7 Cocoa Tea Songs to Remember the Reggae Legend Who Passed Away at 65.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The reggae world is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished voices—Cocoa Tea—who passed away at the age of 65. Known for his smooth voice, uplifting messages, and undeniable contribution to reggae music, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity. His music touched millions, delivering messages of love, social justice, and spiritual wisdom. Even with his passing, his legacy lives on through his timeless catalog, which continues to inspire and soothe listeners worldwide.

For those looking to explore his incredible discography, here are seven Cocoa Tea songs that one should check out. Each track showcases his talent, passion, and the enduring nature of reggae music.

1. Rikers Island

One of Cocoa Tea’s most powerful songs, “Rikers Island,” remains as relevant today as it was when first released. The song tells the story of young men getting caught up in crime and facing the harsh realities of prison life. With its haunting rhythm and cautionary lyrics, Cocoa Tea delivers a stark message about the consequences of poor choices.

Even in 2025, “Rikers Island” serves as a warning, particularly for youth in marginalized communities who may be led astray. The song encourages listeners to avoid the pitfalls of crime and embrace positivity. The storytelling in this track is masterful, as Cocoa Tea balances empathy for those incarcerated with a plea for people to make better decisions.

Musically, the song rides a steady reggae beat, with Cocoa Tea’s smooth vocals adding an emotional depth that resonates. Whether one is reflecting on personal struggles or seeking motivation to stay on the right path, “Rikers Island” remains a powerful anthem.

2. Young Lover

“Young Lover” is one of Cocoa Tea’s most beloved love songs, capturing the innocence and excitement of young romance. This track is a prime example of how reggae music can be both sweet and rhythmic, with Cocoa Tea’s signature crooning voice making it an instant classic.

The song’s laid-back groove makes it perfect for easy listening, whether relaxing at home or enjoying a sunset drive. Its lyrics, which celebrate love in its purest form, offer a refreshing take on relationships in an era when love songs often focus on drama rather than joy.

Even today, “Young Lover” remains a go-to track for reggae fans who appreciate heartfelt melodies. The production, with its smooth bassline and gentle skank, provides the ideal backdrop for Cocoa Tea’s warm delivery, making it a timeless tune.

3. Barack Obama

Cocoa Tea was known not just for his love songs but also for his political and socially conscious music. His song “Barack Obama” is a testament to this, as he celebrated the historic election of the first Black U.S. President. The song is filled with hope and pride, capturing the emotions of that monumental moment in history.

The track is an example of how reggae music can serve as a voice of the people. In this song, Cocoa Tea delivers lyrics that highlight the significance of Obama’s presidency, not just for Americans but for Black people worldwide. The uplifting melody, combined with his signature vocal clarity, makes it an inspiring listen.

Even in 2025, “Barack Obama” stands as a symbol of progress and the continued fight for equality. It’s a reminder that reggae has always been about more than just music—it’s about messages, movements, and motivation.

4. Good Life

“Good Life” is one of those reggae tracks that instantly puts listeners in a positive mood. The song’s uplifting lyrics encourage people to appreciate life’s blessings, work hard, and embrace happiness. Cocoa Tea’s delivery is effortlessly smooth, making it a pleasure to listen to.

This song is particularly significant in today’s fast-paced world, where stress and negativity often take over. “Good Life” reminds listeners to slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures—something that is just as relevant today as when the song was first released.

The track’s rhythm is soothing yet energetic, striking the perfect balance between relaxation and motivation. Whether played at a gathering or during a morning meditation, “Good Life” is a song that will always bring joy.

5. Love Me Truly (feat. Shabba Ranks)

A collaboration between Cocoa Tea and dancehall giant Shabba Ranks, “Love Me Truly” showcases the best of both worlds—Cocoa Tea’s melodic sweetness and Shabba’s gruff toasting. The song is an ode to genuine love and devotion, celebrating a relationship built on trust and commitment.

This track still holds up today, as it offers a contrast to the often superficial portrayal of love in modern music. The chemistry between the two artists is undeniable, making for an unforgettable collaboration that blends traditional reggae with dancehall energy.

The song’s infectious beat and passionate delivery make it ideal for couples looking to set a romantic mood. In a time when authentic love songs are rare, “Love Me Truly” remains a gem that continues to resonate.

6. Tune In

“Tune In” is a signature Cocoa Tea song that invites listeners to embrace reggae music’s uplifting spirit. The track encourages people to “tune in” to positive vibrations and embrace a lifestyle of peace and joy.

The message of the song is timeless, urging people to avoid negativity and stay connected to their roots. The melody is soothing, yet the beat is infectious, making it an excellent choice for any reggae playlist.

Even today, “Tune In” is a go-to track for reggae lovers looking to escape the chaos of daily life and immerse themselves in pure musical bliss. It serves as a reminder of Cocoa Tea’s ability to create feel-good music that soothes the soul.

7. She Loves Me Now

“She Loves Me Now” is another Cocoa Tea classic that tells a heartfelt story of rekindled love. The song’s narrative follows a man who has finally won the heart of the woman he desires, celebrating love’s triumph.

The song is delivered with sincerity and emotion, making it a favorite for those who appreciate genuine storytelling in music. Cocoa Tea’s voice, warm and inviting, makes every word feel personal, as if he’s speaking directly to the listener.

In 2025, “She Loves Me Now” still resonates, especially for those who have experienced love’s ups and downs. It’s a song of hope, proving that love can come around when least expected, making it one of Cocoa Tea’s most enduring tracks.

Cocoa Tea’s music remains a staple in reggae, proving that great music never fades. Whether he was singing about love, social issues, or pure positivity, his voice and lyrics left an indelible mark on the genre. Though he may no longer be with us, his music continues to inspire and uplift people around the world.

For those new to his music, these seven songs provide the perfect introduction to Cocoa Tea’s legacy. His voice, his messages, and his impact will continue to live on through the vibrations of reggae music, ensuring that his spirit remains with us forever.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.