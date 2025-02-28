8 Patti LaBelle Songs Every R&B Fan Should Hear – Timeless Classics That Inspire Today’s Artists.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Patti LaBelle is more than just a legendary singer—she is an icon who has paved the way for generations of female R&B artists. Her powerhouse vocals, emotional depth, and timeless music have influenced some of today’s biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Hudson. These artists often cite LaBelle as a major inspiration, drawing from her fearless vocal delivery and soulful storytelling. Whether belting out high-energy anthems or delivering heartfelt ballads, Patti LaBelle’s music continues to resonate across generations. Here are eight essential songs from her discography that showcase why she remains a pillar of R&B and why modern artists still look up to her today.

1. Lady Marmalade (1974)

“Lady Marmalade” is arguably Patti LaBelle’s most famous song, and for a good reason. Released in 1974 by her group, Labelle, the track became an international sensation with its infectious funk groove, risqué lyrics, and the unforgettable French refrain, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?” The song, written by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan, is a sultry, energetic anthem that still dominates playlists and dance floors. It epitomizes the fusion of R&B, funk, and rock that made Labelle stand out in the 1970s.

Even today, “Lady Marmalade” continues to be a cultural phenomenon. The 2001 remake featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink brought the song to a new generation, but nothing beats the raw energy of Patti LaBelle’s original vocals. Whether played at a party or sampled in modern music, the song’s infectious energy remains irresistible. The song serves as a powerful reminder of LaBelle’s ability to make any track iconic with her powerhouse delivery.

2. If Only You Knew (1983)

This 1983 ballad from Patti LaBelle’s self-titled album is one of her most emotionally charged performances. “If Only You Knew” is a slow-burning confession of love, built around a gentle piano melody and swelling orchestration. Her voice starts soft, laced with vulnerability, before soaring into the heavens as the song reaches its climax. The track became her first number-one R&B hit, solidifying her as a solo powerhouse.

Today, the song remains a favorite for those who appreciate soul-stirring ballads. The emotional weight in LaBelle’s voice makes it a perfect listen for those dealing with unspoken love, longing, or romantic nostalgia. Unlike many love songs that fade with time, “If Only You Knew” continues to resonate deeply, reminding listeners of the beauty and pain of heartfelt affection. It’s no surprise that contemporary artists, including Alicia Keys and Keke Wyatt, have cited it as a major influence.

3. Love, Need and Want You (1983)

From the same album as “If Only You Knew,” this song is another example of Patti LaBelle’s ability to infuse passion into her music. “Love, Need and Want You” is a smooth, sultry ballad that radiates pure romance. The song’s production, with its delicate instrumentation and intimate vibe, allows LaBelle’s voice to take center stage. Her delivery is effortless, yet filled with so much soul that listeners can feel every note.

Today, this song still finds itself on R&B love playlists, proving its timeless appeal. Rappers and singers have also kept it alive; Kelly Rowland and Nelly famously sampled it for their 2002 hit “Dilemma.” The original, however, remains the superior version, with LaBelle’s sincerity and vocal prowess making it an unparalleled listening experience. Whether it’s played during a romantic evening or a reflective moment alone, “Love, Need and Want You” continues to enchant.

4. You Are My Friend (1978)

A deeply personal and heartfelt song, “You Are My Friend” was written by Patti LaBelle and her late husband, Armstead Edwards. This 1978 track from her Tasty album is an ode to unconditional friendship, a rare theme in soul music. The song starts with a gospel-influenced piano intro before evolving into a full-blown inspirational anthem, filled with soaring vocals that only LaBelle could deliver.

This track remains a staple in gospel and R&B circles, often performed at weddings, funerals, and celebrations of life. Its universal message of love and appreciation for those who stand by us makes it timeless. The warmth in LaBelle’s voice ensures that even decades later, the song retains its power to uplift and comfort listeners. Whether in moments of gratitude or grief, “You Are My Friend” feels like a musical hug that never loses its impact.

5. New Attitude (1984)

“New Attitude” marked a major shift in Patti LaBelle’s career, embracing an upbeat, contemporary pop sound. Released as part of the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack in 1984, the song is all about transformation, empowerment, and self-confidence. The infectious synthesizer-driven beat and energetic vocals made it an instant hit and introduced LaBelle to a broader audience.

Even today, “New Attitude” is a go-to song for motivation and personal reinvention. Whether blasting through gym speakers, soundtracking self-improvement journeys, or setting the mood for a major life change, the song remains just as powerful as it was in the ‘80s. It’s a reminder that Patti LaBelle wasn’t just a ballad queen—she could also deliver electrifying anthems that encourage self-love and renewal.

6. Stir It Up (1985)

Another song from a movie soundtrack, “Stir It Up” was featured in Beverly Hills Cop and became one of Patti LaBelle’s most high-energy performances. The song, with its uplifting melody and infectious groove, perfectly captures her ability to make any song feel celebratory. It’s a song about taking action, bringing energy to a moment, and making things happen—something LaBelle does vocally with every note.

Even today, “Stir It Up” is an energizing track that encourages listeners to push forward. It’s often found on workout playlists and motivational soundtracks, making it a go-to song for anyone looking to shake off negativity and move with purpose. The way Patti commands the song proves her versatility as an artist who can switch between deeply emotional ballads and upbeat, feel-good tunes with ease.

7. On My Own (1986)

A duet with Michael McDonald, “On My Own” became one of Patti LaBelle’s biggest hits in the mid-‘80s. This heart-wrenching ballad about lost love and independence soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The interplay between LaBelle’s soaring soprano and McDonald’s rich baritone makes the song a masterclass in vocal chemistry and storytelling.

Decades later, “On My Own” still resonates with anyone going through a breakup or life transition. The song’s dramatic arrangement and emotionally charged delivery make it an enduring anthem of resilience and self-discovery. Whether you’ve just ended a relationship or need a reminder that strength can be found in solitude, this song offers the perfect emotional release.

8. Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is) (1991) Rounding out this list is “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is),” one of LaBelle’s most sultry and heartfelt love songs. Released in the early ‘90s, the song features a smooth, slow-groove instrumental that allows Patti’s voice to take center stage. Her delivery is tender yet powerful, making it one of the most memorable love songs in R&B history. Even today, this track remains a favorite for lovers and those yearning for a deeply passionate connection. It’s a song that embodies classic R&B at its finest—soulful, heartfelt, and vocally stunning. Whether played during a quiet evening or as part of a romantic playlist, it continues to captivate audiences with its timeless charm. Patti LaBelle’s music is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a testament to the enduring power of soul, love, and resilience. Her ability to convey deep emotion through her powerful voice has made her a legend, influencing generations of artists who follow in her footsteps. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her catalog, these eight songs are essential listens that showcase why she remains one of the greatest vocalists of all time. From love ballads to high-energy anthems, Patti LaBelle’s music continues to inspire and connect with audiences worldwide.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.