vocally soaring, laying her heart bare. It’s in these moments that Cole truly distinguishes herself—not only as a singer but as a vessel of raw emotion. She’s not just performing the song; she’s living it in real-time.

Even now, “Our Love” remains a testament to the power of pure, undiluted soul music. It’s perfect for playlists focused on heartfelt love songs or musical storytelling. Its rich textures and Cole’s impeccable vocal delivery give it a timeless quality. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or revisiting it after years, it still hits like a wave of warmth and honesty.

6. “Miss You Like Crazy” (1989)

Jumping ahead to the late ’80s, “Miss You Like Crazy” offered a different kind of ballad for Natalie Cole—one that leaned more into pop sensibilities while retaining her emotional core. It’s a piano-driven heartbreak song that tells the story of separation and longing, themes that are universally understood and felt. What makes the song unforgettable is how Natalie navigates vulnerability and strength in the same breath. Her voice trembles in the verses, full of sorrow, only to rise with conviction in the chorus.

The production is polished, fitting the adult contemporary vibe of the late ’80s, but Natalie’s voice gives it a sincerity that sets it apart from many of her contemporaries. She could’ve easily gone for dramatic oversinging, but instead she restrains just enough, letting the song’s message speak for itself. The result is a delicate balance of melancholy and hope, of yearning and resilience.

“Miss You Like Crazy” still finds a place in modern playlists about heartbreak and healing. It’s a song you can turn to after a breakup or during a reflective moment. The emotional authenticity in Natalie’s performance ensures it doesn’t feel dated. On the contrary, it becomes more poignant with age, as listeners bring their own experiences of loss, love, and longing to the track. It’s Natalie Cole at her most vulnerable—and most human.

Natalie Cole’s catalog is rich with songs that explore every facet of the human experience—joy, longing, commitment, celebration, and remembrance. She was a master interpreter of lyrics and emotion, capable of transforming any melody into a deeply personal journey. Each of the songs listed above exemplifies her vocal prowess, emotional intelligence, and musical adaptability.

Though she was the daughter of a jazz icon, Natalie Cole carved out her own unique space in the music industry, bridging genres and generations with elegance and sincerity. Her music remains timeless, not just because of the production or melodies, but because of the heart and soul she poured into every note. If you haven’t yet spent time with her catalog, these six songs are the perfect place to begin—and once you’ve heard them, you’ll understand why her voice still resonates in the hearts of listeners today.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.