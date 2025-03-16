5 Years After COVID: Government Overreach, Big Pharma & the Next Health Scare?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Last week pundits reminded us March 11th was the five-year anniversary of SARS-COV2 aka COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic. They regurgitated the official orthodoxy of COVID being a novel virus that posed an eminent danger to the world’s population and only Operation Warp Speed’s success in creating a “vaccine” to combat the virus saved the day. No mention was made of the egregious mistakes made, the false predictions of total devastation by the “virus” or Governmental overreach and the ongoing repercussions of the COVID policies which have left a large swarth of societal disruption, devastation, damage and distrust of the media, government and Big Pharma.

Nothing was said about the origins of mRNA as a cancer treatment that was shelved because the lab test animals kept dying. Nothing was said about mRNA being reintroduced once COVID appeared magically under Operation Warp Speed.

Ironically a 2019 Gallup poll revealed the three most distrusted entities in the country were: the media, elected politicians and Big Pharma. In less than a year thanks to a massive fear campaign, bogus overhyped predictions of calamity and Bubonic Plague like infections and deaths, the loathing of all three, the media, politicians and Big Pharma miraculously subsided despite the fact their behaviors remained unchanged. It goes to show the power of propaganda and government coercion.

The powers that shouldn’t be, milked COVID for all they could get. They pressured entrepreneurs to shut down their businesses, closed places of worship during a crucial time when people needed assurance, faith and hope in a higher power, collective courage and unity. The government deliberately divided people into categories creating a two-tiered society of essential and non-essential workers. This was akin to apartheid, the policy undermined people’s self-esteem and gave some a false sense of importance based on their employment until many of them were subsequently kicked to the curb also.

Silly social spacing mandates were created, which Fuaci and Birx eventually admitted were made up out of thin air without any scientific validity whatsoever! Schools were shut down setting a whole generation of children up for developmental lags, emotional trauma and feelings of isolation. Many urban and rural school districts lacked the bandwidth and or technology to effectively provide efficient Online distance learning. We are seeing a generation of school children with major mental illness and educational achievement lags that Trump is using as a rationale to shut down the US Department of Education.

The shortsightedness of the COVID policies wreaked havoc on families, communities, as well as the US and global economies. Businesses were shuttered and shut down. People went bankrupt and fell behind in their rent and mortgages causing massive hardships for owners. Thousands of square feet of commercial and government office space went unused and vacant. This created a real estate crisis that is still roiling out to this day.

The government printed trillions of dollars in stimulus checks much of it unregulated with no accountability whatsoever. Not only did this further devalue the dollar and rise inflation it also fueled a frenzy of fraud and malfeasance which ironically no government agency including DOGE has fully investigated!

This does not even include the thousands of dangerous side effects and adverse reactions to the COVID inoculations like, lethal blood clots, internal inflammation, organ damage, still births, cardiovascular conditions, cancers and excess mortality which occurred immediately following the roll out of the COVID injections (they are not vaccines in the traditional sense of the word).

We saw this happen on a much smaller scale with the Swine Flu vaccine, AZT and the AIDS “pandemic”. I predict we will see it again in the Bird Flu and Measles cases that are being hyped in the media and government. Keep in mind only one actual death has been attributed to Bird Flu amidst the sixty-nine “cases” of H5N1 or Bird Flu the media is reporting.

Don’t allow the powers that shouldn’t be to use this to ratchet vaccines. Keep in mind they tell us Bird Flu attacks wild birds, if this is true why is it most cases in the US are from farm raised chickens?! How is it H5N1 is jumping from wild birds and farm raised chickens to mammals?! Is this another case of gain of function research on bioweapons? What will the impact of mRNA shots given to chickens have on the birds and us since chickens are a major source of food?

Something is amiss in this narrative. Don’t fall for the okey-doke. Don’t allow this to be Deja vu all over again.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com