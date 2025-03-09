10 Unforgettable Babyface Songs That Still Hit Home Today.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds stands as one of the most influential figures in R&B and contemporary music. With an impressive 26 number-one R&B hits and 13 Grammy Awards, his contributions extend beyond his own artistry to shaping the careers of legendary musicians such as Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, and Beyoncé. His signature blend of heartfelt lyricism and masterful production has resulted in an enduring catalog of music. The following selection highlights some of Babyface’s most timeless songs, each showcasing his ability to craft melodies and emotions that remain relevant across generations.

1. When Can I See You (1993)

One of Babyface’s most recognizable songs, When Can I See You is a gentle yet powerful ballad that showcases his talent for writing poignant lyrics. The song, from his 1993 album For the Cool in You, is built around an acoustic guitar, an unusual choice for an R&B track at the time. This stripped-down approach allows Babyface’s silky vocals to shine, making every word feel personal and intimate.

Lyrically, the song captures the heartache of longing for a lost love, with Babyface repeating the haunting question, When can I see you again? This universal theme makes the song resonate even today, as heartbreak remains a common human experience. His delicate delivery and the song’s melodic structure make it one of the greatest love ballads ever recorded.

Even in today’s music landscape, When Can I See You fits perfectly on a late-night playlist, a romantic evening, or moments of self-reflection. It remains a staple for those who appreciate emotional storytelling wrapped in soothing melodies.

2. Whip Appeal (1989)

Whip Appeal, from his 1989 album Tender Lover, is one of Babyface’s most sensual and smoothest tracks. With its lush instrumentation and Babyface’s effortless falsetto, this song has become synonymous with R&B’s golden era. It’s a song that speaks about a deep, passionate love, with the phrase whip appeal serving as a metaphor for undeniable attraction and chemistry.

The groove of the track, punctuated by slick keyboard riffs and a slow-burning rhythm, makes it a perfect late-night jam. Babyface’s smooth crooning adds a level of sophistication that elevates the song beyond just another R&B hit; it’s a testament to his ability to craft timeless love songs.

Even today, Whip Appeal is a go-to track for couples looking to set the mood or for those who simply want to indulge in the richness of old-school R&B. The song’s slow groove and seductive lyrics ensure it remains relevant, proving that quality music never ages.

3. Every Time I Close My Eyes (1996)

Few songs encapsulate the feeling of deep love and admiration like Every Time I Close My Eyes. Released in 1996 on the album The Day, this song features the legendary Kenny G on saxophone and backing vocals from the late Marvin Gaye. The combination of these elements results in a romantic masterpiece that is both heartfelt and luxurious.

Lyrically, the song paints a vivid picture of someone completely enamored with their partner, unable to believe their luck in love. Babyface’s soft and emotional vocal delivery makes every lyric feel genuine, ensuring that listeners can relate to its sincerity. The song’s bridge is particularly captivating, as it builds to a climax that leaves a lasting impression.

In today’s era of fast-paced, digital-driven music, Every Time I Close My Eyes remains a refreshing listen for those who appreciate carefully crafted love songs. Whether played at weddings, anniversaries, or quiet moments of reflection, this song continues to hold a special place in R&B history.

4. Never Keeping Secrets (1993)

From the album For the Cool in You, Never Keeping Secrets is one of Babyface’s most heartfelt confessions of love and regret. The song explores themes of honesty and redemption, with lyrics that convey deep sorrow over past mistakes.

The track’s instrumentation is soft and emotive, allowing Babyface’s voice to carry the weight of the song’s message. His ability to translate raw emotion into melody is evident here, as his vocals effortlessly glide over the smooth production.

Even now, Never Keeping Secrets remains a powerful reminder of how honesty and communication play key roles in relationships. It’s a track that resonates with anyone who has ever made a mistake and sought redemption in love. It’s also a perfect song for moments of self-reflection and emotional catharsis.

5. Soon as I Get Home (1989)

A standout from Tender Lover, Soon as I Get Home is a song that embodies devotion. The lyrics express a man’s dedication to making his partner happy, promising to be there no matter what. This level of vulnerability and commitment is a hallmark of Babyface’s songwriting.

The melody is smooth and comforting, with a mid-tempo groove that makes it a perfect song for relaxation or even road trips. It’s the kind of track that lovers can listen to and feel reassured about their bond.

In today’s world, where relationships often face challenges due to distractions and lack of communication, Soon as I Get Home serves as a reminder of the importance of showing appreciation and love. It’s a song that still carries weight in modern R&B playlists and remains a favorite among fans.

6. There She Goes (2001)

There She Goes is a more upbeat, groove-oriented song that showcases Babyface’s ability to blend R&B with pop elements. From his album Face2Face, this track is about the joy of seeing a beautiful woman who takes one’s breath away.

With its catchy hook and rhythmic beat, the song is different from his classic ballads but still carries his signature smoothness. The song’s production incorporates a fusion of funk and contemporary R&B, making it an enjoyable listen even years after its release.

Even in 2025, There She Goes can be heard in feel-good playlists, serving as a reminder that some songs just have an everlasting cool factor. It’s a perfect track for casual listening, house parties, or even a summer drive.

Babyface’s discography is filled with timeless classics that continue to resonate with audiences today. His music encapsulates love, heartache, passion, and devotion in a way that few artists have managed to do. Whether it’s the sorrowful yearning of When Can I See You, the seductive groove of Whip Appeal, or the heartfelt promise of Soon as I Get Home, his songs remain as relevant and touching as ever.

In a world where music often shifts towards fleeting trends, Babyface’s contributions remind us of the importance of melody, storytelling, and raw emotion. These songs are not just relics of the past; they are essential listening for anyone who appreciates the depth and beauty of R&B music. So, if you haven’t yet, it’s time to revisit the catalog of this legend and let his timeless music speak to your heart once again.

7. Given a Chance (1989)

From Babyface’s Tender Lover album, Given a Chance is a smooth and heartfelt ballad that speaks about the power of love and second chances. The song carries a hopeful message, emphasizing how love can grow stronger when nurtured properly. Babyface’s delicate vocal delivery ensures that every lyric feels intimate and sincere, making it a song that resonates deeply with listeners.

The instrumentation is classic late-’80s R&B, featuring warm keyboard melodies, subtle percussion, and a slow groove that allows the emotion of the lyrics to shine through. Babyface’s signature harmonies add layers of depth, making the track both comforting and emotionally stirring. The production is clean and timeless, ensuring that the song still sounds fresh decades later.

In today’s world, Given a Chance serves as a reminder that love is worth fighting for. Whether played during a romantic evening or in moments of self-reflection, this song remains a gem in Babyface’s catalog. It’s a track that embodies the optimism of true love and the belief that sometimes, all a relationship needs is another chance to thrive.

8. How Come, How Long (1997)

One of Babyface’s most powerful and socially conscious songs, How Come, How Long addresses the tragic issue of domestic violence. Featuring the legendary Stevie Wonder on harmonica and vocals, this track from The Day album is a poignant and emotional plea for awareness and justice. The song was inspired by real-life events, making it one of Babyface’s most heartfelt and intense performances.

The production blends somber piano chords with a slow, steady beat, creating a haunting atmosphere that enhances the gravity of the lyrics. Babyface’s voice is filled with sorrow and urgency as he sings about the pain of witnessing abuse and the tragic consequences that can follow. Stevie Wonder’s contribution adds an extra layer of depth, making the song even more impactful.

Even in today’s world, How Come, How Long remains relevant, as issues of domestic violence continue to affect many. The song serves as both a cautionary tale and a call to action, proving that music can be a powerful tool for social change. It’s a must-listen for those who appreciate music with a message and depth beyond just romance.

9. I Said I Love You (1993)

A beautiful declaration of love, I Said I Love You is one of Babyface’s most heartfelt tracks. Featured on For the Cool in You, this song showcases his ability to turn simple words into profound expressions of devotion. The lyrics revolve around the theme of unconditional love, with Babyface reassuring his partner that his love is genuine and unwavering.

Musically, the song is driven by a soft yet steady rhythm, with lush harmonies and soothing instrumentation that create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. The melody is effortlessly smooth, making it a perfect song for romantic moments or personal reflection. Babyface’s emotive delivery enhances the sincerity of the lyrics, making listeners feel the depth of his message.

Even in today’s fast-paced world, I Said I Love You holds its place as a timeless love song. Its simplicity and sincerity make it a track that couples can cherish, whether it’s played at weddings, anniversaries, or quiet evenings spent together. Babyface once again proves that love songs, when done right, never go out of style.

10. Exceptional (2005)

Released on his album Grown & Sexy, Exceptional is a song that highlights Babyface’s continued mastery of smooth, romantic ballads well into the 2000s. The track is an ode to a woman’s beauty, strength, and uniqueness, celebrating love and admiration in the purest form. It’s a reminder that Babyface’s ability to craft meaningful love songs didn’t fade with time.

The production is sleek and modern, with a blend of R&B and contemporary soul elements that give the song a fresh yet timeless feel. The lyrics are simple but powerful, describing the qualities that make a person truly exceptional. Babyface’s vocals are smooth and heartfelt, effortlessly conveying admiration and appreciation.

In today’s world, Exceptional remains a perfect song for those looking to express their love and admiration for someone special. Whether used as a dedication or simply enjoyed for its soothing melody, this song proves that Babyface’s gift for writing love songs is unmatched. It’s a track that reminds listeners why his music continues to resonate across generations.

Babyface’s music remains timeless, with his heartfelt lyrics and smooth melodies continuing to captivate audiences. From love ballads to socially conscious anthems, his songs reflect his deep artistry and lasting impact on R&B. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, his music is a testament to the enduring power of great storytelling and melody.Babyface’s music remains a cornerstone of R&B, with his timeless songwriting and emotive performances continuing to captivate audiences. His ability to craft melodies that speak to love, heartbreak, and passion ensures that his songs remain relevant across generations. From tender ballads like When Can I See You to powerful social statements like How Come, How Long, his catalog reflects both artistic depth and universal appeal.

In a musical landscape that constantly evolves, Babyface’s influence endures, proving that true artistry never fades. His songs continue to be cherished by longtime fans and discovered by new listeners alike, standing as a testament to his extraordinary impact on the genre. Whether you’re revisiting his classics or exploring them for the first time, Babyface’s music is a journey through the essence of R&B at its finest.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.