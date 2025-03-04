8 SZA Songs You Need to Hear Before Her 2025 Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) SZA, one of the most dynamic voices in contemporary R&B, continues to shape the genre with her introspective lyrics, dreamy melodies, and genre-blending sound. With a career that skyrocketed following her critically acclaimed albums Ctrl and SOS, SZA has solidified her place as a visionary artist. As she prepares to tour with Kendrick Lamar, with their first concert kicking off on April 19th, fans are eagerly awaiting the magic they will bring to the stage. Having collaborated with many artists, including sharing the Super Bowl stage with Lamar, SZA’s impact on the music industry is undeniable. Let’s explore 8 essential tracks from her discography that remain timeless and captivating.

1. The Weekend (2017)

One of the most talked-about songs from Ctrl, The Weekend is an R&B masterpiece that explores the complexities of modern relationships. The track’s confessional tone, layered over a sensual, atmospheric beat, perfectly captures the essence of SZA’s storytelling. With her airy vocals and unapologetic lyrics, she delves into the controversial theme of being the “other woman” without a hint of regret, instead portraying the situation as mutual understanding rather than deceit.

Even in 2025, The Weekend remains a staple on playlists dedicated to moody, slow-burn R&B. It resonates with listeners due to its raw honesty and hypnotic production. The song’s timeless appeal is further boosted by its production, courtesy of ThankGod4Cody, and its slow, looping beat that invites repeated listens. It’s the kind of track that feels just as relevant today, a testament to how SZA’s ability to dissect human emotions is unmatched.

The track also sparked widespread conversation and cultural discourse, leading to countless interpretations about self-worth, open relationships, and modern dating. Whether played during late-night drives or intimate gatherings, The Weekend continues to be a go-to for fans of alternative R&B.

2. Kill Bill (2022)

Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s classic film of the same name, Kill Bill off her SOS album became one of SZA’s most commercially successful songs. Blending R&B with elements of soft rock, the song narrates the dangerously obsessive thoughts of a heartbroken lover contemplating revenge on an ex and their new partner. It’s dark, twisted, yet incredibly catchy—showcasing SZA’s ability to make the macabre sound beautiful.

This track stands out because of its hauntingly sweet delivery, contrasting with its sinister lyrics. The production is minimal yet effective, allowing her voice to carry the weight of the emotions, and the storytelling unfolds like a thrilling movie scene. The contrast between vulnerability and toxicity is what makes Kill Bill one of her most intriguing tracks.

Even today, Kill Bill continues to dominate streaming platforms, and its themes of heartbreak, jealousy, and possessiveness resonate with listeners navigating complicated relationships. Its staying power proves that SZA knows how to craft a song that balances raw emotion with mainstream appeal.

3. Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott) (2017)

A song that defined a generation of R&B listeners, Love Galore is one of SZA’s biggest hits. Featuring Travis Scott, the song perfectly encapsulates the push-and-pull dynamics of a toxic relationship. Her floaty vocals mixed with the moody production create a dreamy yet painful atmosphere, allowing listeners to feel the tension in every note.

The song’s production, guided by a slow-burning beat and shimmering synths, makes it perfect for a late-night listen. Travis Scott’s verse adds an extra layer of emotional detachment, highlighting the lack of resolution between two people who can’t seem to let go of each other, despite the damage they cause.

Years after its release, Love Galore remains a fan favorite, often revisited for its replay value and relatability. It’s an anthem for those who’ve dealt with emotionally unavailable partners, making it one of the most universally recognized songs in her discography.

4. Snooze (2022)

A standout from SOS, Snooze is a stripped-down, soulful track that explores themes of deep devotion and vulnerability. The song highlights SZA’s ability to make even the simplest emotions feel profound. The instrumentation is delicate, with a soft guitar melody serving as the backbone, allowing her vocals to truly shine.

Snooze carries a raw intimacy that feels like an open diary entry. The lyrics paint the picture of someone who is willing to give everything for love, even at the cost of losing themselves. This level of emotional depth is what makes SZA such a powerful artist—she writes songs that feel like personal confessions, yet they resonate universally.

This song continues to be a favorite for listeners who appreciate slow, emotional ballads. It’s the kind of song that makes you reflect on past relationships, lingering long after the last note fades.

5. Good Days (2020)

Released in the wake of the pandemic, Good Days became an anthem of hope and healing. With its ethereal production and introspective lyrics, the song captures the feeling of longing for better days while dealing with past wounds. The hypnotic instrumental, combined with SZA’s layered harmonies, creates a transcendent listening experience.

The song’s beauty lies in its dreamy, meditative quality. It feels both melancholic and optimistic—acknowledging past pain while choosing to move forward. This duality is what makes Good Days so powerful; it’s a song that uplifts without ignoring reality.

Years later, Good Days remains a staple for those seeking solace in music. Whether used for meditation, relaxation, or simply getting lost in thought, it’s a track that continues to offer comfort.

6. Drew Barrymore (2017)

Named after the iconic actress, Drew Barrymore is an exploration of insecurity and self-worth. The song delves into feelings of being unappreciated and questioning one’s value in relationships. The production is melancholic, mirroring the vulnerability in the lyrics.

What makes this track stand out is its authenticity. SZA doesn’t shy away from expressing moments of self-doubt, making the song highly relatable. Her vocal delivery is tender yet filled with emotion, perfectly capturing the feeling of longing to be seen.

To this day, Drew Barrymore remains a track that listeners return to when they need a song that understands the struggles of self-acceptance.

7. Broken Clocks (2017)

A hypnotic track from Ctrl, Broken Clocks captures the feeling of being stuck in a cycle—whether it be work, relationships, or personal struggles. The song’s pulsating beat and repetitive chorus mirror this feeling of being trapped, making it one of SZA’s most effective storytelling moments.

The song’s production is sleek and minimalist, giving space for SZA’s raw vocals to shine. Her delivery makes you feel the exhaustion and resignation in her lyrics, making Broken Clocks one of her most emotionally resonant songs.

Years later, it still holds weight, especially for listeners who feel caught in the monotony of life. It’s a song that speaks to anyone who has felt overwhelmed by routine.

8. Supermodel (2017)

This stripped-down track serves as Ctrl’s emotional opener, setting the tone for the entire album. With just a guitar and her voice, SZA delivers one of her most personal and vulnerable songs.

The lyrics explore heartbreak, self-doubt, and the need for validation, themes that remain universal. The rawness of Supermodel makes it one of her most compelling works, proving that sometimes, simplicity is the most powerful tool in music.

Even today, Supermodel is praised for its honesty and remains a song that fans deeply connect with.

SZA’s music is timeless, deeply emotional, and always evolving. As she continues to break boundaries and tour alongside Kendrick Lamar, her influence on music remains unmatched. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her work, these nine songs are essential listening, proving that SZA’s artistry is here to stay.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.